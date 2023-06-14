Stephanie Hsu's 'Joy Ride' Character Claims to Be a 'Good Christian Girl' in Raunchy New Clip (Exclusive)

Stephanie Hsu is playing coy in the upcoming comedy Joy Ride.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate exclusively shared a clip from the raunchy movie with PEOPLE, showcasing a moment in the Ashley Park and Sherry Cola–led movie in which Hsu's character Kat stands in a gazebo with her shirtless fiancé Clarence (Desmond Chiam).

A very buff Clarence says he thanks “God every day for bringing us together,” prompting a surprised reaction from Audrey (Park), Deadeye (Sabrina Wu) and Lolo (Cola). After Deadeye asks if the couple are “Bible thumpers,” Kat tries to play herself off as “a good Christian girl,” reveals that she and Clarence have not had sex before and notes that their “connections is based on spiritual, not physical, intimacy.”



Lolo, who knows Kat is lying about her supposed religious faith, makes a crude joke about Kat’s apparent past sexual encounter with the Jonas Brothers that everyone laughs at — including Clarence, before the pair engage in an awkward makeout session and he reminds Kat to "leave room for Jesus."

Emily in Paris actress Park, 31, stars in Joy Ride as Audrey, who plans a trip to Beijing with her childhood best friend Lolo. Hijinks follow as they attempt to locate Audrey's birth mother in China.

Ed Araquel

An official synopsis for Joy Ride describes the Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians)-directed film as a "hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure."

"When Audrey's (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola, 33), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu, 32), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin," the synopsis reads.

The synopsis promises a "journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are."



Lionsgate

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the new comedy in February, Park said the movie "wildly pushes the limits of comedy, while giving heart and voice and dimension to people who have never had a meaningful part in this genre on screen."

"I just can't wait for people to have the best time watching it," the actress added at the time.



"You've simply never seen Asian leads on the big screen, in this way — period!" Cola told the outlet, as she described the R-rated comedy as a "touching, culturally specific, unapologetic, in-your-face film."



With a script from Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, the new comedy also stars Ronny Chieng, Lori Tan Chinn, David Denman, Annie Mumolo, Chris Pang and Alexander Hodge. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad, Pineapple Express) are also listed as producers on the new comedy.



Joy Ride is in theaters July 7.