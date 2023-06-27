Starbucks Adds Frozen Refreshers to the Menu to Kick Off Summer

The new frozen lemonades are available in three flavors

Updated on June 27, 2023
Starbucks adds three new frozen refreshers to the menu. Photo:

Starbucks

Starbucks' new menu items are pretty chill.

On Tuesday, the coffee company unveiled frozen lemonade refreshers to celebrate the start of summer. Customers can now order the frosty drinks in three flavors: pineapple passionfruit lemonade, strawberry acai lemonade and mango dragonfruit lemonade.

Each flavor is blended with fresh fruit and lemonade and then layered with strawberry puree.

The drinks were inspired by customers who have long customized their refreshers, which first dropped in 2012, by "adding coconutmilk, lemonade or blending with ice," Starbucks said in a press release.

The frozen strawberry açai lemonade Starbucks refresher.

Starbucks

The company's "pink drink" is arguable the most well known refresher since it went viral in 2017. It combines the strawberry açaí refresher with coconutmilk.

Starbucks announced two other seasonal drinks in May. In addition to the new light and cool refreshers, coffee lovers can order the white chocolate macadamia cream cold brew and the chocolate java mint frappuccino.

The frozen pineapple passionfruit lemonade Starbucks refresher.

Starbucks

The cold brew is sweetened with macadamia syrup and includes a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam with toasted cookie crumbles. The frappuccino features sweet chocolate, mint flavors and mocha sauce. Even more, customers with a sweet tooth can enjoy the addition of whipped cream and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping.

A Starbucks beverage development team member said the blended beverage is "reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream poolside on a warm summer day."

Also in May, Starbucks announced that the company will be transitioning to nugget ice in its stores nationwide over several years. Stores with a high volume of cold drink orders will be prioritized.

The frozen mango dragonfruit lemonade Starbucks refresher.

Starbucks

"As we continue to innovate and make investments in the Starbucks Experience for our partners (baristas) and customers, we are introducing new machines that make nugget ice to select stores this year," a spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE in May. "Customers who have tried the nugget ice in our hand-crafted iced beverages during testing had a resoundingly positive response."

