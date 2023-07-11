Pianist Stephen Hough Cracks a Joke After Knighting by King Charles: 'Still Have My Head'

But King Charles and Queen Camilla's team is unlikely to share the tweet!

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 04:17PM EDT
Sir Stephen Hough, pianist, from London, is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Windsor Castle
King Charles makes Sir Stephen Hough a Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle. Photo:

Jonathon Brady/Alamy

A newly knighted British musician couldn’t resist a cheeky quip involving King Charles!

On Tuesday, the 74-year-old King presented a slew of ceremonial honors at Windsor Castle, recognizing individuals from across the U.K. and Commonwealth for exemplary service to their respective fields. Concert pianist, composer and writer Sir Stephen Hough was among the cohort and joked on Twitter after about the moment the King raised a sword to his shoulder to induct him as a Knight Bachelor.

“Today with King Charles at Windsor Castle. I still have my head ... @RoyalFamily,” Hough captioned the snap in a post that’s already been liked over a thousand times.

Pianist Sir Stephen Hough after being made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III
Sir Stephen Hough after being made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles.

Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty

RELATED: Did President Biden Breach Royal Protocol by Putting His Hand on King Charles' Back? The Palace Responds

Though the distinguished musician tagged King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Twitter account, it’s unlikely that their team will retweet the message. Courtiers keep a more formal tone across the royal couple’s social media pages, which reach millions of people. Hough’s comment nodded to the bloody reign of King Henry VIII, who famously beheaded two of his six wives and executed thousands of people in the 16th century, according to Sky History.

Hough was awarded a knighthood for services to music on Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honours List in June 2022, coinciding with her Platinum Jubilee. The pianist had previously been recognized as a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) and became the first British-born classical composer to be knighted in 46 years, per BBC Music Magazine.

Sir Stephen Hough, pianist, from London, is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Windsor Castle
Sir Stephen Hough and King Charles at Windsor Castle.

Jonathon Brady/Alamy

RELATED: Tower of London Welcomes New Baby Raven — and His Name Is a Nod to King Charles

All jokes aside, a congratulatory message was tweeted by King Charles and Queen Camilla’s team after the latest investiture ceremony.

“Well done to all who were presented with Honours at this morning's Investiture at Windsor Castle!” courtiers wrote, posting more photos from the exciting ceremony.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

As explained on the royal family website, Honours lists are published twice a year by the Cabinet Office to recognize outstanding achievement, personal bravery and service to the U.K. and British Overseas Territories.

The lists are released twice a year — at the turn of the New Year and in June for the sovereign’s official birthday. The presentation of related regalia, like medals, is distributed via investiture ceremonies throughout the year helmed by King Charles, Princess Anne or Prince William.

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales court side on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Why Kate Middleton Was Forced to Miss a Historic Wimbledon Match Under Doctors' Orders
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden pose for photograph in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle; A new raven chick has joined the flock at the Tower of London, arriving at the ancient landmark in this historic Coronation year. The new arrival, named Rex
Tower of London Welcomes New Baby Raven — and His Name Is a Nod to King Charles
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
School's Out for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! How They'll Spend Their Summer
King Charles III and The President of the United States, Joe Biden walk together in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle
Did President Biden Breach Royal Protocol by Putting His Hand on King Charles' Back? The Palace Responds
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Why Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Won't Sport Tiaras During President Biden's U.K. Visit
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden pose for photograph in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle
King Charles Welcomes President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle for First Formal Meeting of Royal Reign
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits The Duchy Of Cornwall Nursery to open The Orangery restaurant on July 10, 2023 in Lostwithiel, United Kingdom. Prince William visits The Duchy Of Cornwall Nursery to open The Orangery restaurant, which has been built as part of a nine-month extension project to create sustainable visitor spaces at the garden centre.
Prince William Opens a New Restaurant in Cornwall: How It Connects to Lucrative Duchy
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
See King Charles and Queen Camilla's Royal Reply to Schoolchildren Who Wrote to Them About Coronation
Royal Polo kisses
How Kate Middleton and Prince William's Polo Kiss Compares to Princess Diana and King Charles'
Catherine, Princess of Wales alongside Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson watching Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Goes Viral at Wimbledon! See the Princess of Wales' Focused Fan Moment
Prince William and Kate Middleton Support Bowel Babe Fundraiser
Kate Middleton and Prince William Support Charity Song in Honor of 'Bowel Babe' Deborah James (Exclusive)
Prince Harry's close friend from Sandhurst, Jack Mann married osteopath Isabella Clarke at St Peter's Church in Sutton, Suffolk.
Prince Harry's Friend Jack Mann Gets Married, but the Duke of Sussex Didn't Attend Wedding: Report
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet
Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton and Wife Alizée Head to Wimbledon After Announcing Baby News
Buckingham Palace
Man Handcuffs Himself to Buckingham Palace Gates, Police Say as They Clear the Area
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales embrace at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton Congratulates Prince William on Polo Win with a Rare Public Kiss! See the Cute Moment
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton Displays Summer Style at Polo with a Departure from Her Regular Purse (and Heels on Grass!)