Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Wants to Try Ozempic After Giving Birth: 'It’s Like Taking Vitamins'

Stassi Schroeder might be turning to Ozempic to get rid of her pregnancy weight.

On the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, the Vanderpump Rules alum — who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Beau Clark — revealed that after she gives birth she might start taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes.

​​It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

“Oh, my God, I really want to try it when I give birth,” Schroeder, 34, said with a laugh. “The amount of times I’ve researched this being like, ‘I mean, I think it’s safe and healthy. Like, I think it’s good for you. It’s like taking vitamins.' ”

Cooper, 28, then jokingly gave a disclaimer to her listeners, assuring that "nothing that was said on this podcast medically" should be taken as advice.

“But, like, come on, anyone who hears about Ozempic has to f–king be curious. You are a liar if you tell me that you have not thought about it, thought about jumping on that train,” Schroeder said, doubling down on her stance. “Have I Googled Ozempic and what it would be like, and am I thinking about it? Yes, I am.”

The Next Level Basic author then explained that she’s no stranger to hopping onto popular weight loss trends, noting that she did the same after giving birth to her daughter Hartford, 2.

“[After] my first pregnancy, I ate bone broth for dinner for six f—king months after I gave birth,” she said.

“I kind of don’t feel like doing that again,” Schroeder quipped. “Like, I don’t want to.”

Back in February, Meghan McCain revealed in an op-ed for The Daily Mail that she was "urged" to start taking Ozempic to "melt away the baby weight" after giving birth to her second child, Clover Jade, on Jan. 19.

"I just gave birth and I'm being urged to take a 'miracle shot' of Ozempic as a quick fix ... It's horrifying, unfair and disturbing — and I refuse," she wrote.

The former co-host of The View opened the article by pointing out that she gave birth "four weeks ago, and you wouldn't believe what I'm hearing." She noted that there are "people who legitimately struggle with obesity and need Ozempic. But I am not one of those people."

"I'm told 'everyone is doing it,' as if that was ever a compelling case," said McCain. "I hear, 'Just take the shot', as it has become known in shorthand. I was even offered a black market freebie by someone with 'extra shots at home.' "

"Well, let me make one thing very clear. I'm not taking it. I refuse,” she said at the time. “There's a clear moral issue here. It's hard to take a drug because swimsuit season is around the corner, while others need it to stay alive. And how can this be healthy?"

McCain then shared that she believes Ozempic is damaging to the progress that has been made concerning body positivity and acceptance over the past few years.

Keeping her two young daughters in mind, McCain wrote, "As a new mother, I also have a responsibility to set an example for my daughters, who will one day face the same beauty standards. Their world will only be more challenging as social media seeps more deeply into the American mind. This is not the world I want for them, and not the world I want for myself."

She concluded, "As for Ozempic, I would rather have a few extra pounds than shoot myself up with medicine. There ain't nothing worth having that is easy to get. And that goes for my health and the health of my girls."

