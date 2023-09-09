Stassi Schroeder Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Messer Rhys, with Husband Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder is officially a mother of two!

The Vanderpump Rules alumna, 35, and her husband Beau Clark, 43, have welcomed their second baby together — a son named Messer Rhys.

Schroeder made the announcement on Instagram Saturday afternoon, alongside of a series of photos of her posing with her new addition in the hospital. Her son was born at 12:04 a.m. Pacific time on Sept. 7, and weighed in at 7 lbs., 14 oz. with a length of 19.5 inches.

"We love him so much already," wrote Schroeder, who is already mom to daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 2, with Clark. "Send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him."

All appeared to be good so far, with one of Schroeder's photos snapped as a smiling Harper sat on the hospital bed inches away from her mom, who held baby Messer.

"I’m so happy for y’all! I can’t wait to meet him!!! 💙💙💙💙," Schroeder's former Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney wrote on Instagram, while fellow Bravo alumna Brittany Cartwright gushed, "Aw congratulations guys!! 💙💕."

Other members of the network's slate of reality personalities also sent their congratulations, including Summer House's Amanda Batula, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vet Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman.



Schroeder and Clark were married in 2020.

In March, the couple revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy after announcing that Schroeder was pregnant just a week before. They shared a video of them finding out the news on their family podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby.

"I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy," Schroeder confessed in the episode. "I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe… I don't know how to f------ explain it."

The reality stars got engaged in July 2019, and the proposal aired during the couple's last season of Vanderpump Rules. Although they were set to wed in Italy in October 2020, because of the pandemic, they tied the knot that month during a small ceremony.

In August, Clark and Schroeder were photographed enjoying an enchanted evening at one of Taylor Swift’s six sold-out shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in California for the singer's Eras tour. Photos captured the couple walking hand-in-hand into the stadium’s Bootsy Bellows Field Club.

Schroeder had her baby bump on display in a white form-fitting dress and sported a tan blazer and matching kitten heels topped with a bow. Clark opted for a shirt that cleverly referenced the lyrics to Swift’s hit song “Anti-Hero.” The rainbow-colored text read in all caps, “It’s me, hi, I’m the husband, it’s me.”



Clark posted about the concert on his Instagram Story after the show. He wrote over a GIF of Swift forming a heart with her hands, “Ok. I get it now. Seriously one of the most amazing experiences EVER. I AM NOW A SWIFTY 🫶.”