Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns—See the Full Fall Menu Including a Pumpkin Espresso Martini

The Starbucks PSL is back for its 20th year on Aug. 24

Ana Calderone
Ana Calderone
Published on August 23, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Fall is here — according to Starbucks at least!

The coffee chain announced that their Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is returning to all locations on Thursday, Aug. 24 for the 20th year. To mark the major milestone, Starbucks brought back a number of beloved fall drinks in addition to the PSL — and is introducing two new seasonal beverages.

New this year is the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, which combines chai with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice. It was inspired by a popular drink often created by customers in years past, since pumpkin cream cold foam was, and still is, available to add to any iced beverage.

The new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso also joins the menu. It's a mix of blonde espresso, apple, cinnamon and brown sugar all shaken together and topped with oatmilk.

PEOPLE got a first taste of the Starbucks fall menu and puts the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte at the top of the must-try list. The chai and pumpkin flavors are essentially soul mates and make for refreshing fall drink, especially for non-coffee lovers.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are both returning on Thursday.

The original Pumpkin Spice Latte — made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices — is available once again hot, iced or blended.

Starbucks Reserve locations are getting a fall makeover, too. The six Reserve stores (Seattle, New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Milan, and Shanghai) which offer higher-quality coffee and alcohol, will serve their own PSL for the first year.

Reserve stores will also have speciality pumpkin cocktails: the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte and a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini.

The latter — a twist on the classic cocktail that's had a resurgence in the past two years — is infused with pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove and topped with both pumpkin spiced whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spices.

As for fall food, regular Starbucks locations will introduce a baked apple croissant and welcome back the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and the owl cake pop.

