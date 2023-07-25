Stephen Sondheim’s Historic Manhattan Townhouse Lists for $7M - See Inside

The luxurious New York City townhouse of the late composer Stephen Sondheim is now on the market.

The historic 7-bedroom and 3.5-bath apartment, located at 246 E. 49th Street, is priced at $7 million, per StreetEasy. It’s part of the Turtle Bay Gardens enclave whose homes share a private communal garden. In addition to Sondheim, the late actress Katharine Hepburn and writer Garson Kanin lived in the Turtle Bay Gardens homes.

According to the listing, the 19-foot residence has a wrought-iron gated forecourt that leads to a wood-paneled foyer with a midnight-blue tiled barrel-vaulted ceiling. From there, it opens to a living room that spans 32 feet and “provides the perfect setting for gracious living and lavish entertaining.”

Also on the first floor is the townhouse’s formal dining room, which, per the listing, contains floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors.

No doubt a highlight for Sondheim fans is the songwriter’s music studio, located on the second floor. It sports a music library, a wood-burning fireplace and a baby grand piano.

“A gorgeous solarium with a dramatic wood arch and stained-glass windows original to the house leads onto an expansive 30-foot terrace that overlooks the Gardens,” the listing reads.

Two large bedrooms occupy the third floor, and a fully-renovated kitchen is situated between the bedrooms. A grand scale bedroom takes up the entire fourth floor and comes with a fireplace and an en suite bath with a separate shower and a deep soaking tub.

The townhouse’s fifth floor carries a studio apartment with a kitchenette and a terrace that provides a view of the Gardens.

Other highlights to the apartment include "multi-zone central AC, solid wood floors – different on every level — and restored historic details throughout." The listing is handled by Michael J. Franco, a real estate broker for Compass.

Sondheim, who died at the age of 91 in Nov. 2021, was the recipient of eight Tony Awards, including a special lifetime achievement Tony Award, and in 2010 the Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on West 43rd Street in New York City in his honor.

In 1985, he won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for Sunday in the Park with George and wrote the lyrics to the classic musicals West Side Story, which premiered in 1957, and Gypsy in 1959. He also composed the music and lyrics for such lasting works as 1962's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, along with Company, Follies, A Little Night Music and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in the 1970s.

Additionally, his work served as the basis for several films and stage revivals, including the 2007 movie adaptation of Sweeney Todd, 2014's Into the Woods and 2017's Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

