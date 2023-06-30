Steve Carell Says Late Alan Arkin Once Gave Him Business Card That Said: 'Can Drive Stick Shift'

Steve Carell is sharing a sweet memory about the late Alan Arkin.

After news of the Academy Award and Tony Award-winning actor's death at the age of 89 was confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively by his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, Carell recalled his first experience meeting the late actor.

"When I first met Alan, he gave me a business card," he shared with PEOPLE. "It said ‘Alan Arkin: Actor Director, Musician. Can drive stick shift. Owns own tux.’ He was my idol, my friend, and I loved him."

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media

While Carell and Arkin appeared in 2013's The Incredible Burt Wonderstone together, fans of the late actor may remember that he first starred alongside the comedian in the 2006 family road trip dramedy Little Miss Sunshine.

Arkin played Edwin Hoover, the grandfather of the dysfunctional family the story follows, which earned him his first and only Academy Award.

Speaking about his experience working on the film during his acceptance speech he expressed, "More than anything I am deeply moved by the open-hearted appreciation our small film has received, which in these fragmented times speaks so openly of the possibility of innocence, growth and connection."

"Acting for me has always been and always will be a team sport," he added at the time. "I cannot work at all unless I feel a spirit of unity around me. So my main sense of gratitude goes to the entire cast and crew and production team of Little Miss Sunshine for creating the same sense of joy and trust and community that the film speaks about."



In a statement to PEOPLE, Arkin's sons remembered him as a "uniquely talented force of nature."

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," they said. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."