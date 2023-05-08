From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to!

01 of 11 Kiss Off John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Following an hours-long rain delay, Taylor Swift takes the stage for night three of her Eras Tour stop in Nashville on May 7.



02 of 11 Billboard Buddies Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images Shakira and Maluma get together on May 6 at the Billboard Latin Women in Music event at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.



03 of 11 Sister, Sister Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Sisters Serena and Venus Williams share a laugh on May 7 during the star-studded F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome.



04 of 11 Twice as Nice Candice Ward/Getty Images Mariah Carey shines as she's escorted to the stage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6.



05 of 11 Here to Help Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Courteney Cox and Kaley Cuoco step up at the Rock4EB to benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation in Malibu on May 6.



06 of 11 Blue Belle Shutterstock A day after Saturday's big coronation festivities, Kate Middleton steps out in blue for The Big Lunch coronation celebrations in Windsor, England, on May 7.



07 of 11 Courtside Cool JERRY PEREZ / Avalon Kim Kardashian hangs with Rich Paul during the Los Angeles Lakers NBA playoff game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 6.



08 of 11 Hands Up! Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock Orlando Bloom gets animated during his visit to the grand finale of Osaka Comic Con in Japan on May 7.



09 of 11 Total Baller JP Yim/Getty Images for The Asian American Foundation Simu Liu looks ready to win in the AAPI All-Star Basketball Game during the TAAF Heritage Month Summit and Celebration at the Brooklyn Nets HSS training center on May 6 in N.Y.C.



10 of 11 Famous Faces Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles Viola Davis, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Octavia Spencer and Chloe Bailey smile at City Year L.A.'s Spring Break Destination Education event at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on May 6.