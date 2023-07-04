Stassi Schroeder Calls Daughter a 'Little Soldier' Following 'Long Scary Day' at Hospital

Stassi Schroeder shared an update on daughter Hartford on Monday after a hospital visit earlier in the day

July 4, 2023
Stassi Schroeder Calls Daughter Hartford a 'Little Soldier' as She Uses Nebulizer After Hospital Visit
Stassi Schroeder is proud of how her little girl is making it through a tough time.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, shared a photo on her Instagram Story updating fans on the situation with her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose, 2, who was in the hospital earlier that day with breathing troubles.

"Long scary day at the hospital. We brought her in after she was rapidly aggressively breathing — doctors think it's 'reactive airways disease' (which is essentially pediatric asthma) on top of a virus," she explained.

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder's Daughter Hartford, 2, in Hospital to Treat 'Some Breathing Issues'

Schroeder — who is expecting her second baby with husband Beau Clark, 43 — called her toddler "such a little soldier" as she showed her taking her nebulizer treatments back at home.

Early Monday, Clark shared a photo on his Instagram Story that showed Hartford with her leg hanging out of a hospital bed as the former reality star cuddled her from behind.

Clark explained the couple "took her to the ER around 6:00 am" and learned, "she has some breathing issues, possibly high asthma and lots of mucus in her lungs and a high fever."

"She's on her second 'breathing face thing machine,' with something that will open her lungs up more," he explained of Hartford. "Now we're just waiting, hoping this works the second time."

He concluded, "Will update when we know more. It's super scary seeing your kid like this."

"Just got home. 6 hours at the hospital. She's improved slightly with her breathing," he later updated followers on his Instagram Story.

"Her little belly breathing is what everyone was worried about," he explained. "So she's going to be on albuterol for the next two days with this breathing thing. But we might have to go back again tonight if she gets worse again."

"For now, she's got an ice cream cone and is on the couch watching Frozen."

