Stephen Sanchez Reveals Lyric Swap at Sofia Richie’s Wedding That Sparked 'Wardrobe Malfunction'

For singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez, performing his hit “Until I Found You” at Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s wedding wasn’t just an opportunity to showcase his musical talents, but also to celebrate love.

“It was such a cool favor to have gotten to be a part of that wedding,” Sanchez said on an episode of the Zach Sang Show released Monday. “It wasn’t a paid thing or anything like that . . . Any moment to celebrate some lovin’, that’s good.”

During the podcast, Sanchez recounted the specific moment he watched Richie walk down the aisle on April 22, 2023, in the French Riviera.



“I remember Elliot went down to go meet Sofia down the aisle, and he was like, ‘Do you see who’s over my shoulder singing the song?’ ” Sanchez recalled. “And she was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know,’ and she looked over her shoulder and it was me singing the song.”

Sanchez explained that Grainge knew Richie loved “Until I Found You," so he worked with his father Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Group, to fly Sanchez to the wedding. He was only in Nice for two days.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to the wedding, Sanchez also worked with Grainge on a plan to swap the lyrics of his song from "Georgia" to "Sofia."

“We kept having to sing the chorus over and over again, cause she was crying,” he says. “She was having to get ready and had a wardrobe malfunction cause she was crying over that moment.”

