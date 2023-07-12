All the Stars Who Scored Multiple Emmy Nominations in 2023

Pedro Pascal, Murray Bartlett and Quinta Brunson are among the talented stars who earned at least two Emmy nods this year

Published on July 12, 2023 02:31PM EDT
Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson and Weird Al multiple emmy nominations.
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Emmy nominations are here! Unsurprisingly, Succession, The White Lotus and The Bear dominated the major categories, though a slew of stars not associated with those shows managed an impressive feat: multiple nominations!

From Pedro Pascal's three (!!) nods to Quinta Brunson's second consecutive year of two, see who is competing in multiple categories at this year's show, airing Sept. 12 on NBC.

01 of 12

Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us (HBO) Pedro Pascal
HBO Max/YouTube

Up for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for The Last of Us, outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for SNL and outstanding narrator for Patagonia: Life On the Edge of The World.

02 of 12

Quinta Brunson

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Quinta Brunson, Lil Yachty Episode 1842 -- Pictured: Host Quinta Brunson during the Monologue on Saturday, April 1, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Will Heath/NBC via Getty

Up for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary and outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for SNL.

03 of 12

Murray Bartlett

Murray Bartlett - The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 3
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Up for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Welcome to Chippendales and outstanding guest actor in a drama series for The Last of Us.

04 of 12

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey
Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Yellowjackets and outstanding guest actress in a drama series for The Last of Us.

05 of 12

Ali Wong

Beef. Ali Wong as Amy
Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Up for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for Beef and outstanding character voice-over performance for Tuca & Bertie.

06 of 12

Maya Rudolph

BAKING IT -- "TBD" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/PEACOCK)
Jordin Althaus/PEACOCK

Up for outstanding character voice-over performance for Big Mouth and outstanding host for a reality or competition program (with Amy Poehler) for Baking It.

07 of 12

'Weird Al' Yankovic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: "Weird Al" Yankovic attends Lisa Rinna Joins Celebs Volunteering In Project Angel Food Kitchen on Thanksgiving at Project Angel Food on November 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty for Project Angel Food

Up for outstanding original music and lyrics and outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

08 of 12

Sharon Horgan

Sharon Horgan attends the "Herself" premiere during the 64th BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on October 08, 2020
Dave J Hogan/Getty

Up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series and outstanding writing for a drama series for Bad Sisters and

09 of 12

Bill Hader

Bill Hader
Aaron Epstein/HBO

Up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding directing for a comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for Barry.

10 of 12

Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso

AppleTV+

Up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for Ted Lasso.

11 of 12

Alex Borstein

Alex Borstein (Susie Myerson) in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 4
Courtesy of Prime Video

Up for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and outstanding character voice-over performance for Family Guy.

12 of 12

Padma Lakshmi

Taste The Nation -- âOn the Tip of my Kreungâ - Episode 208 -- In the symbolic heart of Americaâs industrial past, Padma travels to Lowell, Massachusetts and sees how Cambodian immigrants (and their cooking) have become the backbone of this New England town. Padma Lakshmi, shown.
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Up for outstanding host for a reality or competition program for Top Chef and outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special for Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

