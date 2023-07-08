All the Stars Vacationing Together in 2023

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She writes digital specials across all entertainment verticals and has been working at PEOPLE since July 2022.
Published on July 8, 2023 09:00AM EDT
These A-listers are taking some much-needed vacation time, and they're doing it together!

From the Greek Islands to the coast of France, celebrities are merging their holiday plans at luxurious hotspots around the world. Old friends are continuing annual adventures, like Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson's yearly yacht trip. Other pals are linking up for moments or meals as they cross paths abroad, à la Tom Hanks and Barack Obama enjoying lunch with their families on the Mediterranean.

See which stars aligned their travel itineraries for fun-filled group getaways this summer.

Kristen Bell, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman & More

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and more vacation together in Idaho.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Some of Hollywood's brightest stars retreated to Swan Valley, Idaho, for a group stay at the South Fork Lodge, which Jimmy Kimmel purchased in 2020, per reports by WSJ Magazine and the Idaho State Journal.

Kristen Bell rounded up a few photos from her peaceful vacation in Idaho, including one shot of several A-listers gathered around a dinner table. The group included Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox in front. Bell's husband Dax Shepard sat across from Adam Scott, with John Mulaney and Olivia Munn further back. Jimmy Fallon and CNN's Jake Tapper dined with their fellow stars as well.

Jared Leto & Steve Aoki

Jared Leto and Steve Aoki made a splash on their joint trip to Ibiza, Spain, this summer. The actor and musician were spotted hanging on rocky cliffs and jumping into the sea while their yacht floated nearby. They were joined by a host of friends, including Brazilian singer Anitta, who posted an Instagram photo of Aoki and Leto climbing above the idyllic turquoise sea.

Magic Johnson & Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson are seen enjoying an ice cream in Saint-Tropez, France.
Samuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson in Saint-Tropez.

TheImageDirect.com

Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson continued their annual yacht trip tradition in Saint-Tropez, France! The NBA legend and Hollywood icon were spotting on the seaside streets enjoying ice cream before boarding their luxury boat.

Their trip only seemed to get more relaxing once at sea the following day. Jackson posted Instagram Stories of his acupuncture and cupping treatments on the yacht.

Mariska Hargitay & Jessica Seinfeld

Mariska Hargitay, Jessica Seinfeld
Mariska Hargitay, Jessica Seinfeld.

Jessica Seinfeld/ Instagram

Sometimes the best vacation plans aren't on the itinerary! During their summer excursion in France, the Seinfeld family ran into fellow A-list traveler Mariska Hargitay. Jerry Seinfeld's wife, Jessica, included her chance meet-up with the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star in a carousel of Instagram photos recapping her European getaway. In her caption, Jessica noted how they stumbled upon Hargitay "on a beautiful path."

"Lucky us♥️♥️♥️," Hargitay replied in the comments of her friend's post.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson & the Obama Family

Barack Obama and Tom Hanks
Barack Obama and Tom Hanks.

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson linked up with Barack and Michelle Obama for a meal on the Mediterranean. The Daily Mail obtained photos showing the two A-list couples seated at a table on the Greek Island of Sifnos. They were joined by the 44th president's daughters Sasha, 22, and Malia, 25.

An anonymous patron dining at the same seaside spot spoke to the Daily Mail about witnessing their star-studded lunch: "I'm not one to get very starstruck, but seeing Obama in the flesh and so close was pretty surreal."

The source added, "Their presence was pretty overwhelming and that definitely wasn't lessened by the excessive security - who we even had to ask if we could use the restroom."

Matt Damon, Liam Hemsworth & Chris Hemsworth

Matt Damon, Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth
Matt Damon, Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Liam and Chris Hemsworth might be giving Matt Damon honorary brother status after their fun-filled vacation in Greece. The trio was spotted on the island of Mykonos with their loved ones, dancing and smoking cigars under the summer sun.

This year's Greek getaway isn't the first time Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, have joined a Hemsworth holiday. Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, previously told PEOPLE that the two families met through mutual friends and often vacation together.

“Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” Pataky said in 2018. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”

The Cast of 'Good Morning America'

GMA cast
GMA cast.

Robin Roberts/Instagram

Good Morning America sailed abroad this summer, when several of the show's stars enjoyed a yacht trip on the island waters of Turks and Caicos. Robin Roberts posted a group photo featuring co-anchors Sam ChampionGio Benitez and travel correspondent Emily Kaufman. In her Instagram caption, Roberts called the smiling crew her "#travelsquad."

Tom Brady's Family & Former Teammates

Tom Brady, Instagram
Tom Brady on the beach with Blaine Gabbert and son Jack.

Tom Brady/ Instagram

Tom Brady didn't wait until summertime to bring his family and friends to the beach. In March, the NFL legend enjoyed the sunny weather and sandy coast in the company of his daughter Vivian, 10, and sons Benjamin, 13, and Jack, 15 (pictured right). Brady's bunch was also joined by his former teammates Blaine Gabbert (pictured left), Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

The retired quarterback shared some fun moments from the jam-packed getaway on Instagram. According to his carousel of photos, the group swam, surfed, jet-skied and, of course, tossed the football around together. Though it was obviously an active vacation, Gronkowski still razzed his friend in the comments: "Just some old retired guys relaxing here, nothing to see folks," he wrote.

