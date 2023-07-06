Tennis Stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Are Dating

It was love-all for tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa at Wimbledon.

The pair's blossoming romance was revealed on day three of the tournament after Greek player Tsitsipas, 24, won his first round match against Dominic Thiem on Wednesday.

During his on-court interview with BBC presenter Karthi Gnanasegaram following his victory, Spanish player Badosa, 25, was referred to as Tsitsipas’ “girlfriend.”

“You are also playing in the doubles here with your brother, Petros, and you’re playing in the mixed doubles with your girlfriend Paula Badosa,” said Gnanasegaram, to which Tsitsipas nodded and smiled, before pointing over to where Badosa was sitting to support him with his family.

The camera then panned over to Badosa, who fist pumped and cheered as the crowd also cheered.



Gnanasegaram went on to inform Tsitsipas that his other half had also won her first-round match against Alison Riske-Amritraj and had made her way over to watch the conclusion of his match.

“Oh I just found out, I had no idea, congratulations!” Tsitsipas laughed as he addressed Badosa, who smiled and put her hands together in the shape of a heart as she stood next to his father in the crowd.

Tsitsipas, an Australian Open runner-up, then opened up to the BBC about playing in the doubles and mixed doubles competitions with his sibling and girlfriend. “It’s honestly a pleasure to be doing this with people, some of them have entered my life recently and I would have never done it if wasn’t for that so Paulita let's do it!” he said.



Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa share a moment at the 2023 Mallorca Championships. Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Badosa later posted a clip of Tsitsipas talking about the pair playing mixed doubles together with a heart emoji on her Instagram Story, as well as a snapshot of the moment she held up the heart shape with her hands in the crowd.

The sportswoman also shared a post from the US Open’s official Instagram account on her Story that read, “They’re not just a couple. They’re a mixed doubles team now,” alongside separate photos of the duo celebrating in the same way.

Back at Wimbledon, Bodosa shared an insight into what it was like to be cheering Tsitsipas on from the sidelines. “It’s different kind of nerves,” she told reporters, according to the Associated Press. “Watching it from the outside, maybe I get a little bit more nervous, because I cannot control it. But I’m happy that he got the win, and it was a crazy match. Happy that we both got through first round.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Tsitsipas had to fight hard to win his first round against Austrian Thiem, 29, with the match lasting nearly four years and going to five sets. Following his victory, Tsitsipas is due to take on British tennis star Andy Murray on Centre Court on Thursday, while Badosa will face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk on Friday.

The couple will play their first-round mixed doubles match on Saturday, per Eurosport.