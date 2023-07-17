Steve Harvey Enjoys Lavish Saint-Tropez Vacation with Wife Marjorie and Kids — See the Photos!

The couple's daughter Lori Harvey shared a selfie with her mom on Instagram, while Marjorie posted a photo of the group on a yacht deck

Updated on July 17, 2023 03:04PM EDT
Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey are spotted on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Steve Harvey is soaking up the summer sun in Saint-Tropez!

The Family Feud host, 66, was spotted in the celeb-favorite getaway spot on Sunday with his wife, Marjorie. His daughter Lori also shared snaps from France. 

The comedian showed off his style as he and Marjorie strolled through the streets holding hands. Steve wore a bright blue Hermès bucket hat, a coordinating Louis Vuitton shirt, black trousers and trainers.

Marjorie also looked polished in a white Chanel jumpsuit as the pair smiled at each other while strolling around. 

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey are spotted on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France

TheImageDirect.com

The couple’s 26-year-old daughter Lori shared photos on her Instagram Story of some tasty meals she enjoyed in France and a selfie with mom Marjorie, writing “Always jumping in my pics.”

The model also posted selfies on a boat on Saturday, captioning the post, “Fresh seafood, Rosé and sunshine.” She was also spotted hand-in-hand with her beau, actor Damson Idris, walking through the streets of Saint-Tropez. 

Marjorie also shared a shot on Friday of her lounging on a boat with his sons, Wynton and Broderick. (Steve adopted Marjorie's three children — Morgan, 38, and Lori, 25, and Jason, 31 — when they married in 2007. He also has four other children: Brandi and Karli, 40, Broderick, 31 and Wynton, 25,)

Harvey family in France

Instagram/marjorie_harvey

Saint-Tropez is a popular summer destination for A-listers. Most recently, Jeff Bezos and finacé Lauren Sánchez, Sean Penn, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, and Jared Leto enjoyed the French coastal town. 

Harvey family in France

Instagram/loriharvey

Steve and Marjorie are avid travelers. Last January to celebrate Steve's 65th birthday, they traveled to a tropical destination and enjoyed a vacation complete with jet-skiing, swimming with sharks, golfing and, of course, cake!

The couple also enjoyed a vacation in Paris in July of last year and shared many videos and photos of their stylish date night looks as they left their hotel. 

Steve and Marjorie recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary at the beginning of July. To mark the special occasion, the Harveys spent time in Lake Como, Italy, where they had a special photo shoot.

Marjorie shared clips of her and her game show host husband walking down stairs, exchanging loving glances and posing together by the lake — as well as sharing several kisses.

"Anniversary time with the Love of My Life,” she wrote alongside the sweet video, which she set to Coco Jones’ romantic ballad “ICU.”

Steve posted the same video, which he captioned, “Still going strong.”

