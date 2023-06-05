Pride month has arrived, and celebrities are going all-out to honor the LGBTQ+ community. June 2023 is set to be as colorful as ever, filled with parades, parties and special performances from icons and advocates. Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion and Paris Hilton are just a few of the major names headlining celebrations throughout the month.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Hilton expressed how much she was looking forward to DJing at Dreamland Pride Festival in Central Park: "I am beyond honored for the opportunity to perform at New York Pride," she said. "I'm so excited to celebrate, support, and champion everyone living true to themselves, in the same way the LGBTQ+ community has advocated for me and my voice."

See all the other stars speaking out and showing up for everyone's right to love this year.