Stassi Schroeder Says It Was a ‘Waste of Money’ Spending $40K Trying to Make OOTD Day a National Holiday

Stassi Schroeder has a few regrets.

The sassy Vanderpump Rules alum couldn't care less if her fans "come for" her after her recent admission about an embarrassing choice, though. The reality starlet revealed that she spent an estimated $40,000 trying to get National Outfit of the Day Day off the ground on June 30, 2018.

On the latest episode of Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, Schroeder didn't hold back on her candid thoughts about the splurge.

"What a waste of money," Schroeder, 34, confessed. "Honestly, it's so cringe. You don't just get to own holidays for free." The former reality TV star expressed her embarrassment, acknowledging the exorbitant sum spent and vowing never to make such a frivolous expenditure again. "I would not do it again. I would never just throw away that money to have a holiday.”

"I was just in business mode,” she continued.” Like, my book is coming out, I'm putting money into my career. That's how I felt.”

The Next Level Basic author initially viewed the investment as a smart branding move. With her frequent social media posts tagged with "#OOTD," she believed owning a national holiday centered on fashion would benefit her career.

Around this time, Shroeder told PEOPLE, “I want to encourage self-love, because when I do an OOTD that’s my way of making me feel good about myself. “Whether you have 100 followers or 100,000 followers, when you post something, you go look and see how many likes you have, if your friends commented, if they said you looked pretty or liked your outfit. It’s kind of the way we feel good about ourselves.”

But the reality starlet was taken aback when she discovered that her hefty fee only covered the holiday for a single year — she would have to pay again the following year to maintain ownership. Disgruntled and surprised by the demand, Schroeder explained to Cooper now the repercussions of her decision caught her off guard. "You're out of your f------ mind,” she reflected. “This is a lifetime commitment you think I'm gonna spend every year?"

Schroeder's extravagant celebration of National OOTD Day was captured in a January 2019 episode of her Bravo show, delighting fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her unconventional choices. The episode revealed her efforts to establish the holiday, including working with National Day Calendar, a North Dakota-based company responsible for regulating a yearly schedule of traditional and nontraditional holidays since 2013.



Marlo Anderson, the founder of National Day Calendar, shed light on the selection process for these holidays, which receive a staggering 20,000 applications each year. Only a select few — around 25 to 30 — are granted the honor. "Generally speaking, it's something that they think has national relevance, something that a lot of people can participate in," Anderson stated during a 2019 interview with Slate. He noted that Schroeder's holiday was appealing due to its broad appeal, as people could effortlessly join in the celebration by wearing an outfit.

