Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Shows Damage to Baby's Nursery amid Hurricane Hilary: 'Sobbing Right Now'

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are in a stressful situation after experiencing unexpected damage to their baby's nursery.

The pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, and her husband both shared posts to their respective Instagram Stories on Sunday showing damage to their home as a result of Hurricane Hilary dumping heavy rain on Southern California.

"New baby's nursery. What are the odds that we can fix this before the baby arrives?" Clark wrote, asking for contractor recommendations as he showed the water coming in from the ceiling and bubbling under the windows in the partially set-up room.

Schroeder, who is already mom to daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 2, also lamented the situation, writing, "And I was having anxiety about getting the blinds and curtains done in time."

"My hormones have me legit sobbing right now. Our nursery 😭," she wrote alongside a video showing water pouring in through the light fixtures.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stassi Schroeder Instagram

Last month, the family managed another stressful ordeal after Hartford got sick and began experiencing trouble breathing.

"Long scary day at the hospital. We brought her in after she was rapidly aggressively breathing — doctors think it's 'reactive airways disease' (which is essentially pediatric asthma) on top of a virus," Schroeder shared on Instagram, calling her toddler "such a little soldier" as she showed her taking her nebulizer treatments back at home.



Earlier that week, Clark shared a photo on his Instagram Story that showed Hartford with her leg hanging out of a hospital bed as the former reality star cuddled her from behind.



Clark explained the couple "took her to the ER around 6:00 am" and learned, "she has some breathing issues, possibly high asthma and lots of mucus in her lungs and a high fever."

"She's on her second 'breathing face thing machine,' with something that will open her lungs up more," he explained of Hartford. "Now we're just waiting, hoping this works the second time."

Stassi Schroeder Instagram

Earlier this summer, Schroeder shared a sweet moment with her daughter on stage as part of Straight Up With Stassi Live: The Mommy Dearest Tour.

The show, which also celebrated the reality star's 35th birthday, featured a moment where she was joined on stage by Clark and Hartford, who grabbed a mic from her dad to sing "Let It Go" with her mom.

"My daughter singing Frozen onstage will forever be my favorite birthday memory. #35."

