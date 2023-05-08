Taylor Swift Takes Nashville, Plus Mariah Carey, the Williams Sisters and More

By People Staff
Published on May 8, 2023 04:06 PM

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to!

01 of 11

Kiss Off

Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Following an hours-long rain delay, Taylor Swift takes the stage for night three of her Eras Tour stop in Nashville on May 7. 

02 of 11

Billboard Buddies

Shakira and Maluma at Billboard Latin Women In Music

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Shakira and Maluma get together on May 6 at the Billboard Latin Women in Music event at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

03 of 11

Sister, Sister

Venus Williams and Serena Williams laugh on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Sisters Serena and Venus Williams share a laugh on May 7 during the star-studded F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome.

04 of 11

Twice as Nice

Mariah Carey performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Mariah Carey shines as she's escorted to the stage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6.

05 of 11

Here to Help

Courteney Cox and Kaley Cuoco

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Courteney Cox and Kaley Cuoco step up at the Rock4EB to benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation in Malibu on May 6.

06 of 11

Blue Belle

Catherine Princess Of Wales attends The Big Lunch Coronation celebrations on The Long Walk

Shutterstock

A day after Saturday's big coronation festivities, Kate Middleton steps out in blue for The Big Lunch coronation celebrations in Windsor, England, on May 7.

07 of 11

Courtside Cool

Rich Paul and Kim Kardashian courtside for Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

JERRY PEREZ / Avalon

Kim Kardashian hangs with Rich Paul during the Los Angeles Lakers NBA playoff game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 6.

08 of 11

Hands Up!

Orlando Bloom Osaka Comic Con Grand Finale

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom gets animated during his visit to the grand finale of Osaka Comic Con in Japan on May 7.

09 of 11

Total Baller

Simu Liu participates in the AAPI All-Star Basketball Game during the TAAF Heritage Month Summit & Celebration

JP Yim/Getty Images for The Asian American Foundation

Simu Liu looks ready to win in the AAPI All-Star Basketball Game during the TAAF Heritage Month Summit and Celebration at the Brooklyn Nets HSS training center on May 6 in N.Y.C.

10 of 11

Famous Faces

Viola Davis, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Octavia Spencer, Chloe Bailey, and guest attend City Year LA's Spring Break Destination Education at Sony Pictures Studios

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

Viola Davis, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Octavia Spencer and Chloe Bailey smile at City Year L.A.'s Spring Break Destination Education event at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on May 6.

11 of 11

Sing Thing

Suki Waterhouse performs at Shaky Knees festival

Donny J Evans

Suki Waterhouse gives it her all during her performance at the 2023 Shaky Knees Festival in N.Y.C.'s Central Park over the weekend.

