Steph Curry Shares Sweet Post for 12th Anniversary with Wife Ayesha: ‘Love You More Than You Know’

The NBA star and his wife got married in 2011 and share three children

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

Published on July 31, 2023 12:05PM EDT
Stephen Curry Ayesha Curry anniversary 07 30 23
Photo:

Stephen Curry/Instagram

Steph and Ayesha Curry are ringing in their anniversary with an epic vacation — and sweet social media tributes!

On Sunday, the NBA star, 35, took to Instagram to share plenty of sunny vacation photos, all in celebration of his wife Ayesha and their 12-year wedding anniversary. 

The carousel post features pictures of the beloved NBA couple lounging on boat decks and posing in front of scenic beaches, but the most heartwarming feature is the public love note Steph penned for Ayesha in his caption. 

“My Woman. I Love you more than you know. I’m thankful for every experience we have shared together. The highs, the lows, the ways life has brought us closer together through it all,” the Golden State Warriors star said. “God continues to bless us. You have brought me so much joy and happiness from day 1.”

Stephen Curry Ayesha Curry anniversary 07 30 23

Stephen Curry/Instagram

The basketball player continued, writing: “Let’s keep going. More! I love you!” before adding their wedding date, July 30, 2011, and an arrow that leads to the same date 12 years later. 

Stephen Curry Ayesha Curry anniversary 07 30 23

Stephen Curry/Instagram

Ayesha shared her own celebratory post with her eight million Instagram followers, which included more boat pictures and a snap of the couple’s massive breakfast arrangement. “It’s our anniversary!” the cookbook author started her caption. 

“12 years of being married to my best friend and love of my life. 15 years of dates and making memories. So much more to go,” Ayesha wrote. 

“I love this man so much!!! Feeling blessed beyond measure,” she wrote before adding: “okay back to celebrating.”

Steph and Ayesha first met when they were teens, but the pair didn’t actually date until 2008 after bumping into each other in L.A. while Stephen was in town for the ESPYS. It’s a miracle they made it to the first date — Ayesha told PEOPLE in 2020 that she had a strict “no athletes” rule for herself. 

"My parents found this paper from my high school theater class where you had to write down what you wanted in a significant other," she said. "At the bottom, it said, 'No athletes because they're arrogant.'”

Still, Ayesha told PEOPLE Steph’s demeanor impressed her. "He was so funny and silly. The absolute opposite of what I thought he was going to be," she said, and the rest was history. 

Stephen Curry Ayesha Curry anniversary 07 30 23

Stephen Curry/Instagram

Steph and Ayesha tied the knot in July 2011, and welcomed their first daughter, Riley Elizabeth, almost exactly a year later. The couple recently celebrated her 11th birthday

Since then, the basketball star and the TV personality have become parents to two more children: daughter Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5. 

Even though Steph is a nine-time NBA All-Star, he told E! News in 2022 that his kids couldn’t care less. "I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket," he explained, adding that at home, "you're just Dad and that's the best part about it."

