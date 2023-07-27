Stephen Curry on 11-Year-Old Daughter's Passion for Volleyball: 'You See a Little Bit of Yourself' (Exclusive)

Stephen Curry may have the next volleyball star on his hands!

The NBA great, 35, is opening up about how his oldest child, 11-year-old daughter Riley, is already gravitating toward sports. And as he tells PEOPLE exclusively, her drive is already starting to look familiar.

"I've introduced pretty much every sport, for the most part, to all of them," Curry says. "And Riley, she's super into volleyball right now, and a light bulb went off, actually this year, where she's excited to go to practice and dribbling or passing the ball around the house and all that type of stuff."

"So she's found something she loves, and she's passionate about it, and she loves to work at it."

Curry, who spoke with PEOPLE ahead of the release of his Apple+ documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated, adds that his younger two children are "all over the place" when it comes to their respective interests. The Golden State Warriors star shares Riley, son Canon, 4, and daughter Ryan, 7, with wife Ayesha, 34.

"So it hasn't really revealed itself what those one or two things might be," he adds of the youngests' interests. "So we'll see. There's still [young], so we got a lot of time to figure that out."

Still, seeing Riley gravitate toward volleyball has been "cool," Curry adds.

"To see that light bulb go off and that level of focus, that you see a little bit of yourself in," he says. "And trying to encourage that as much as possible."

Curry's kids are featured throughout his new film, and in one scene, can be spotted doing homework alongside their dad amid his quest to graduate from Davidson College — which he did in August 2022.

His wife supported him along the way, as well. And as he tells PEOPLE, he and Ayesha "try to be as authentic as possible in terms of sharing with the world who we are."

"It's sometimes chaotic when you're moving through the public eye, if you will, and trying to block out some of the crazy noise that comes your way," he says. "But for the most part, [we're] very supportive of what each other is doing and our respective careers and how we balance both of those with being present parents and juggling the responsibility of being there for all three of our beautiful kids."

"And just even the acknowledgement of how crazy and different life is than when we first started dating back in 2008. So learning life together has been amazing, and inspiring each other to keep the energy around what we're doing, that we can balance it all, if that's even the word for it," Curry says.

"But it's been amazing to have experienced so much together, and we're enjoying life together."

