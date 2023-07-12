Entertainment TV All the Stars Who Scored Multiple Emmy Nominations in 2023 Pedro Pascal, Murray Bartlett and Quinta Brunson are among the talented stars who earned at least two Emmy nods this year By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 02:31PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Emmy nominations are here! Unsurprisingly, Succession, The White Lotus and The Bear dominated the major categories, though a slew of stars not associated with those shows managed an impressive feat: multiple nominations! From Pedro Pascal's three (!!) nods to Quinta Brunson's second consecutive year of two, see who is competing in multiple categories at this year's show, airing Sept. 12 on NBC. 01 of 12 Pedro Pascal HBO Max/YouTube Up for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for The Last of Us, outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for SNL and outstanding narrator for Patagonia: Life On the Edge of The World. 02 of 12 Quinta Brunson Will Heath/NBC via Getty Up for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary and outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for SNL. 03 of 12 Murray Bartlett Liane Hentscher/HBO Up for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Welcome to Chippendales and outstanding guest actor in a drama series for The Last of Us. 04 of 12 Melanie Lynskey Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME Up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Yellowjackets and outstanding guest actress in a drama series for The Last of Us. 05 of 12 Ali Wong Andrew Cooper/Netflix Up for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for Beef and outstanding character voice-over performance for Tuca & Bertie. 06 of 12 Maya Rudolph Jordin Althaus/PEACOCK Up for outstanding character voice-over performance for Big Mouth and outstanding host for a reality or competition program (with Amy Poehler) for Baking It. 07 of 12 'Weird Al' Yankovic Jon Kopaloff/Getty for Project Angel Food Up for outstanding original music and lyrics and outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. 08 of 12 Sharon Horgan Dave J Hogan/Getty Up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series and outstanding writing for a drama series for Bad Sisters and 09 of 12 Bill Hader Aaron Epstein/HBO Up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding directing for a comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for Barry. 10 of 12 Jason Sudeikis AppleTV+ Up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for Ted Lasso. 11 of 12 Alex Borstein Courtesy of Prime Video Up for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and outstanding character voice-over performance for Family Guy. 12 of 12 Padma Lakshmi Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Up for outstanding host for a reality or competition program for Top Chef and outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special for Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.