Stephen Curry is giving the world a glimpse of life off the court now that he has officially entered his off-season.

The Golden State Warriors point guard, whose team was eliminated from the playoffs on May 12, dedicated a post on Thursday to his wife of 12 years, Ayesha Curry.

"Life with my Ish lately…..," Stephen, 35, captioned an Instagram photo series with his love.

The couple appeared to be in mid-groove while out looking snazzy in one black-and-white snap. The next image showed the pair on a golf course, looking preppy casual on the green under blue skies and full sunshine.

Amid other flashy pics such as Ayesha looking chic on a boat sipping from a red Solo cup, Stephen also shared a sweet photo of his wife and three kids at dinner. The family of five appeared to be out at a Hibachi restaurant, with the couple's youngest, Canon, demonstrating his chopsticks skills for his mom.

Steph and Ayesha first met at church when they were teenagers in North Carolina. After getting married in June 2011, the newlyweds welcomed their first child — daughter Riley — a year later. Their family expanded again with their second daughter, Ryan, in 2015, followed by Canon in 2018.

In May 2021, Ayesha shared what it was like becoming a first-time mother at a young age, explaining how it was difficult to figure out her career while raising her children.

"What I started to realize was I was becoming this woman at such a young age when other people would still potentially be in college or just figuring out who they want to be," the TV personality said during an episode of Skimm'd From The Couch.

Ayesha added that though she "thoroughly enjoyed being a mom," she still had hopes of doing more. The young mom eventually found her passion after launching a recipe blog, which has since grown into an empire that includes multiple restaurants, cookbooks and even a TV series. Ayesha's kids are also already following in her footsteps — she previously shared that daughter Riley has "insane" talents in the kitchen.

As for Stephen, the nine-time NBA All-Star has mastered juggling his busy career with fatherhood — though he's said his kids aren't all that impressed with his basketball skills. "I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket," he explained, adding that at home, "you're just Dad and that's the best part about it."

However, even when he's on the court, Steph makes time for his children. Last month, after the NBA star led a win against the Sacramento Kings, he made his way over to Riley in the stands, reaching to perform a special handshake the two have come up with together, a tradition between them dating back years.

As for Ayesha and how she feels about Steph, the proud wife and mother made her thoughts known in March on her husband's 35th birthday.

In an Instagram post on March 14, she shared a collection of pictures featuring the athlete from over the years, including a capture of him visiting the White House.

"Happy Birthday to my love!!! 35 trips around the sun! Wow!" Ayesha began. "I love everything about you but your soul is unmatched. I know this will be the best year yet!"

