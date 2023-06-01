Former L.A. Dodger Steve Garvey Is Reportedly Considering Running for U.S. Senate as a Republican

The MVP's bid for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat would be a challenge — a Republican hasn't won statewide office in California since 2006

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 1, 2023 05:20 PM
ormer San Diego Padres player Steve Garvey is introduced during Tony Gwynn's retirement ceremonies following his final game versus the Colorado Rockies at Qualcomm Stadium October 7, 2001 in San Diego, California. The Federal Trade Commission is suing the former Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres first baseman for the $1.1 million he received for endorsing the Enforma weight-loss system in infomercials in 1999 and 2000. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Photo:

Stephen Dunn/Getty

Baseball Legend Steve Garvey might be taking a shot at politics. 

The 74-year-old All-Star has been seriously considering running for the rare open seat in California for the U.S. Senate, the Los Angeles Times reports. Although Garvey has never held elected office, he is in talks with GOP figures around the state and, if he goes through with the bid, could cause a shakeup in the 2024 race.

Republican strategist Andy Gharakhani is advising Garvey and confirmed to the Times that the former baseball player is weighing a bid and will decide “in the next few weeks.”

“He is being contacted by leaders up and down the state. They’re recruiting him to run from both sides, Republican and Democrat, and he’s seriously considering it,” said Gharakhani, executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of New Majority.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey takes the field against the New York Yankees for an Old Timers game before the game betweenthe Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Stephen Dunn/Getty

Garvey, who started the All-Star Game in 1974, retired from baseball in 1987 after a successful 18-year career. During that time, he was National League MVP and played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres as first baseman.

This is not the first time the Palm Springs resident has teased a U.S. Senate bid, but nothing ever came of it previously.

“I have been approached to run for office and am exploring that. No announcement is imminent," Garvey said in a statement released by a Dodgers team spokesperson after his retirement.

If Garvey entered the running, he would be joining Democratic frontrunners Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee — all current U.S. representatives — in the race for the seat Sen. Dianne Feinstein currently holds. The top Republican in the race is Eric Early, who ran unsuccessfully for California attorney general in 2018 and again in 2022.

Feinstein, 89, has represented California in the U.S. Senate since 1992, but announced she will not seek another term in 2024, making the fight for her seat historic.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," she said in a statement in February.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty; Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty for InStyle; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Feinstein added: "Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them."

There have been reports of the Congresswoman's deteriorating health for years, with lawmakers citing a decline in her mental fitness. Feinstein has maintained that she is capable and motivated to continue doing her job well in her final term.

Despite Garvey’s popularity in California, he will be up for a challenge if he decides to run — the last time a GOP candidate won statewide office in California was in 2006.

According to the Times reporting, Garvey has said he feels it is important to have his name on the ballot as a Republican, and this might be true considering his fanbase lies in two of California’s most populated cities.

Bill Russell, Steve Garvey, Ron Cey
From left to right: Former Dodgers Bill Russell, Steve Garvey and Ron Cey throw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium. Stephen Dunn / Getty Images Sport

GOP strategist Rob Stutzman told the Times what makes Garvey electable is his popularity with the older generations, which make up the majority of the party.

“He did a ton of advertising over the years. He’s a very well-known former athlete in California, and, assuming a strong and competent candidacy, I think he would absolutely have the opportunity to consolidate the Republican vote in the primary,” Stutzman said.

