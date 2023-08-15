Starbucks Adds 3 Drinks to the Summer Menu Including a Blended Iced Tea

Starbucks is luxuriating in its summer season this year.

On Monday, the coffee chain announced that it is releasing three twists on some customer favorites as part of the store’s “summer menu remix.” That's right, Starbucks isn't ushering in the fall menu just yet. (In 2022, the highly-anticipated pumpkin spice latte returned on Aug. 29.)

The three new drinks include the chocolate cream cold brew with caramel syrup in a caramel lined cup; the iced chai latte with matcha cream cold foam; and the blended iced black tea lemonade.

While these fun new versions of Starbucks classics are only available in the Starbucks app for a limited time, the store teaches its customers the customization tips to enjoy the new beverages any day of the year.

Chocolate cream cold brew with caramel syrup in a caramel lined cup from Starbucks. Starbucks

To enjoy the chocolate cream cold brew variation, customers just have to ask for a pump of caramel syrup and select the “add line the cup” option in the customization screen. Similarly, to top any drink, including an iced chai latte, with cold foam, simply “add cold foam” in the “toppings” category. To cool down this summer, customers can blend any drink by selecting “add blended” in the “preparation method” section.

Dunkin’ is also trying to shake up some of its fan-favorites.

The beloved coffee chain announced that they will be selling canned Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas and Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees. The boozy beverages won’t be available at Dunkin’ locations but have already started hitting grocery and liquor stores across 12 states.

Dunkin' announces spiced iced coffee and spiked iced tea. Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas will be available widely by the end of August and Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees will debut in early September.

As these two coffee companies resist the call of pumpkin spice season with summer-inspired releases, one donut chain has already thrown its hat into the ring for the fall flavor.

On Aug 7, Krispy Kreme released its collection of donuts and coffees inspired by the beloved fall flavor, including the return of the old-fashioned, glazed pumpkin spice cake donut and the pumpkin spice original glazed donut.

The chain also introduced two new donuts that are loaded with the warm flavors of pumpkin spice, including a pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl donut and the pumpkin spice maple pecan donut.

Dairy Queen is also re-introducing the pumpkin pie Blizzard. It hits stores Aug. 28.