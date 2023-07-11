A newly knighted British musician couldn’t resist a cheeky quip involving King Charles!

On Tuesday, the 74-year-old King presented a slew of ceremonial honors at Windsor Castle, recognizing individuals from across the U.K. and Commonwealth for exemplary service to their respective fields. Concert pianist, composer and writer Sir Stephen Hough was among the cohort and joked on Twitter after about the moment the King raised a sword to his shoulder to induct him as a Knight Bachelor.

“Today with King Charles at Windsor Castle. I still have my head ... @RoyalFamily,” Hough captioned the snap in a post that’s already been liked over a thousand times.

Sir Stephen Hough after being made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles. Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty

Though the distinguished musician tagged King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Twitter account, it’s unlikely that their team will retweet the message. Courtiers keep a more formal tone across the royal couple’s social media pages, which reach millions of people. Hough’s comment nodded to the bloody reign of King Henry VIII, who famously beheaded two of his six wives and executed thousands of people in the 16th century, according to Sky History.

Hough was awarded a knighthood for services to music on Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honours List in June 2022, coinciding with her Platinum Jubilee. The pianist had previously been recognized as a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) and became the first British-born classical composer to be knighted in 46 years, per BBC Music Magazine.

Sir Stephen Hough and King Charles at Windsor Castle. Jonathon Brady/Alamy

All jokes aside, a congratulatory message was tweeted by King Charles and Queen Camilla’s team after the latest investiture ceremony.

“Well done to all who were presented with Honours at this morning's Investiture at Windsor Castle!” courtiers wrote, posting more photos from the exciting ceremony.



As explained on the royal family website, Honours lists are published twice a year by the Cabinet Office to recognize outstanding achievement, personal bravery and service to the U.K. and British Overseas Territories.

The lists are released twice a year — at the turn of the New Year and in June for the sovereign’s official birthday. The presentation of related regalia, like medals, is distributed via investiture ceremonies throughout the year helmed by King Charles, Princess Anne or Prince William.

