'Station 19' Stars Jay Hayden and Jaina Lee Ortiz Vacation in Italy amid Dating Rumors

Jay Hayden and Jaina Lee Ortiz are spending time together off screen this holiday week.

The Station 19 actors shared a couple of photos from their travels to Lago Specchio di Venere, a gorgeous lake on Pantellerìa Island off the coast of Italy. In the photos, shared by Hayden, 44, on Instagram, the pair smiled lakeside and covered their bodies with natural mud. Hayden didn’t leave a caption on the video.

Jay Hayden/Instagram

Ortiz, 36, shared one photo from the clay-filled excursion on her Instagram Story, captioning it: “Probably one of the most amazing experiences of my life!” Hayden was featured in the snap, but that’s the only time he’s appeared on her social media during the trip.

Before visiting the Italian island, Jaina shared a TikTok of her recent time in Greece — just two days before Italy. Hayden was nowhere in sight, though it appears he may have been behind the camera.



Jaina Lee Ortiz/Instagram

Hayden and Ortiz have been rumored to be romantic off screen for nearly two years, but they have yet to confirm their relationship status. The closest they’ve come was in the form of Hayden’s 2021 New Year’s Eve post on Twitter. “2022 here we come,” he tweeted, alongside a photo of Ortiz kissing his cheek. The comments were full of fans congratulating them.



PEOPLE reached out to both actors. Ortiz's rep declined to comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All six seasons of Station 19 are available to stream on Hulu ahead of its return to ABC for season 7.

