Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate Daughter Riley's 11th Birthday: 'Time Has Just Flown By'

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's daughter, known for her toddler antics in press conferences with her dad, is now turning 11

Published on July 20, 2023 12:37PM EDT
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Instagram/ayeshacurry

Stephen Curry's little girl is growing up!

The Golden State Warriors star, 35, and wife Ayesha, 34, have an 11-year-old on their hands, celebrating daughter Riley's birthday on Wednesday.

"My first born is 11!!! We can’t believe it. Time has just flown by," the proud mom wrote on Instagram, alongside some photos with the tween.

"I am so proud of my sweet, smart, talented, captivating big girl. It’s a joy being her mama. Riley Roo is 11!"

The couple is also parents to son Canon, 4, and daughter Ryan, 7.

On Father's Day, the cookbook author praised her NBA star husband for his role in their kids' lives, writing, "Happy Father's Day Chooch!!! We love you so much. It is too much fun raising these 3 little humans together with my best friend and you add so much excitement, fun and wisdom to the journey!"

She added, "I am so proud of you. Watching you with our kiddos brings me SO much joy. Time to pop open a big wave and drive it down the fairway to celebrate!"

Ayesha Curry Says It's 'Too Much Fun' Raising Three Kids with Stephen Curry on Father's Day: 'So Much Joy'

Ayesha Curry/Instagram

In December, the four-time NBA champion spoke about his children with E! News at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

Asked if his children are "impressed" with him "as other people are," Curry, the honoree for the evening, said, "I would hope to say yes but probably for different reasons. I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket."

The father of three added, "They've been to a couple parades and all that, so they enjoy the festivities of celebrating a championship. But when you're at home you're just Dad and that's the best part about it."

