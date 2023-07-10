Stephen M. Silverman, Founding Editor of People.com and Celebrated Author, Dies

The staff at PEOPLE is mourning the loss of one of our own today.

Stephen M. Silverman, a founding editor of People.com, died on July 6 at age 71.

Silverman spent 20 years at PEOPLE, running breaking news coverage on the burgeoning site beginning in 1995 while ultimately becoming known for his masterful celebrity obituaries, some written for Old Hollywood stars he even knew himself. (A quick look at his Facebook page includes a vintage photo of him kissing Liza Minnelli and a handwritten note from neighbor Angela Lansbury.) As an editor, he was a magician with words, a grammar genius, the person we all turned to for advice on a perfect lead, a better headline, a little tweak to our text.

At PEOPLE he often started his days before 6 a.m, greeting the news team with a cheery "How do you do?" before sharing the morning headlines. Though he often worked from home in his downtown New York City apartment, the days he came to the office (impeccably dressed) were a treat — it seemed he always had a story about a celeb he'd rubbed elbows with or a new Broadway show he'd seen before anyone else.

He was a loving paternal figure to so many of us who had moved to New York City at a young age, away from our families and seeking such a connection. On holidays he'd invite colleagues over to share a meal; he threw fabulous Super Bowl parties where none of us watched the game but had a blast; once in a while would sneak his beloved dog into the office, letting us all come by his desk for a quick puppy snuggle. There was no one like him at PEOPLE, nor will there be here again.

He never missed a birthday wish; he frequently messaged me to commend work accomplishments or comment on a photo of my kids. I know he did the same for so many of my current and former PEOPLE colleagues, too, and the many, many other friends who loved him. Once you were in his ever-growing circle, there you remained.

Silverman was born on Nov. 22, 1951, in Los Angeles, and received a bachelor of arts in American history from the University of California, Irvine before heading to Columbia University in New York City, where he earned his master's degree in journalism in 1975.

Prior to PEOPLE, Silverman served as longtime chief entertainment correspondent for the New York Post, where he covered both Broadway and Hollywood. He was also an adjunct professor of journalism at Columbia University. Throughout his career, he contributed to Cosmopolitan, Esquire, New York Magazine, The New York Times, Playboy, Vogue and beyond. More recently, he'd been giving monthly after-dinner lectures at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, New York, musing on the history of the Catskills and his extensive knowledge of amusement parks.

Silverman authored more than a dozen books, including Public Spectacles (1981), Dancing on the Ceiling: Stanley Donen and His Movies (1996), Movie Mutts: Hollywood Goes to the Dogs (2001) and The Amusement Park: 900 Years of Thrills and Spills, and the Dreamers and Schemers Who Built Them (2019). His biography of Stephen Sondheim, entitled Sondheim: His Life, His Shows, His Legacy, is due this fall.

PEOPLE's Liz McNeil shared that recently, Silverman checked in with her about a book she's writing. When she mentioned her looming deadline, he replied in the way only he would: "Kiddo, I know you'll make your deadline. It's in our blood. xx"

Silverman is survived by a niece, Sarah, as well as his cherished dog, Kingston.