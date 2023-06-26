Kenny Pickett has a new reason to celebrate this offseason!

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, 25, married Amy Paternoster in a "fairytale celebration" at Pleasantdale Chateau in New Jersey on Saturday. "She makes me a better person," Pickett tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The NFL player proposed to his bride back in January 2022, before the Steelers drafted him in April. At the time, the pair were looking at wedding venues in New Jersey and immediately "fell in love" with Pleasantdale Chateau.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster at their wedding in New Jersey on June 24, 2023. John Bacolo - Gabelli Studio

"It was a fairytale venue where your jaw drops when you walk in," says Paternoster. "So we knew we had to have it."

The couple took inspiration from the chateau's history to create their special day. "The owner moved from France and settled in New Jersey," Paternoster explains. "He ended up shipping the wood from his house in France to New Jersey piece-by-piece, so it was definitely the theme we wanted to play into. It’s a summer wedding, so definitely bright, summery, French-themed!"

The couple, who plan to honeymoon in Puerto Rico, exchanged personal vows in a Christian ceremony in front of their 275 guests. Their mothers lit unity candles in the garden, before the bride and groom lit their own candle. They also featured several songs during the ceremony, including "Can't Help Falling in Love" which played as Paternoster walked down the aisle while Steelers chaplain Kent Chevalier officiated the nuptials.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster at their wedding in New Jersey on June 24, 2023. John Bacolo - Gabelli Studio

"We’re super close with our friends who have been with us for our whole lives, so we definitely wanted everyone there to celebrate," says Paternoster. "As we’ve both grown up in the sports world, especially more with Kenny with Pittsburgh and football, he’s acquired great friendships along the way, as have I. It was important for us to take core people from each stage of our lives and have them there to celebrate with us."

Paternoster's wedding dress was created by designer Galia Lahav. "I was looking at designers that were similar to her and put together my top 3 bridal designers," she says. "Then I was looking in bridal boutiques near where I grew up on the Jersey Shore. They were all really pretty, but once I heard that Galia Lahav was having a trunk show in New York City I knew I had to go. I went with my mom to their flagship store and Bridal Reflections on Fifth Ave where I found the dress."

During cocktail hour, a mixologist prepared speciality cocktails at the 16-foot Don Julio tequila tasting bar where they also had a Steelers ice sculpture and a marlin ice sculpture over the lobster bar.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster at their wedding in New Jersey on June 24, 2023. John Bacolo - Gabelli Studio

During the reception guests dined on a wide-variety of food options. "We have everything you can think of," says Paternoster. "Sushi bar, raw bar, lobster bar, Italian station, pasta station, rib-eye carving station, and an ahi tuna loin station. On my mother’s side I’m Cuban, so we also have an old Cuban dish called Ropa Vieja."

At the afterparty, three rounds of passed desserts were offered to guests, plus gourmet food trucks for snacking late into the night including a homemade pizza, gourmet burger truck, gourmet taco stations and desserts including churros and tres leches Oreos.

Pickett and Paternoster have a shared love for sports, which originally brought them together years ago. "We worked out at the same place growing up because Amy played soccer and I played football," Pickett explains.

"We started training at this place when I was like 12 years old and Amy might have been 10, so I knew her growing up from there. We never talked and then she went off to Princeton and I went to Pitt. We came home on a college break and saw each other at a party and hit it off."

Inside Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster's wedding celebration at the Pleasantdale Chateau in New Jersey on June 24, 2023. John Bacolo - Gabelli Studio

The pair started dating in February of 2021 and later got engaged on January 22, 2022.

"I knew when I first started dating Amy that I wanted to marry her," says Pickett. Now that the day is here, it’s really special to get to spend the rest of your life with the person that means the world to you."

Ahead of the wedding, Paternoster said she couldn't wait to officially become husband and wife. "As cheesy as it sounds, I can’t wait to marry him and have that moment between us. Of course, the party is going to be awesome celebrating with your loved ones, but you only get married once and go through the ceremony once so I’m looking forward to having that moment with Kenny."