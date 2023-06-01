Former L.A. Dodger Steve Garvey Is Reportedly Considering Running for U.S. Senate as a Republican

Baseball Legend Steve Garvey might be taking a shot at politics.

The 74-year-old All-Star has been seriously considering running for the rare open seat in California for the U.S. Senate, the Los Angeles Times reports. Although Garvey has never held elected office, he is in talks with GOP figures around the state and, if he goes through with the bid, could cause a shakeup in the 2024 race.

Republican strategist Andy Gharakhani is advising Garvey and confirmed to the Times that the former baseball player is weighing a bid and will decide “in the next few weeks.”

“He is being contacted by leaders up and down the state. They’re recruiting him to run from both sides, Republican and Democrat, and he’s seriously considering it,” said Gharakhani, executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of New Majority.

Garvey, who started the All-Star Game in 1974, retired from baseball in 1987 after a successful 18-year career. During that time, he was National League MVP and played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres as first baseman.

This is not the first time the Palm Springs resident has teased a U.S. Senate bid, but nothing ever came of it previously.

“I have been approached to run for office and am exploring that. No announcement is imminent," Garvey said in a statement released by a Dodgers team spokesperson after his retirement.

If Garvey entered the running, he would be joining Democratic frontrunners Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee — all current U.S. representatives — in the race for the seat Sen. Dianne Feinstein currently holds. The top Republican in the race is Eric Early, who ran unsuccessfully for California attorney general in 2018 and again in 2022.

Feinstein, 89, has represented California in the U.S. Senate since 1992, but announced she will not seek another term in 2024, making the fight for her seat historic.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," she said in a statement in February.

Feinstein added: "Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them."

There have been reports of the Congresswoman's deteriorating health for years, with lawmakers citing a decline in her mental fitness. Feinstein has maintained that she is capable and motivated to continue doing her job well in her final term.

Despite Garvey’s popularity in California, he will be up for a challenge if he decides to run — the last time a GOP candidate won statewide office in California was in 2006.

According to the Times reporting, Garvey has said he feels it is important to have his name on the ballot as a Republican, and this might be true considering his fanbase lies in two of California’s most populated cities.

GOP strategist Rob Stutzman told the Times what makes Garvey electable is his popularity with the older generations, which make up the majority of the party.

“He did a ton of advertising over the years. He’s a very well-known former athlete in California, and, assuming a strong and competent candidacy, I think he would absolutely have the opportunity to consolidate the Republican vote in the primary,” Stutzman said.

