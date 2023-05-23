Steve Burns Will Figure Out Blue's Clues Again 21 Years After He Left the Show

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 05:38 PM
The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair
Photo:

Nickelodeon/PARAMOUNT+

Steve Burns is ready to make the holiday weekend memorable for all Blue's Clues fans!

The former Nickelodeon host is set to return to the franchise during Friday's episode “The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair." Burns, 49, will put his detective hat on alongside current series star Joshua Dela Cruz and serve as the episode’s writer and director.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the upcoming episode will also serve as a reunion for the three hosts who will join to search for the missing thinking chair. Fans of the long-running series will also see the hosts reunited again on Monday when the Paramount+ film Blue's Big City Adventure debuts on Monday night on Nickelodeon. 

BLUE'S CLUES

Nickelodeon/Everett

Fans may remember that Burns served as the children's series host from 1996 to 2002 and would later be replaced by Donovan Patton as Steve's brother Joe before Dela Cruz took over hosting duties in 2019. 

The trio shared with PEOPLE in December that they have maintained a close relationship throughout the show's development.

"We really are friends," explained Burns to PEOPLE. "We actually do see each other socially. And we would be friends even if we weren't on the show, I think if we met." Dela Cruz echoed the same sentiments while also praising Burns for the warm welcome that began from the moment he first auditioned for the role.

"Steve ambushed me at my audition," revealed Dela Cruz. "He emerged from the curtains, and I was like, 'Hey, Steve.' What I loved about that interaction was that as soon as he opened his mouth, I felt calm, I felt like I belonged there, and I felt taken seriously."

"Then getting to know Steve and Donovan on a personal level beyond that was so freaking cool because we are cut from the same cloth," he explained. "We're cousins on the show, and it's like a family reunion every time we get together, but the family that you love to see."

Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of Blue's Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blue's Clues' “The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair" airs Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET on Nickelodeon, and Blue's Big City Adventure makes its way to the network on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
blues clues hosts. credit: Storm Santos
All 3 'Blue's Clues' Hosts Get Candid About Their Real-Life Friendship: 'We Are Cut from the Same Cloth'
Steve Burns poses for a photo in the observatory as he and Josh Dela Cruz light the Empire State Building blue in celebration of Blue's Clues 25th Anniversary at The Empire State Building on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Nickelodeon); Donovan Patton attends the "Blue's Big City Adventure" premiere event on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount+)
Steve Burns Says Fellow 'Blue's Clues' Host Donovan Patton Took Care of Him When He Had COVID
BLUE'S CLUES, Steve Burns, 1996, 2022
'Blue's Clues' ' Steve Burns Was Initially 'Skeptical' Series Would Work: 'It Was Simply Too Strange'
Shemar Moore, Christel Khalil, Bryton James "The Young and the Restless" Set Guest Starring Shemar Moore CBS television City Los Angeles 03/31/23 © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661
Shemar Moore's 'Y&R' Return Includes a Touching Tribute to His Late Costar Kristoff St. John — Watch!
Joshua Jackson Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson Tease Different Ending for Bunny in 'Fatal Attraction' Reboot (Exclusive)
Star Trek: Picard Season 3
'Star Trek: TNG' Cast Says 'Cynical' Gene Roddenberry Would Have Been 'Thrilled' with 'Picard' Series
Steve Burns speaks as he and Josh Dela Cruz light the Empire State Building blue in celebration of Blue's Clues 25th Anniversary at The Empire State Building on September 08, 2021 in New York City
'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Burns Says He Left Nickelodeon Show Due to Clinical Depression
MIGHTY MORPHIN' POWER RANGERS, David Yost, Thuy Trang, Jason David Frank, Austin St. John, Amy Jo Jo
The Cast of 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers': Where Are They Now?
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Tease Potential 'Good Burger 2' Cameos: Harry Styles Would Be 'a Big One'
Kel Mitchell Amanda Bynes
Kel Mitchell Said Amanda Bynes' Costars Were 'Continuing to Pray' for Her as She Missed 'All That' Reunion
ALL THAT, top row, from left: Kel Mitchell, Angelique Bates, Josh Server, bottom row: Katrina Johnson, Kenan Thompson, Alisa Reyes, Lori Beth Denberg, (ca. mid 1990s), 1994-2005. ph: ©Tollin/Robbins Productions / courtesy Everett Collection
The Stars of Nickelodeon's 'All That': Where Are They Now?
Tom Selleck Welcomes Back Old Magnum P.I. Costar for Reunion on Blue Bloods
Tom Selleck Welcomes Back Former 'Magnum P.I.' Costar Larry Manetti for Reunion on 'Blue Bloods'
Sabrina the Teenage Witch where are they now
The Cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where Are They Now?
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Says He Hasn't 'Heard Anything' About Reprising His 'Zoey 101' Role in Upcoming Film
Glen Powell Reveals He Auditions to Play Friday Night Lights' Tim Riggins
Glen Powell Reveals He Auditioned to Play 'Friday Night Lights' ' Tim Riggins
Melissa Joan Hart, Ryan Reynolds
Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She 'Kind of Had a Little Thing' with '90s Costar Ryan Reynolds