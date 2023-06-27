Lifestyle Style From Jennifer Lawrence to Angela Bassett, How These Subtly Stylish Stars Are Embracing the Quiet Luxury Trend See which celebrities are toning down their wardrobes without sacrificing designer quality and high-end elegance By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She writes digital specials across all entertainment verticals and has been working at PEOPLE since July 2022. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 04:14PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: MEGA; SHUTTERSTOCK; GETTY Loud logos and ostentatious attire aren't the only ways celebrities can show off their elevated senses of style. These days, stars are curating a wardrobe with an opposite philosophy in mind: quiet luxury. While toned-down elegance isn't a brand new trend, quiet luxury has seen a surge in popularity since it was so perfectly executed on HBO's Succession. Sarah Snook's character, Siobhan Roy, for example, was the picture of confidence in her tailored, neutral-toned suits. Quiet luxury makes a high-fashion statement of affluence and exclusivity without shouting brand names. See the stars who are embracing subtly and sporting these pared-down looks on the red carpet and on the street. 01 of 13 Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrenc. Raw Image LTD/MEGA While promoting her new movie No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out onto the streets of London in understated glamour. Her long-hem asymmetrical top matched her stone-colored slacks. As for accessories, the Hunger Games star stripped it down to oval sunglasses and a simple black clutch. 02 of 13 Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow. Alex Goodlett/AP/Shutterstock Gwyneth Paltrow kept her courtroom wardrobe professional during her skiing accident trial in March 2023. But the Goop founder didn't shy away from her signature sleek taste, like with this deep olive-colored coat paired with brown Celine boots. 03 of 13 Angela Bassett Angela Bassett. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Angela Bassett kept her wintry sweater ensemble tame at a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the all-white look still shone with high-end class. 04 of 13 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen. Donato Sardella/Getty Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are famous for making subtle luxury look effortless, too. 05 of 13 Katie Holmes Katie Holmes. Getty Images While Katie Holmes brought some bright color to the Cannes Film Festival in a green top, her neutral wide-leg pants and pastel cardigan muted any extravagance. Leave it to the Dawson's Creek alumna to dress in low-key fashion while visiting the French Rivera. 06 of 13 Cara Delevingne Cara Delevingne. You might spot Cara Delevingne going all-out on the runway, but even the supermodel pares it down from time to time. At an N.Y.C. event for youth mental health, Delevingne opted for earth tones from her tailored brown pants to her beige peplum top. 07 of 13 Amy Adams Amy Adams. Michael Campanella/Getty Images Quiet luxury is just an oversized blazer and monochrome outfit away – though adding a timeless black belt never hurts. Amy Adams embodied poised sophistication without any bells and whistles at the Max Mara Resort Collection show in Sweden. 08 of 13 Zoë Kravitz Zoe Kravitz. Mike Marsland/Getty In a floor-length black gown with deconstructed sleeves, Zoë Kravitz managed to match the elevated level of style expected at this Omega jewelry event without anything over the top. 09 of 13 Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Kendall Jenner's shimmery gray ribbed Khaite dress was form-fitting, tasteful and perfect for New York Fashion Week in the fall of 2022. 10 of 13 Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham. Pierre Suu/GC Images Posh Spice herself, Victoria Beckham, knows how to elevate streetwear without overdoing it. The fashion mogul sported a gray speckled coat over tights while out and about in Paris. 11 of 13 Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross. Katie Jones/Variety via Getty Wearing simple pieces and solid colors, like Tracee Ellis Ross at Variety's Entertainment & Technology Summit in 2022, is a sure way to maintain a quietly luxurious signature style. 12 of 13 Sofia Richie Sofia Richie. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Sofia Richie managed to drop jaws without too many frills in her belt and oversized blazer look for Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in New York City. 13 of 13 Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner. TheRealSPW / MEGA Kylie Jenner isn't known for toning down her outfits, but the cosmetics queen muted her usual flamboyance in favor of simplicity with a white skirt and high-buttoned top.