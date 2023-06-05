Stepdad Joins Taylor Swift Reddit Community to Bond with Stepdaughter, Becomes 'Proud Swiftie' (Exclusive)

A teen girl's love of Taylor Swift is serious, and one stepdad knew it was the perfect way to connect with his stepdaughter.

Rob Scharbach, 42, recently thanked Redditors on the r/TaylorSwift subreddit for helping him learn about the artist, which in turn helped him build an awesome relationship with his stepdaughter Sophia.

"I’m a very proud 'swiftie dad' to my 13-year-old stepdaughter. She is OBSESSED with all things Taylor, talks about her all day every day, sings her songs constantly, already has her Speak Now TV vinyl preordered, and she’s going to one of the Minneapolis shows next month with her mom ... I joined this subreddit just so I could see Taylor news in my feed, and I just want to extend a thank you to all you die-hard fans for all the topics and talking points you’ve provided," he wrote.

"My daughter’s face lights up like you wouldn’t believe when I start dropping knowledge or asking if she’s heard the same rumors, etc. I’ve always had a very close relationship with her, but this has just enhanced that connection so much and I love it. So thank you, all of you, for being such a wonderful fan base. I’m glad she’s a part of it."

The post has since gone viral, with Scharbach telling PEOPLE he never imagined his post would reach so many people.

Scharbach says he first joined the subreddit because Sophia, whom he first met at 5, was "running around the house non-stop listening to Taylor Swift."

"Everything is Taylor Swift in our house, so she kind of takes over the house with all that stuff and I started getting more interested. So I started looking up some stuff, and that led me to the subreddit, and I joined it and started reading up and learning all that stuff.

Rob Scharbach and stepdaughter Sophia. Courtesy of Rob Scharbach

"I had a really good time, just kind of dropping new stuff and being like, 'Hey, did you hear this?' And then she would come back with, 'Yeah, I know and I read this.' It became a lot of fun."



Sophia thought it was "really cool" to have another Swiftie in the house, "Because not all of my siblings and stuff are the biggest fans of hers, and not all my friends like or know a lot about Taylor Swift."



"It was fun having someone to talk to about stuff like that," she says, noting her mom is also a major Swiftie.



"She took me to the Reputation tour with her, and she's going with me to Eras," the teen shares.



Sophia is happy that their shared love of Taylor "gives us something to talk about, to have a conversation and really relate to each other, by having the same interest."

Rob Scharbach's stepdaughter Sophia. Courtesy of Rob Scharbach

Scharbach notes the two have "always had a pretty close connection," but that as they start to navigate the teen years, he's happy Taylor "helps keep communication as open as possible and gives us some fun topics to talk about that really enhances our relationship."



The stepdad is also grateful for how the online community of Swifties has embraced him, both before and after sharing his story.

"I think the Taylor Swift fan base is especially fantastic because they really are a community and feed off each other and people come in with all different things and there are discussions. And then there are people sharing their own stories, everyone's engaged in it."



Rob Scharbach's stepdaugher Sophia. Courtesy of Rob Scharbach

Scharbach says it's been "exciting" and "very humbling" to see how people reacted to the bond he and Sophia have built.

"I've seen a lot of stuff like, 'You're the best dad.' I think my daughter's favorite comment was, 'You sir are a legend,' there's been some really funny stuff but also some really heartwarming stuff."

"It's surreal," Sophia adds. "One minute you post and like whatever, don't think anything about it and next thing you know, you're getting interviewed. It's kind of crazy."



Rob Scharbach and stepdaughter Sophia. Courtesy of Rob Scharbach

Scharbach hopes other parents who hear their story do what they can to "keep that communication channel open."

"Find something fun that you can relate to your kids with, because it just makes communication so much easier, even for more serious topics," he advises. "I didn't start this out as a Taylor Swift fan. I knew about her and whatnot, but since kind of diving into this, I've really actually started appreciating her music a lot more. I am a full-fledged Swiftie dad now and I'm loving it."

"I think that it's a really great thing and some people may think it's cringy, but I personally don't think it is at all. I think it's like a great thing for a parent to have a very good bond with their kid and have similar interests and for parents to appreciate and respect their interests and get into it," the teen adds. "And I feel like every kid should learn to appreciate when their parents do."

