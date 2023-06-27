From Jennifer Lawrence to Angela Bassett, How These Subtly Stylish Stars Are Embracing the Quiet Luxury Trend

Loud logos and ostentatious attire aren't the only ways celebrities can show off their elevated senses of style. These days, stars are curating a wardrobe with an opposite philosophy in mind: quiet luxury.

While toned-down elegance isn't a brand new trend, quiet luxury has seen a surge in popularity since it was so perfectly executed on HBO's Succession. Sarah Snook's character, Siobhan Roy, for example, was the picture of confidence in her tailored, neutral-toned suits.

Quiet luxury makes a high-fashion statement of affluence and exclusivity without shouting brand names. See the stars who are embracing subtly and sporting these pared-down looks on the red carpet and on the street.