Stassi Schroeder Says It Was a ‘Waste of Money’ Spending $40K Trying to Make OOTD Day a National Holiday

"Honestly, it's so cringe," Schroeder said on the latest episode of 'Call Her Daddy' with Alex Cooper

By Michael Lee Simpson
Published on June 14, 2023 03:09PM EDT
recent photos of Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder. Photo:

Instagram/stassischroeder

Stassi Schroeder has a few regrets.

The sassy Vanderpump Rules alum couldn't care less if her fans "come for" her after her recent admission about an embarrassing choice, though. The reality starlet revealed that she spent an estimated $40,000 trying to get National Outfit of the Day Day off the ground on June 30, 2018.

On the latest episode of Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, Schroeder didn't hold back on her candid thoughts about the splurge.

"What a waste of money," Schroeder, 34, confessed. "Honestly, it's so cringe. You don't just get to own holidays for free." The former reality TV star expressed her embarrassment, acknowledging the exorbitant sum spent and vowing never to make such a frivolous expenditure again. "I would not do it again. I would never just throw away that money to have a holiday.”

"I was just in business mode,” she continued.” Like, my book is coming out, I'm putting money into my career. That's how I felt.”

recent photos of Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder.

Instagram/stassischroeder

The Next Level Basic author initially viewed the investment as a smart branding move. With her frequent social media posts tagged with "#OOTD," she believed owning a national holiday centered on fashion would benefit her career.

Around this time, Shroeder told PEOPLE, “I want to encourage self-love, because when I do an OOTD that’s my way of making me feel good about myself. “Whether you have 100 followers or 100,000 followers, when you post something, you go look and see how many likes you have, if your friends commented, if they said you looked pretty or liked your outfit. It’s kind of the way we feel good about ourselves.”

But the reality starlet was taken aback when she discovered that her hefty fee only covered the holiday for a single year — she would have to pay again the following year to maintain ownership. Disgruntled and surprised by the demand, Schroeder explained to Cooper now the repercussions of her decision caught her off guard. "You're out of your f------ mind,” she reflected. “This is a lifetime commitment you think I'm gonna spend every year?" 

recent photos of Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder.

Instagram/stassischroeder

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Schroeder's extravagant celebration of National OOTD Day was captured in a January 2019 episode of her Bravo show, delighting fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her unconventional choices. The episode revealed her efforts to establish the holiday, including working with National Day Calendar, a North Dakota-based company responsible for regulating a yearly schedule of traditional and nontraditional holidays since 2013.

Marlo Anderson, the founder of National Day Calendar, shed light on the selection process for these holidays, which receive a staggering 20,000 applications each year. Only a select few — around 25 to 30 — are granted the honor. "Generally speaking, it's something that they think has national relevance, something that a lot of people can participate in," Anderson stated during a 2019 interview with Slate. He noted that Schroeder's holiday was appealing due to its broad appeal, as people could effortlessly join in the celebration by wearing an outfit.

Related Articles
Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Marie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Scheana Marie of "Vanderpump Rules" attend the 2013 Bravo Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast: See How the SURvers Have Changed From Season 1 to Now
Chelsea Lazkani vagina themed purse on Selling Sunset
'Selling Sunset's' Chelsea Lazkani Wears Golden 3D Vagina Purse in New Season
Sorority members during the University of Alabama Bid Day
The True Story of 'Bama Rush': How TikTok Became Obsessed with Alabama Sorority Recruitment
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Brought Raquel Leviss to Visit His Family in St. Louis 'More Than Once' amid Affair
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement to Matt KaplanPhoto Credit: Aaron Idelson
Alex Cooper Reveals Details of 'Incredible' Engagement — Including Surprise Cameo from Morgan Freeman!
Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt
Celebrities Spill on Their Famous Partners' Performance in the Bedroom
Matt Kaplan, Alex Cooper
Who Is Alex Cooper's Fiancé? All About Matt Kaplan
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch; Brad Pitt attends the "Babylon" Paris Premiere
Gwyneth Paltrow Says It Was 'Love at First Sight' with Brad Pitt and Was 'Heartbroken' When They Split
Savannah Chrisley Says It Was 'Tough' Celebrating First Easter as Parents Are in Prison
Savannah Chrisley Says It Was 'Tough' Celebrating Easter as Parents Todd and Julie Remain in Prison
Alex Cooper attends Cosmopolitan's celebration of the launch of CosmoTrips and Fêtes cover star Laura Harrier at Skybar on September 29, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
All About Alex Cooper, Host of the 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Tommy Lee's Wife? All About Brittany Furlan
Darcey Silva Says Georgi Being the Best Man in Her Sister Stacey’s Wedding
Darcey Silva Says Ex Georgi Serving as Best Man in Her Twin Stacey's Wedding Is 'a Recipe for Disaster'
morgan evans
Morgan Evans Is Learning to Be on 'My Own Again' After Kelsea Ballerini Divorce in New Song: LISTEN
Los Angeles Confidential x Hornitos x GLAAD People's Choice Celebration
Jax Taylor Says He Doesn't Believe in Divorce: 'Marriage Is Work, There's Good Days and Bad'
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Evans Says Ex Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Saying Things That Aren't Reality' About Their Divorce