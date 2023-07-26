Starbucks Cold Drinks Are Half Off on Wednesdays

Starbucks is dishing out a sweet deal to combat the summer heat.

While using the Starbucks app, rewards members can get a cold drink 50% off every Wednesday after 12 p.m. (The cool drinks were previously 25% off on Wednesdays but the chain upped the deal.)

The offer will run through August 9. Customers can apply the “WinsDays” discount in the app if ordering ahead or a barista can apply it in store. Just note that the deal is not eligible for delivery and it does not include canned drinks.

Half off drinks comes at the perfect timing. In June, Starbucks introduced new frozen lemonade refreshers to celebrate the start of summer. Customers can now order the frosty drinks in three flavors: pineapple passionfruit lemonade, strawberry acai lemonade and mango dragonfruit lemonade.

Each flavor is blended with fresh fruit and lemonade and then layered with strawberry puree.

The drinks were inspired by customers who have long customized their refreshers, which first dropped in 2012, by "adding coconutmilk, lemonade or blending with ice," Starbucks said in a press release.

The company's "pink drink" is arguable the most well known refresher since it went viral in 2017. It combines the strawberry açaí refresher with coconutmilk.



Starbucks announced two other seasonal drinks in May. In addition to the new light and cool refreshers, coffee lovers can order the white chocolate macadamia cream cold brew and the chocolate java mint frappuccino.



The cold brew is sweetened with macadamia syrup and includes a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam with toasted cookie crumbles. The frappuccino features sweet chocolate, mint flavors and mocha sauce. Even more, customers with a sweet tooth can enjoy the addition of whipped cream and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping.



Starbucks is transitioning to nugget ice. Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images

Also in May, Starbucks announced that the company will be transitioning to nugget ice in its stores nationwide over several years. Stores with a high volume of cold drink orders will be prioritized.

