This ‘Powerful’ Steam Mop That Makes Floors Sparkle Is on Sale for $70 at Amazon

One shopper raved that it “did a great job on our tile floors, removing any spots and spills with ease”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
Published on August 24, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Steam mop
If you’re in the market for a cleaning tool that will make your floor sparkle, check out this steam mop while it’s on sale at Amazon. 

The Steam and Go Steam Mop is 30 percent off at Amazon right now. After adding water to the cleaning device’s large water tank, all you have to do is turn it on and wait for just a few seconds for it to heat up. The machine uses steam to sanitize tiles and sealed floors for up to 30 minutes and doesn’t use chemicals. It comes with two mop pads to tackle sticky messes and grime — and they’re machine washable, so you can reuse them.  

Steam and Go Steam Mop, $70 (Save 30%)

Easy to maneuver, the steam mop is lightweight and it has a 20-foot power cord that provides plenty of reach. Plus, it has a triangular mop head, so it can easily glide into corners and other narrow spaces. The mop head has a spray feature, giving you the option to use a cleaning solution

The multifunctional cleaning device also converts into a handheld steamer for above-floor cleaning. It comes with attachments to take on specific messes, too. So you can use it for cleaning bathroom wall tiles and sanitizing upholstery, curtains, and clothes. 

More than 600 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “powerful” and “easy to use” in reviews. One customer shared, “The mop itself performed flawlessly and did a great job on our tile floors, removing any spots and spills with ease and no scrubbing necessary.”

Another shopper raved, “It did a great job really getting the dirt and grime that had been building up on the corners of my kitchen and bathroom,” while another reviewer, who used it for vinyl flooring, shared, “I have also used it to steam spots out of carpets and give a cleaning to my area rugs.”  

Typically, the steam mop costs $100, but with this deal it’s $70. There’s no word on when the savings expire, so head to Amazon to pick up the Steam and Go Steam Mop while it’s on sale. 

More Steam Mop Deals at Amazon 

Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $70 (Save 22%)

Black+Decker Steam Mop, $45 (Save 25%)

Shark Steam & Scrub Steam Mop, $171 (Save 15%)

