Starbucks Cold Drinks Are Half Off on Wednesdays

The "WinsDays" deal is offered every Wednesday for three more weeks in the Starbucks app

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 26, 2023 05:57PM EDT
Starbucks Is Selling Cold Drinks 50% Off for the Rest of July and Early August
Starbucks Is Selling Cold Drinks 50% Off for the Rest of July and Early August. Photo:

Starbucks

Starbucks is dishing out a sweet deal to combat the summer heat.

While using the Starbucks app, rewards members can get a cold drink 50% off every Wednesday after 12 p.m. (The cool drinks were previously 25% off on Wednesdays but the chain upped the deal.)

The offer will run through August 9. Customers can apply the “WinsDays” discount in the app if ordering ahead or a barista can apply it in store. Just note that the deal is not eligible for delivery and it does not include canned drinks. 

Half off drinks comes at the perfect timing. In June, Starbucks introduced new frozen lemonade refreshers to celebrate the start of summer. Customers can now order the frosty drinks in three flavors: pineapple passionfruit lemonade, strawberry acai lemonade and mango dragonfruit lemonade.

Each flavor is blended with fresh fruit and lemonade and then layered with strawberry puree.

Starbucks Adds Frozen Refreshers to the Menu to Kick Off Summer
Starbucks Is Selling Cold Drinks 50% Off for the Rest of July and Early August.

Starbucks

The drinks were inspired by customers who have long customized their refreshers, which first dropped in 2012, by "adding coconutmilk, lemonade or blending with ice," Starbucks said in a press release.

The company's "pink drink" is arguable the most well known refresher since it went viral in 2017. It combines the strawberry açaí refresher with coconutmilk.

Starbucks announced two other seasonal drinks in May. In addition to the new light and cool refreshers, coffee lovers can order the white chocolate macadamia cream cold brew and the chocolate java mint frappuccino.

The cold brew is sweetened with macadamia syrup and includes a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam with toasted cookie crumbles. The frappuccino features sweet chocolate, mint flavors and mocha sauce. Even more, customers with a sweet tooth can enjoy the addition of whipped cream and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping.

Starbucks
Starbucks is transitioning to nugget ice. Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images

Also in May, Starbucks announced that the company will be transitioning to nugget ice in its stores nationwide over several years. Stores with a high volume of cold drink orders will be prioritized.

Related Articles
Aldi Drops a List of Their Best Products â and the Winners Include Some TikTok FavoritesÂ 
Aldi Drops a List of Their Best Products Chosen by Shoppers
Jessie James Decker, wearing The Covenant School ribbon, attends the Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Family Recovery Fund charity concert and dinner with proceeds benefiting the Covenant School held at The Twelve Thirty Club on April 04, 2023
Jessie James Decker Reveals She’s Been Mispronouncing ‘Oyster’ Her Whole Life — and People Are Divided
French's Limited-Edition Mustard SKITTLES
Skittles Teams Up with French’s to Create Its First-Ever Mustard-Flavored Candy
British Airways and KFC
Airline Passengers Were Served KFC After the Plane's Catering Went Bad: 'We Had to Wing It'
Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick attend HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Cook at Home '5 to 6 Nights a Week': 'It's a Source of Pride'
David Letterman, Grocery store, Instagram, Hy-Vee
David Letterman Learns How to be a Grocery Store Employee in Hilarious Video
Trader Joe's Recall
Trader Joe’s Recalls 2 Types of Cookies After Discovering That They 'May Contain Rocks'
Guy Fieri recalls when he was in a 'fatality car accident' at 19
Guy Fieri Recalls Being Falsely Accused of Drinking and Driving After a Fatal Car Accident: 'Horrific’
Wendy's rolls out new Frosty Cream Cold Brew for fans to enjoy all day long!
Wendy’s Is Selling Their New Frosty Cream Cold Brews for 99 Cents for 2 Weeks
Cher
Cher Launches Her Own Gelato Company 'Cherlato': 'This Is Real'
Blake Lively Explains Why She Created Betty Booze Even Though She Doesn't Drink
Blake Lively Admits She ‘Still’ Hosts Lemonade Stands with a Recipe That Inspired Betty Booze
Thai food blogger with Burger King The Real Meat Burger, Burger King Cheese Burger
Burger King Thailand Sells Burger with Just Meat After Viral Cheese-Only Version
Barbie Cake
Be a Doll and Make a Barbie Cake This Weekend— Here's How
dairy queen
All the Fast Food Apps That Help You Score Freebies
FOOD: Matt Damon and Emily Blunt Debate WhatÃ¢ÂÂs Better: American Food or British Food
Emily Blunt and Matt Damon Hilariously Debate Over American and British Food: Watch
Lana del rey paris - works in alabama waffle store
Lana Del Rey Works Behind Counter at Waffle House — And Has Her Own Custom Name Badge