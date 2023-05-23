Steve Burns Will Figure Out Blue's Clues Again 21 Years After He Left the Show

Steve Burns is ready to make the holiday weekend memorable for all Blue's Clues fans!

The former Nickelodeon host is set to return to the franchise during Friday's episode “The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair." Burns, 49, will put his detective hat on alongside current series star Joshua Dela Cruz and serve as the episode’s writer and director.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the upcoming episode will also serve as a reunion for the three hosts who will join to search for the missing thinking chair. Fans of the long-running series will also see the hosts reunited again on Monday when the Paramount+ film Blue's Big City Adventure debuts on Monday night on Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon/Everett

Fans may remember that Burns served as the children's series host from 1996 to 2002 and would later be replaced by Donovan Patton as Steve's brother Joe before Dela Cruz took over hosting duties in 2019.



The trio shared with PEOPLE in December that they have maintained a close relationship throughout the show's development.

"We really are friends," explained Burns to PEOPLE. "We actually do see each other socially. And we would be friends even if we weren't on the show, I think if we met." Dela Cruz echoed the same sentiments while also praising Burns for the warm welcome that began from the moment he first auditioned for the role.

"Steve ambushed me at my audition," revealed Dela Cruz. "He emerged from the curtains, and I was like, 'Hey, Steve.' What I loved about that interaction was that as soon as he opened his mouth, I felt calm, I felt like I belonged there, and I felt taken seriously."

"Then getting to know Steve and Donovan on a personal level beyond that was so freaking cool because we are cut from the same cloth," he explained. "We're cousins on the show, and it's like a family reunion every time we get together, but the family that you love to see."

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Blue's Clues' “The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair" airs Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET on Nickelodeon, and Blue's Big City Adventure makes its way to the network on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.