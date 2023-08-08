Watch Steph Curry Join Paramore's Hayley Williams on Stage to Sing 'Misery Business' and Wow the Crowd

Steph Curry’s wildest dreams came true Monday night when he joined Paramore on stage to sing “Misery Business” during their show at the Chase Center in San Francisco.



Curry, 35, danced alongside singer Hayley Williams, who let the NBA star sing the bridge of her band’s 2007 hit before streamers shot in the air and they broke out into the chorus together.

Video shared online by Live 105 FM shows Williams, 34, covering her mouth in shock before pumping her fists and dancing as the four-time NBA Champion sang along while hyping up the crowd.

“When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage,” the arena’s Twitter account posted, sharing another video of Curry’s surprise appearance.

Paramore is currently on tour in support of their latest album This Is Why, which was released in February. At many of their performances, they invite a special guest up to sing the bridge of "Misery Business" — along with Curry, Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost have joined Paramore on stage in recent weeks.

Curry and Williams have enjoyed a long friendship over the years, with Paramore once playing an intimate three-piece set for the Golden State Warriors star’s 30th birthday party back in 2018.

Steph Curry. Miikka Skaffari/Getty

After turning 35 in March and leading the Warriors with nearly 30 points per game last season, the two-time NBA MVP has been having a summer to remember.

Last month, Curry beat out nearly 100 other celebrities at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe and took home the trophy with a dramatic final shot.

"I was like a kid in a candy store,” Curry said afterwards, celebrating with father Dell and brother Seth, and his wife Ayesha. “It was the most fun I've ever had on a golf course.”

Nathan Congleton/NBC/getty

And just this past week, he and Ayesha, 34, got back from an anniversary vacation to Greece where the couple posted luxurious photos of them dining and relaxing along the beach.

Steph and Ayesha share three children together — son Canon, 4, and daughters Ryan, 7, and Riley, 10.

“12 years of being married to my best friend and love of my life. 15 years of dates and making memories. So much more to go,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram, adding, “I love this man so much!!! Feeling blessed beyond measure.”