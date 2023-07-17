Steph Curry Was 'a Kid in a Candy Store' After Winning Golf Tournament and Nailing Hole-in-One

Steph Curry was feeling it on the golf course all weekend.

The NBA star, 35, finished all three days atop the leaderboard at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament, presented by American Century Investments, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada this past weekend, winning the first golf tournament of his career.



Curry had a huge smile on his face as he walked the course on Saturday afternoon and told PEOPLE he was feeling “pretty good.”



But when the four-time NBA champion sunk a hole-in-one midway through the second round, he began to realize just how well he was doing. Curry soon called his wife Ayesha to have her drive up 200 miles to see him finish out the tournament on Sunday.

“She knows how much I love this game,” Curry said about his wife of 12 years. “It's always on the TV as much as [possible]. It doesn't matter what tournament it is, I'm watching a game, I'm trying to soak up as much as I can.”

Ayesha and their son Canon followed Curry along the entire course on Sunday. Canon, 5, cheered on while holding an action figure of his father the entire time.

And on the final hole, the Golden State Warriors point guard then capped off what he called a “dream” weekend with a dramatic eagle to win it all.

Steph Curry and son Canon. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty

The clutch shot pushed him two strokes ahead of retired tennis star Mardy Fish — and 90 other celebrities, from Josh Allen and Tony Romo to Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller — to win the tournament. The crowd went wild as the ball dropped in the hole, causing Curry to immediately throw his putter in the air and run over to Ayesha for a sweet embrace.



“As soon as I made the putt, I knew where she was and had to go straight to her,” Curry said afterwards. “I told her downstairs, I appreciate the fact that even on our vacation, she'll let me play. And she's getting into the game now, too. But you know, I get some reps even on our vacations, which helped me prepare for this. So it's a nice little balance and I appreciate the fact that I got to celebrate with her.”

Steph Curry. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty

Curry called his final shot "the perfect putt at the right time” and said it felt "pretty damn close” to making a three-pointer at the buzzer to win a basketball game.

"I was like a kid in a candy store all day,” he said, celebrating with father Dell and brother Seth, who also competed over the weekend. “It was the most fun I've ever had on a golf course.”