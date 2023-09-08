Stephen King Jokes That His Wife Tabitha 'Threatened to Divorce' Him for Playing 'Mambo No. 5' Too Often

Stephen King may have a little too much "Mambo" in his life!

The author revealed in a new discussion with Rolling Stone that he once played Lou Bega's 1999 hit "Mambo No. 5" so often that his wife Tabitha "threatened to divorce" him.

During the interview — which was published Tuesday — King was asked if rumors about his love for the classic song were true, which prompted the legendary horror author, 75, to respond "big time," before detailing a little more about the impact of the famous track.

"My wife threatened to divorce me. I played that a lot," he said, before adding, “I had the dance mix. I loved those extended play things and I played both sides of it. And one of them was just total instrumental."

King continued, "And I played that thing until my wife just said, ‘One more time, and I’m going to f------ leave you.'”

Fortunately for the Misery author, he and Tabitha King — who he tied the knot with in 1971 — remain married. They couple share three adult children: Naomi, Joe, and Owen.

The impact of "Mambo No. 5." also lives on. The track, which samples Dámaso Pérez Prado's 1950-released song of the same name, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. And it isn't the only song in King's rotation.

“When I write, there are things that I can listen to a lot,” King told Rolling Stone. “And a lot of it is techno stuff or disco stuff, but techno in particular. There’s this group called LCD Soundsystem, and I love that. Fatboy Slim is somebody else. I can just listen to that stuff."

"If you tried to write and listen to Leonard Cohen, how the f--- would you do that? Because you’d have to listen to the words and you’d have to listen to what he’s saying. But with some of the techno stuff, or KC and the Sunshine Band, Gloria Gaynor, it’s all good.”

King, whose new book Holly is out now, is currently jamming out to Foghat, Bob Seger, Travis Tritt and Alan Jackson, he told Rolling Stone.

As well as sharing his favorite music tracks, the author has also been known to give fans cooking tips. In 2022, King shared his somewhat unusual method for cooking fish on social media.

"Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big," he wrote. "Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels. Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it."

King even had a suggestion for how to serve the "maybe add a salad."