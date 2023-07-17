Steph Curry Was 'a Kid in a Candy Store' After Winning Golf Tournament and Nailing Hole-in-One

“It was the most fun I've ever had on a golf course," the four-time NBA champion said

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Topher Gauk-Roger
Topher Gauk-Roger
Topher Gauk-Roger
Topher Gauk-Roger is a Senior Producer and Writer at PEOPLE, and has been with the brand since 2020 after previously working for Entertainment Tonight and CNN.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 10:34AM EDT
Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors holds the trophy after winning the American Century Championship on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship
Steph Curry. Photo:

 Isaiah Vazquez/Getty

Steph Curry was feeling it on the golf course all weekend.

The NBA star, 35, finished all three days atop the leaderboard at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament, presented by American Century Investments, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada this past weekend, winning the first golf tournament of his career.

Curry had a huge smile on his face as he walked the course on Saturday afternoon and told PEOPLE he was feeling “pretty good.”

But when the four-time NBA champion sunk a hole-in-one midway through the second round, he began to realize just how well he was doing. Curry soon called his wife Ayesha to have her drive up 200 miles to see him finish out the tournament on Sunday.

“She knows how much I love this game,” Curry said about his wife of 12 years. “It's always on the TV as much as [possible]. It doesn't matter what tournament it is, I'm watching a game, I'm trying to soak up as much as I can.”

Ayesha and their son Canon followed Curry along the entire course on Sunday. Canon, 5, cheered on while holding an action figure of his father the entire time. 

And on the final hole, the Golden State Warriors point guard then capped off what he called a “dream” weekend with a dramatic eagle to win it all. 

Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors plays with his son next to the trophy after winning the American Century Championship on Day Three of the 2023
Steph Curry and son Canon.

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty 

The clutch shot pushed him two strokes ahead of retired tennis star Mardy Fish — and 90 other celebrities, from Josh Allen and Tony Romo to Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller — to win the tournament. The crowd went wild as the ball dropped in the hole, causing Curry to immediately throw his putter in the air and run over to Ayesha for a sweet embrace.

“As soon as I made the putt, I knew where she was and had to go straight to her,” Curry said afterwards. “I told her downstairs, I appreciate the fact that even on our vacation, she'll let me play. And she's getting into the game now, too. But you know, I get some reps even on our vacations, which helped me prepare for this. So it's a nice little balance and I appreciate the fact that I got to celebrate with her.”

Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors hits his shot on the 18th hole on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship
Steph Curry.

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty 

Curry called his final shot "the perfect putt at the right time” and said it felt "pretty damn close” to making a three-pointer at the buzzer to win a basketball game. 

"I was like a kid in a candy store all day,” he said, celebrating with father Dell and brother Seth, who also competed over the weekend. “It was the most fun I've ever had on a golf course.”

Related Articles
Miles Teller Says Him and Aaron Rodgersâ Golf Competition Is âAll Friendlyâ
Miles Teller Says His and Aaron Rodgers’ Golf Competition Is ‘All Friendly’ (Exclusive)
Candice Crawford and Tony Romo attend the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022 in New York City
Tony Romo Says He’s 'Incredibly Fortunate' to Have Support of Wife Candice: 'My Biggest Fan' (Exclusive)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up on the driving range before his second practice round at the ACC Golf Championship
Josh Allen Says Training for Next Season Is ‘Going Really Well’ But ‘It's a Long Season’ (Exclusive)
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry
Draymond Green Warned Klay Thompson Not to 'Be a Letdown' for Stephen Curry in Golf Tournament (Exclusive)
Ayesha, Steph, Riley, Ryan, and Canon Curry
All About Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's 3 Kids
Los Angeles, CA - June 18: Wyndham Clark kisses the trophy after winning the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
'Honor My Mom': Wyndham Clark's Mom Introduced Him to Golf Before 2013 Death — Now He's U.S. Open Champ (Exclusive)
Steph Curry Shares Sweet Photos of Wife Ayesha: âLife with My Ish Latelyâ
Steph Curry Shares Loving Photos of Wife Ayesha: 'Life with My Ish Lately'
Dell Curry, Ayesha Curry, Sonya Curry and Stephen Curry attend the Williams-Sonoma Ayesha Curry Book Signing at Williams-Sonoma Columbus Circle on September 20, 2016 in New York, New York
All About Steph Curry's Parents, Dell and Sonya Curry
Ayesha Curry Says It's 'Too Much Fun' Raising Three Kids with Stephen Curry on Father's Day: 'So Much Joy'
Ayesha Curry Says It's 'Too Much Fun' Raising Three Kids with Stephen Curry: 'So Much Joy'
Seth Curry #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors
Stephen and Seth Curry: All About the NBA Brothers and Their Sibling Bond
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to Take On Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in TNT's The Match
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Will Compete Against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for The Match
Dell Curry Advises Sons Stephen and Seth 'Can't Get Too High or Too Low' Amid Playoffs 'Rough Patch'
Dell Curry Says Sons Stephen and Seth 'Can't Get Too High or Too Low' amid Playoffs 'Rough Patch' (Exclusive)
Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, celebrates with Low Club Professional trophy after the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.
Golf Instructor Michael Block Sinks Hole-in-One at PGA Championship: 'I'm Very, Very Lucky'
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend as Workday partners with Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. to host the Annual Workday Charity Classic '22 at Stanford Golf Course on August 29, 2022 in Stanford, California.
Ayesha Curry Pens Touching Note to Steph Curry on His 35th Birthday: 'Your Soul Is Unmatched'
Seth Curry, Seth Curry, Sydel Curry, and Damion Lee on January 14, 2020
Who Is Stephen Curry's Sister? All About Sydel Curry-Lee
Scottie Scheffler of The United States holds the trophy with his wife Meredith Scheffler after his one stroke win in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2022 in Orlando, Florida
Who Is Scottie Scheffler's Wife? All About Meredith Scudder