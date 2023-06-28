Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’s Mom Connie Opens Up for the First Time Since His Death: 'He Was My Heart' (Exclusive)

"Sometimes it feels like it was yesterday that I found out. And then other times it feels like it's been so long since I've seen him," she tells PEOPLE

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. 

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Connie Boss Alexander, stephen twitch boss
Photo: Connie Boss Alexander/Instagram

In the quiet moments, Connie Boss Alexander still finds herself picking up her phone to text her late son — beloved dancer, father of three and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and executive producer, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

“Sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday, and then other times it feels like it’s been so long since I’ve seen him,” she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

Six months after Stephen’s death at age 40, Connie, 59, a city supervisor who now lives in Phoenix and has two other sons, grapples with his suicide but finds solace in her memories and her belief that she’ll see him again.

“When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth,” she says. “This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from.”

Stephen 'tWitch' Bossâs Mom Connie Opens Up for the First Time Since His Death: 'He Was My Heart' Rollout
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and his mom Connie.

courtesy

As a kid growing up in Montgomery, Ala., Stephen "was always smiling, always willing to try new things," Connie recalls. "If I had on music, he was dancing. He was the only male on his dance team in high school."

"That’s how dedicated and serious he was about it," she adds. "He didn’t care that kids might be whispering."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Connie was only 18 when she had Stephen, and the two grew even closer when he became a father himself.

"As an adult, I think he really was able to see and appreciate some of the challenges I had as a young parent," she says. "And we talked about those things. I’m the classic boy mom, very protective. If we weren’t talking every day, we were texting. He was my heart."

Stephen 'tWitch' Bossâs Mom Connie Opens Up for the First Time Since His Death: 'He Was My Heart' Rollout
Stephen "tWitch" Boss as a child with his mother Connie.

courtesy

In the days and weeks following Stephen's death, Connie found herself wrestling with the reality of what had happened.

"You find yourself in a lot of introspection, a lot of looking back. Did I miss something? Did he mean something when he said this? It was just very, very shocking," she says. "I don’t know when or if I’ll ever accept it. At this point, I’m in realization, I guess. When I wake up in the morning, it does hit me that, oh my God, he really is not physically here. But then in my head I can hear him say, 'Hey, Mom. I’m okay.'"

For more on Connie Boss Alexander and Stephen "tWitch" Boss, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here

Her hope now is that the world chooses to remember her son as love.

"Some days are better than others," she adds. "It’s funny when you look at your child as an adult. With certain mannerisms, I see the little baby and then a toddler, and I’m chasing him down the hallway, him looking back at me and laughing. And in high school, I see him crossing the stage and turning back and waving. I see it all now."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Football quarterback Devlin Hodges and US singer Lainey Wilson attend the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023.
Lainey Wilson Reveals Why She and Boyfriend Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Waited 2 Years to Go Public (Exclusive)
STARS ON MARS: Tallulah Willis & Tom Schwartz
Tom Schwartz on His Surprisingly 'Comforting' Connection with Tallulah Willis (Exclusive)
Tom Schwartz attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Tom Schwartz Is 'Optimistic' for 'High-Stakes' New 'VPR' Season but Doesn't 'Know What to Expect' (Exclusive)
Josh and Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Shares His Worst Family Vacation Memory: Maine Must Have ‘Outlawed Air Conditioners’ (Exclusive)
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner Hopes to ‘Hold On to as Much as He Can’ amid Expensive Divorce (Exclusive Source)
Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Tom Schwartz Needed 'Transformative' Time Away from 'VPR' Scandoval: 'I Lost Control of My Life' (Exclusive)
Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck
Miranda Cosgrove Would 'Love' to Play Josh Peck's Sibling Again — They've Even 'Talked' It Over (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Ralph Pittman Apologizes for His 'Part' in Drew Sidora Split, Is 'Optimistic for Brighter Days Ahead' (Exclusive)
Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora
RHOA's Drew Sidora Teases 'Spicy' Role in Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's Marriage Hall Pass Film (Exclusive)
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Admits She 'Can't Even Get out of the Bed' Some Days amid Divorce (Exclusive)
Rachel Weiss poses for a photograph at Blend cafe where the first Menopause Cafe was held in Perth, Scotland
Meet the Woman Behind the Stigma-Breaking 'Menopause Cafe': 'Why Does Nobody Talk About This?' (Exclusive)
Sir Rod Stewart performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on November 29, 2022
Rod Stewart Discusses Taking a Break from Rock 'N' Roll — and Clears Up Those 'Toxic' L.A. Comments (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora on Her 'Breaking Point' with Ex Ralph and Holding Out Hope for an 'Amicable Divorce' (Exclusive)
Miranda Cosgrove at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023
Miranda Cosgrove Recalls Embarrassing Moment from OG 'iCarly' Where Her Bra Insert Fell Out During Filming (Exclusive)
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis on New York Harbor
Past Loves & Secret Disguises: The Biggest Bombshells from a Colorful New Jackie Kennedy Biography (Exclusive)