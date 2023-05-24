Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Had No Drugs or Alcohol in System at Time of Death: Autopsy

New details surrounding Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death have emerged.

In an autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE, it was confirmed that the So You Think You Can Dance alum had no substances in his system when he died in December. The document also concluded that Boss died by suicide, which was previously revealed in the coroner’s report obtained by PEOPLE.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, issued a statement to PEOPLE in the aftermath of his death.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," Holker Boss, 35, said at the time. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Boss was 40 at the time of his death. The recent autopsy paperwork reiterates the point — and confirms there were no additional wounds, substances or other considerations in evaluating his death.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Boss was best known as a professional dancer. He appeared on SYTYCD and in several of the Step Up films.

He also served as the official DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The dancer later became a constant on Ellen DeGeneres' series, eventually becoming a co-executive producer and frequent guest host before the talk show concluded in 2022.

Some of his other television and film appearances include Magic Mike XXL, Modern Family and Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, which he hosted with Holker Boss.

Boss is survived by his wife as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.