Stephanie Beatriz Kept Quiet About Her Bisexuality Because She Feared It Would 'Affect' Her Career

"It did, and probably does," the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star said of why she chose to conceal her bisexuality

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Stephanie Beatriz
Stephanie Beatriz. Photo: Stephanie Beatriz arrives at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Stephanie Beatriz is beyond proud of who she is — but that pride and confidence weren't always the present, according to the actress.

While attending the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 42, admitted she chose to keep her bisexuality "hidden for a really long time" out of fear it would cause her career and her relationships to suffer.

“I thought, 'Oh it may affect my career, it might have an effect on some of my relationships," she toldPage Six. “And it did, and probably does.”

Beatriz — who is currently married to Brad Hoss and mom to 1-year-old daughter, Rosaline — ultimately had a change of heart in 2016 when she publicly came out as bisexual.

Though she acknowledged that "no one really has to come out," the actress said it was important to her to own her identity on a wider scale.

“I think as a bisexual woman who is currently married to a man, what was important to me was that the world knew that I wanted to be open about who I was,” she told Page Six.

062817-stephanie-beatriz-brooklyn-nine-nine-embed-2.jpg

Stephanie Beatriz

And today, Beatriz is all about being open and “proud” of her identity, especially amid Pride Month.

“[And] saying to the world, ‘This is me, all of me. Take it or leave it, baby,’” she said. “And, ‘I’m here, sharing the same space as you. So what’s up.’”

The Encanto star came out publicly on Twitter in 2016, following suit to Aubrey Plaza in her Advocate interview. At the time, she re-tweeted one of Plaza’s quotes that read, “I fall in love with girls and guys, I can’t help it,” with the caption, “Yup.”

In 2018, Beatriz wrote extensively about her bisexuality — and how it remains unchanged by her decision to marry a man — in a candid essay for GQ. In the piece, titled "Stephanie Beatriz Is Bi and Proud as Hell," she said of Hoss: "I’m choosing to get married because this particular person brings out the best in me. This person happens to be a man. I’m still bi."

Oscars Couples
Brad Hoss and Stephanie Beatriz. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She also described the struggles that people who identify as bisexual face both outside and within the LGBTQ community. “People’s sexuality is often defined by who we’re partnered with at any given moment, which can be a frustrating limitation for me,” she noted.

Since then, she’s been an outspoken advocate for bisexual recognition throughout the LGBTQ+ communities and in the media, including through her Brooklyn Nine-Nine character, detective Rosa Diaz. In the 99th and 100th episodes of the drama series, which ran from 2013 to 2021, Diaz came out to her friends, co-workers, and family.

Producers pitched the idea to Beatriz after her public announcement on Twitter. “I was like, ‘Absolutely. Yes. I’m so excited! Yes! Yes! Yes!’” the actress said of the proposal in a 2018 interview with Vulture.

She wrote in her GQ essay about the opportunity to use her character to dispel common misconceptions about bisexuality. “It isn’t something you can often ‘read’ on a person, and because of that bi people sometimes feel like an invisible part of the LGBTQIA community,” she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Now I have a small platform of visibility, because I’m on a fun and (if I do say so myself) damn good television show. I’ve chosen to use that platform to speak openly about my bi-ness, because of other people who may feel invisible and unsure of whether or not to come out as bisexual," she added.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Teresa Giudice attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 07: Joe Gorga attends the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Storms Out of 'RHONJ' Reunion in Tears as Gia Accuses Joe Gorga of 'Trying to Call Me a Liar'
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson Fears Refusing to Fake Orgasms Makes Her an 'A--hole' Because 'It Goes Against My Whole Nature'
Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022
DC Young Fly Calls Jacky Oh a 'Super Great Mother' at Atlanta Memorial Attended by Nick Cannon
Hilarie Burton and Her Kids Enjoy Her Town's First Pride Celebration: 'Melting Pot of Joy and Love'
Hilarie Burton and Her Kids Enjoy Her Town's First Pride Celebration: 'Melting Pot of Joy and Love'
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Says Social Media Made It Easier for Her to Come Out as LGBTQ: It 'Gave Me a Safe Space'
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Says He Intends to 'Hit the Pause Button' in 2026 — But Clarifies He’s 'Not Retiring'
David Beador and Lesley Beador divorce details
David Beador and Lesley Beador File Domestic Violence Restraining Orders Against Each Other amid Divorce
Amy Schumer & Pete Davidson
Amy Schumer Jokingly Takes 'Full Credit' for Pete Davidson's Rise to Fame: 'This Kid's Going to Be a Star'
Aaron Spelling
Tori Spelling's Dad Aaron Spelling Insisted '90210' Character Donna Martin Stay a Virgin
Richa Moorjani attends the Never Have I Ever Season 4 NYC Tastemaker Reception
Richa Moorjani Says 'Never Have I Ever' Boosted Her 'Confidence' on Sets Without 'Other Brown People' (Exclusive)
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval 'Deprived' Her of 'Intimacy' Beyond Sex: 'I Am Not Your Fleshlight'
Bryan Cranston Plans on Retiring from Acting in 2026 for Wife Robin: âI Want to Change the Paradigm'
Bryan Cranston Plans on Retiring from Acting in 2026 for Wife Robin: ‘I Want to Change the Paradigm'
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Outrages 'VPR' Cast with Sex Dig About Ariana Madix: 'You’re Disgusting!'
Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Vows She's 'Not Getting Back' with Tristan Thompson: 'It's My Job to Set Boundaries'
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Shoulders the 'Blame' for Her Kids' Perfectionism: 'Everything Is My Fault'
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Sandoval and Raquel Admit They're Still in Love as Ariana Obliterates Them at 'VPR' Reunion: 'You Are Nothing'