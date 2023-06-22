The stepson of Titan crew member Hamish Harding has called the situation surrounding the missing submersible a “nightmare.”

Brian Szasz, 37, shared a series of emotional videos on his Instagram Story Thursday morning, just hours before the vessel’s breathing air supply is expected to run out.

“This whole situation is a f------ nightmare though, everything about it, especially what Hamish is going through down there, it’s just f------ God awful,” he said, adding that the situation has left him unable to sleep.

“I really appreciate the love and support,” he continued. “I haven’t slept in days, it’s not about me, obviously just too worried about my mom and the situation.”

Harding, who is a British billionaire and a chairman for Action Aviation, is one of five passengers aboard the sub. Also aboard is OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the voyage; British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood; and French Titanic expert and retired diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, according to the New York Times and the BBC.



Hamish Harding relaxes before his dive aboard the OceanGate Titan submersible. Alamy Stock Photo

On June 18, the OceanGate sub set out for an expedition to visit the site of the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic. However, approximately one hour and 45 minutes into the dive, the crew of the Canadian expedition vessel Polar Prince lost contact with the sub, according to the First Coast Guard District’s official Twitter account.

According to BBC News, the sub's breathing air supply is expected to run out Thursday, June 22, at around 6:00 a.m. EST. The vessel had about 96 hours of oxygen onboard when its dive began on Sunday, United States Coast Guard officials said, according to CBS.

On social media, Szasz also addressed the criticism he received for attending a Blink-182 concert on Monday, the day after the sub went missing, including from rapper Cardi B.

“So I’m not rocking out or whatever they’re trying to accuse me of doing, but it just f------ makes the situation that much worse," he continued on his Instagram Story. "To have outside forces that are using their power for complete f------ evil, my God. Thanks again, have a good night.”



The Oceangate submersible Titan. Alamy Stock Photo

“I go to a Blink-182 concert, it wasn’t like I was having super fun, I was celebrating having a great time," Szasz added in another Story. "I was just listening to some of my all-time favorite songs, nodding my head and just trying to get off the phone for maybe like two hours or so and then come right back into the drama. The submarine is stuck at the damn Titanic, there is nothing I can do for the situation at all, so that’s the truth.”

Cardi, 30, posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday night to express distaste toward Szasz's decision to attend the show rather than aid in the search.

"One of the billionaires, their stepson is at a Blink-182 concert, and people is like, 'Well what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself? Yes," the musician told the camera.



Wreck of Titanic. Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho Getty

The Grammy winner explained that in Harding's position, she would want someone to be more worried about her.

"You supposed to be at the house, sad. You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. You supposed to be consoling your mom and s---,” she continued.

"Isn't it sad that you a whole f------ billionaire and nobody gives a f--- about you? Like, you missing, and motherf----- are ready to shake d---- at concerts," she said. "That's crazy. I'd rather be broke and poor but knowing that I'm loved."

Szasz also posted about his missing stepfather via Facebook on Monday. "Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine," he wrote alongside a news story about the situation. "Thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful."

Shortly after sharing the message, Szasz posted a since-deleted photo of himself at the Blink-182 concert in California. "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times," he wrote, according to TMZ.

He also tweeted directly at the band and its members, writing, "@blink182 @tomdelonge ⁦@travisbarker @markhoppis My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea. I’m devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up."

Szasz — who has autism spectrum disorder, according to San Diego CBS affiliate KFMB — has written on Facebook that he's a recovering alcoholic and celebrated "90 days clean" at a Red Hot Chilli Peppers concert last month.

He also has a controversial past. KFMB reported he was detained at Vista Detention Facility in 2021 on online stalking charges and later sued San Diego County for allegedly not providing him with medical treatments for his Type 1 diabetes, which has caused retinopathy and could render him blind.

His history reportedly includes stalking women within the rave community online and threatening to harm individuals at EDM concerts.

