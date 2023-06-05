See All the Stars Celebrating at Pride Events in 2023

LGBTQ+ icons and allies — including these A-listers — are gathering for Pride parties and parades throughout the month of June

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle Author Bio headshot
Zoey Lyttle
Published on June 5, 2023 06:10 PM

Pride month has arrived, and celebrities are going all-out to honor the LGBTQ+ community. June 2023 is set to be as colorful as ever, filled with parades, parties and special performances from icons and advocates. Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion and Paris Hilton are just a few of the major names headlining celebrations throughout the month.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Hilton expressed how much she was looking forward to DJing at Dreamland Pride Festival in Central Park: "I am beyond honored for the opportunity to perform at New York Pride," she said. "I'm so excited to celebrate, support, and champion everyone living true to themselves, in the same way the LGBTQ+ community has advocated for me and my voice."

See all the other stars speaking out and showing up for everyone's right to love this year.

01 of 10

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy attends the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade
Melissa McCarthy.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy glittered in colorful sequins and fringe at the West Hollywood Pride Parade on June 4. From beneath a rainbow parasol, The Little Mermaid star wore her values on her sleeve – or, more accurately, atop her head. McCarthy accessorized with a thought bubble headband reading "Say gay" in rainbow font (a reference to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" legislation).

02 of 10

Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts

WeHo Pride Parade Icons Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts
Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty 

Niecy Nash and her musician wife, Jessica Betts, waved to crowds as they rode a colorful car through the West Hollywood parade. The couple – who married in August 2020 – also received the Trailblazer Icons honor from WeHo Pride this year.

03 of 10

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp attends the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade
Alexandra Shipp.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Alexandra Shipp rode through the WeHo Pride Parade on a Barbie pink float! The actress got to represent the film (in which she plays a "celebrated author" Barbie) and enjoy the colorful festivities.

"thank you to the pure souls coming out to remember how far we’ve come, stand for who we are, and the ally’s who came to support 💕," wrote Shipp alongside an Instagram Reel set to Dua Lipa's original song for the Barbie soundtrack, "Dance The Night."

04 of 10

Scott Evans

Scott Evans attends the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade
Scott Evans.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty 

Barbie star Scott Evans also showed up for his upcoming film and for the LGBTQ+ community.

05 of 10

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade
Garcelle Beauvais.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

TV personality Garcelle Beauvais kept cool under the West Hollywood sun with a rainbow fan.

06 of 10

Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke attends the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade on June 04, 2023 in West Hollywood, California
Sutton Stracke.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Sitting beside Garcelle Beauvais was fellow Real Housewives star Sutton Stracke. She shared photos from her ride through the WeHo Pride Parade on Instagram. According to Stracke's caption, this year marks her first time at the event since opening her West Hollywood-based boutique, The Sutton Concept.

"I love seeing the love. All about being your true self. And in a safe community. I love you #weho and thank you for loving me back," Stracke wrote. "And all with one of my true besties by my side!!!!!! @garcelle 😽😽😽🌈🖤🤎❤️🧡💛💙💚💜"

07 of 10

Laith Ashley

WeHo Pride Breakthrough Icon Award winner, Laith Ashley
Laith Ashley.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Transgender model Laith Ashley – who some might recognize from Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" music video – showed some skin at WeHo Pride.

08 of 10

Christine Quinn

Ex Selling Sunset Christine Quinn is seen riding a float for local bar in the West Hollywood Gay Pride parade
Christine Quinn.

APEX / MEGA 

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn stood front and center on a float representing local LGBTQ-owned bar Beaches WeHo.

09 of 10

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel, Stars at Pride Gallery
Idina Menzel.

Idina Menzel/Instagram

Idina Menzel had an extra-special supporter by her side at WeHo Pride: her son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, whom she shares with ex Taye Diggs. Menzel shared a photo with her 13-year-old (whose face she covered with a heart emoji) from the event.

"My son was proud of me during #pride. That’s all that matters," the Broadway icon wrote in her caption.

10 of 10

Durek Verrett, Cynthia Bailey, Tara Reid & Derek Warburton

Shaman Durek and actress Cynthia Bailey join Pride opening night hosts actress Tara Reid and creative Director Derek Warburton
Shaman Durek, Cynthia Bailey, Tara Reid, Derek Warburton.

Andrew Cunningham 

Shaman Durek Verrett and TV personality Cynthia Bailey spent the first night of June with Tara Reid and Derek Warburton at a special Pride party sponsored by Vintage Distilling. Proceeds from the L.A. event – which doubled as a celebration of Reid's new Mr. Warburton Magazine cover – went towards GLSEN, an anti-bullying foundation supporting LGBTQ+ education in schools.

