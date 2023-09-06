Starbucks Has BOGO Pumpkin Spice Lattes (and Other Fall Drinks!) All September

Every Thursday afternoon, fans can score buy one get one free fall drinks

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Published on September 6, 2023 11:52AM EDT
Your hands are full with back-to-school stress and post-summer sadness, but you’ll want to make room to hold two cups.

Coffee fanatics can score two fall drinks for the price of one at Starbucks every Thursday afternoon this September. After noon on Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28, Starbucks sippers can snag their discounted drinks, via the BOGO coupon in Starbucks' app.

In addition to the chain’s iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) — which arrived on menus on Aug. 24th for the 20th year — Starbucks’ autumnal lineup of new and classic beverages means customers have lots of pumpkin-y and spiced sips to choose from for this buy-one-get-one deal.

New this year is the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, which combines chai with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice. It was inspired by a popular drink often created by customers in years past, since pumpkin cream cold foam was, and still is, available to add to any iced beverage.

The new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is also available for the BOGO offering. It's a mix of blonde espresso, apple, cinnamon and brown sugar all shaken together and topped with oat milk.

Fan-favorites Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are also included in the month-long discount.

While your arms are full of drinks, you might as well pile on some more freebies! Subway is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on subs through Sept. 7 at participating restaurants.

To score two sandwiches for the price of one, fans must use the promo code “FLBOGO” when ordering on the app or online. Customers can only snag one free sandwich per order, but the promo will reset every day during the giveaway period.

Dairy Queen also has a sweet deal for back to school. Customers can score Blizzards for 85 cents from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24. The only catch: Fans must use the DQ app to grab the deal.

