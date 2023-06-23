Stepson of ‘Titan’ Sub Victim Known as ‘Mr. Titanic’ Thought Expedition Would Be ‘Another Exciting Trip’

Paul-Henri Nargeolet's stepson "thought nothing" of the explorer's latest expedition to the Titanic following the many trips he had already taken to view the shipwreck over the years.

In an interview with NBC News, John Nathaniel Paschall said he and his family have been "living a nightmare" as the tragic news about the Titan sub has unfolded this week.

He went on to share that when his stepfather first mentioned the expedition to him back in May, he didn't think much of it.

"When he had mentioned he was going on this trip, and of course knowing him and how many times he's been down there, I honestly thought nothing of it," Paschall told the outlet. "Other than, 'It's another exciting trip for PH down at the Titanic.' Something he's done so many times and has been so successful with."

The retired French diver was 77 years old and died in the submersible alongside Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, and Hamish Harding — news that was announced after a debris field was found near the wreckage of the Titanic, which was consistent with a "catastrophic pressure implosion."



Paschall, who remembered his stepfather as having an "incredible sense of humor" who showed him "love and care" over the years, said the explorer "knew the risks that were possible of this expedition."

"But again, he was fearless and was so loving," Paschall told NBC News. "It's not even just his family. I saw the way he interacted with co-workers as well and other friends in the community. He was just such a well respected guy who handled everything so professionally — whether it was Titanic-related, expedition-related, or it was just everyday life."

As for questions he'd want answered by OceanGate, the company that led the fatal expedition that, Paschall said he had a few.

"Were all the safety procedures followed as closely as possible? Was everyone aware of everything that was going on? Was there anything that was missed or any kind of inspection? But at the same time, anyone who gets in those submersibles knows the risks that could happen," he said.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet poses for a photo in 2013. JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

The family member reiterated that the late Nargeolet was "someone that you instantly connected with and loved, and shared so many great stories with" during a separate interview with CNN,

"There's just so many things that he wanted to uncover and share with people about the Titanic by pulling up those artifacts and providing so much information to people," Paschall told Anderson Cooper. "The Titanic is something that I know he'll forever be connected with it, with his work."

"He's been on so many different deep dives that I didn't bat an eye, I just said okay, great, have fun, and be safe and I'll see you in July," Paschall later added. "It was one of those things I never asked safety questions and all that stuff, it was just okay I trust that he knows what's best and I never thought twice about it."

As previously revealed, Nargeolet was aware of the dangers of deep-sea diving, as he told the Irish Examiner in 2019.

“If you are 11m or 11km down, if something bad happens, the result is the same,” he said at the time. “When you’re in very deep water, you’re dead before you realize that something is happening, so it’s just not a problem.”

The explorer and former Navy captain was known as “Mr. Titanic” for his expertise following over 35 dives to the Titanic wreck site, including the latest, according to The New York Times. He was also the director of underwater research for RMS Titanic Inc.



OceanGate announced the deaths of Nargeolet and the four other passengers on Thursday afternoon — following a search for the Titan, which went missing on Sunday while venturing into the North Atlantic Ocean.

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," the company said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The statement continued, "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”