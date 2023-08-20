Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and More Pay Tribute to Ron Cephus Jones After His Death

The 'This Is Us' cast were joined by Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer in paying tribute to the actor, who died on Saturday

Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown pay tribute to costar Ron Cephus Jones. Photo:

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty 

Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz are among the stars paying tribute to Ron Cephas Jones following news of his death.

A representative for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE that Jones died “due to a long-standing pulmonary issue” on Saturday. He was 66.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” Brown, 47, wrote in an Instagram post. “@cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed.”

“Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there. ❤️✌🏿✊🏿,” he added, sharing a still of himself and Jones from This Is Us.

Jones played Brown’s onscreen long-lost biological father William Hill on the NBC show. He won two guest acting Emmy awards for his role, and appeared frequently throughout the six-season run of the series, which concluded in May 2022.

“Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of ‘This Is Us’ was the greatest gift,” Moore, 39, who played matriarch Rebecca on the show, wrote in her own tribute post. “He was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever.”

“Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there,” she continued. “I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad."

"My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz,” the actress signed off.

Moore shared a photo of herself with Jones from the penultimate episode of This Is Us alongside her message. 

Moore played opposite her 'This Is Us' costar Jones in the final season.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

“Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile,” fellow This Is Us star Metz, 42, captioned her own tribute. “May your transition be full of light and peace. Sending all of my love to Jasmine & his loved ones during this time.”

“You are truly the coolest cat🐈‍⬛❤️🎭,” she added. 

“I’m heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones,” Octavia Spencer, Jones’ costar in Truth Be Told, wrote on Instagram. “Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I’m sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans 🤍🕊️.”

Octavia Spencer also paid tribute to her 'Truth Be told' costar Jones.

Amy Sussman/Getty 

Spencer, 53, continued, “Update: this one is hitting very hard. I learned so much from Ron in every single scene we had together. Whenever I saw his name on the call sheet I would get excited because I knew I’d be getting a year’s worth of technique in that 8 hour day.”

 “For those pursuing acting as a living, let Emmy Award Winner, Ron Cephas Jones, be the type of perfection you strive to achieve. That man could break down a scene. Jasmine gets it honestly,” she added. 

Kate Hudson, who also appeared opposite Jones on the show, wrote on her Instagram Story, “So sad to see Ton has passed. I loved working with him on Truth Be Told so much. He loved his work deeply, cared about his craft and being there for everyone else. We had some wonderful scenes together and I will always remember his generosity. Sending love to his family ❤️.”

This Is Us costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas also paid tribute to Jones.

“I cannot believe he is gone! It doesn’t seem possible,” Sullivan, 43, wrote on Instagram. “He was such a generous and compassionate heart. I am so grateful for the time we spent together. #RIPRCJ.”

“Ron, you were one of the most talented and warm men I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Huertas, 53, wrote in his tribute post.

“So giving, both personally and artistically. You will be missed not only by me but the world will miss your spirit," he continued. "But the remarkable gift of having you grace our stages and screens will live on in our hearts forever.Love ya @cephasjaz…you’re on to the next performance."

Back in 2021, Jones revealed to The New York Times that he privately battled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and received a double lung transplant at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in 2020.

He noted making a speedy recovery in a June 2022 interview with Today, as he prepared for his Tony-nominated performance in Clyde's on Broadway.

Jones is now survived his daughter, Jasmine Cephus Jones.

