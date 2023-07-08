Stephanie Hsu Says a 'Brave' Body Double Was Used for Her 'Hilarious' Nude Scene in 'Joy Ride'

NOTE: The following contains spoilers for Joy Ride, now playing in theaters everywhere.

Stephanie Hsu is breaking down her Joy Ride character's shocking full-frontal nude moment.

In the raunchy comedy, the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, 32, plays Kat, a college friend of Audrey (Ashley Park) who moved to China to become a famous soap opera star. Kat's career is threatened, though, when a photo of her secret vagina tattoo goes viral.

Hsu recently told Variety her reaction to finding out her character would have the close-up nude scene, which was pulled off with a body double.

"It’s a body double — let me be clear and let my mother know," she said, adding, "When I read it in the script I thought it was hilarious and it felt so obvious for the trajectory of that character, but then filming it was a different story."

Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, Ashley Park and Sabrina Wu in Joy Ride. Ed Araquel

"I was like, ‘Oh, my God!' Specifically when I saw the makeup artist do their work on our brave and courageous and body-positive body double," added Hsu. "When I saw that I was like, 'Okay, this movie is too much. This movie is actually unhinged.' "

The actress said she had a say in how the final version was treated in the movie.

"It was also really beautiful because when I saw the first cut, the creatives and producers said, ‘How do you feel about this shot?' The first cut didn’t feel super great to me, and they invited me into the editing suite and we kind of built that moment together in a way that felt that it wasn’t the butt of the joke, but actually truly hilarious," she recalled. "I’m really proud of where we landed on that."

Hsu told Rolling Stone more about the scene, revealing that there was an "audition process" to find a body double.

"It was very important that we chose someone who was comfortable in their skin, because that is a very courageous and exposing act. We chose this woman who was very sex-positive and awesome," she said.

Stephanie Hsu in Joy Ride. Lionsgate

She added, "When I had first seen the rough cut, I had a really hard time with that scene and felt really vulnerable and nervous for all the memes of my face with the tattoo. I expressed that to [director] Adele [Lim] and Point Grey, and they were really kind."

Ultimately, they worked on the timing of the scene, making it "a quick reveal without lingering on it so long that it started to feel like the butt of the joke...."

Joy Ride, which also stars Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu, is in theaters now.

