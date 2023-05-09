Starbucks Drops 2 New Summer Drinks Including a Twist on the Java Chip Frappuccino

Starbucks is gearing up for summer!



On Tuesday, the coffee giant dropped a new menu for the season of sunshine and the lineup, which is now available nationwide, includes two new cold drinks.



The white chocolate macadamia cream cold brew is the first beverage for fans to try. Made with Starbucks cold brew, the chilled treat consists of macadamia syrup and is topped with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam with sprinkles of toasted cookie crumbs.



Starbucks’ second seasonal drink is the chocolate java mint frappuccino. With flavors of chocolate and mint, it blends the brand’s iconic frappuccino chips and is topped with chocolate cookie mint bits.



Joining the limited time drinks are new food options and brews. The coffee company is introducing an adorable bumblebee cake pop that is made of vanilla cake covered in yellow-chocolate icing.



For customers who prefer an at-home brew, the brand is also offering a green apron blend, which is a packaged blonde roast, featuring honeybell orange and graham cracker flavors. While the brewed coffee will be available in Starbucks stores for a limited time, fans can grab a bag of their own all year round.

Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. Starbucks

Earlier this year, Starbucks dropped another innovative iced drink — a cinnamon caramel cream nitro cold brew.



The menu item combined cinnamon and caramel flavors mixed into a classic Starbucks nitro cold brew. It was topped with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cinnamon dolce topping.

Starbucks

In March, social media users learned a new hack to get free refills.

Starbucks barista and content creator Mariam (@peachiemariam) took the time to explain to her followers that it's possible (and legitimate) to get free refills at the coffee chain or the locations inside a Target.

"You can go to Target, get a drink when you get it, go shopping and come back before you leave and get a refill. Or you can go to a regular Starbucks, get a drink, study for like an hour or two and then get a refill before you leave again," she said in an Instagram video.

Mariam then explained that no matter what drink you ordered before, be it a matcha or a salted cream cold brew, "as long as I have the Starbucks app, I can get a refill."

There's one catch — the savvy deal will only get you an extra regular coffee or tea, not a second serving of your original drink order.

The Starbucks app includes a breakdown on how refills work. "At participating stores, you can use your registered Starbucks card or Starbucks app to purchase a beverage and then present that same Starbucks card or Starbucks account in the app to get free refilled of brewed coffee (hot, ice coffee or cold brew), and tea (hot or iced, not including lemonade) during the same store visit regardless of the original beverage," the app reads.

Mariam confirmed that "you can only get like cream, sugar, classic, that's it. No cold foam, no lemonade, no stuff like that."

She then reiterated that "the refill itself is free as long as you have the app."