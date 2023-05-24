'Star Wars' Dress Worn by Carrie Fisher Anticipated to Fetch $2 Million in Auction

The iconic gown worn by Fisher in the original 1977 film is among rare movie items up for sale this month through Propstore Auction House

By Ronke Idowu-Reeves
Updated on May 24, 2023 02:10 PM
Star Wars Dress Worn By Carrie Fisher Expected To Fetch Up To 2 Million In Auction
Photo:

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Force May Be With You if you have millions of dollars to spare. One of Carrie Fisher’s iconic Princess Leia dresses from Star Wars is now up for auction.

Offered through Propstore Auction House, the all-white floor-length costume, worn by the legendary Fisher in the 1977 sci-fi epic, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, is estimated to sell between $1 million and $2 million dollars.

Described as the "Matched Ceremonial Dress Costume," it is the gown Fisher wore at the conclusion of Star Wars. The dress, made of lightweight cream silk fabric, also features a hidden zipper along its side and a hook-and-eye fastener on the white shoulder. It’s believed to be the only Leia costume still in existence from the original film. The three-day auction is set to take place from June 28 to June 30 in Los Angeles.


Other classic looks worn by Fisher in the Star Wars original trilogy have been auction house favorites over the years. In 2015, the gold bikini or Jabba the Hutt palace “slave” costume featured in the 1983 Star Wars sequel The Return of the Jedi, sold for $96,000 at auction. 

STAR WARS, (aka STAR WARS: EPISODE IV - A NEW HOPE), Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, 1977.

Lucasfilm Ltd/Everett 


On Mother’s Day, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd remembered the legendary actress and author— who died in 2016—by posting a lengthy Instagram post honoring Fisher.


"Even though I've been a mom for almost 3 years and now have 2 kids of my own, the first thing I think of when I hear happy Mother's Day is her," Lourd, 30, wrote of the Star Wars  icon. "Even though it's been over 6 years since she died, when I first wake up, this still feels like her day - not mine. But as the day goes on, I remember it is my day too now."


On May 4, internationally known as Star Wars Day, Lourd was also on hand when Fisher was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Flanked by Mark Hamill plus C-3P0 and R2D2 for the event, Lourd paid further tribute to her mom through her own wardrobe.

Billie Lourd attends the ceremony for Carrie Fisher being honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 04, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Billie Lourd.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Lourd wore a graphic-print dress with Fisher as Leia featured on it and accessorized her look with a Star Wars manicure. Among her space-themed black nail polish, Lourd had two accent nails, one featuring a portrait of Princess Leia and a second nail with a symbol of the Rebel Alliance.

That day, Lourd shared the anecdote with the crowd that her mother said you weren’t famous until you were a PEZ dispenser. Lourd countered that she didn’t believe you were famous until you had your own star.  

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Like most kids, I grew up thinking my mom was a little bit — okay, a lot — embarrassing," Lourd continued. "She tried to alter my opinion by showing me this cool movie she was in, Star Wars. I don't know if any of you've ever heard of it.”

Lourd finished by adding she now realizes her mom was not only precious and loved by her family, but by everyone who encountered her.

"My mom was glitter," Lourd shared. "She covered her world in it both literally and metaphorically. She left a mark of her sparkle on everyone she met."

Related Articles
Chelsea Lazkani vagina themed purse on Selling Sunset
'Selling Sunset's' Chelsea Lazkani Wears Golden 3D Vagina Purse in New Season
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Wears 3 Little Black Dresses in 24 Hours for ‘The Idol’ Press in Cannes
reese witherspoon hair changes
Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Blonde Bangs in New Instagram Post
Joan Collins Seen Heading Out With Husband Percy On Her 90th Birthday Today.
Style Icon at 90! Dame Joan Collins Looks Fab in Florals on Milestone Birthday
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Opens Up About Channeling Ariel's Red Hair with Her Locs in 'The Little Mermaid'
Gwen Stefani backstage; Gwen Stefani arrives at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Julie Andrews
Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Throwback Picture from No Doubt Days: 'Little Old Me'
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Dares to Bare in See-Through Slip Dress and Teensy Lingerie at 2023 Cannes Film Festival 
Gisele Bundchen, Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala
Gisele Bündchen Refreshes, Rewears Old Stella McCartney Dress for Her Environmental Gala
Padma Lakshmi attends the Full BloomThe 2023 Moth Ball Honoring Hasan Minha
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
The Art of Ruth E. Carter
Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Shares Glimpses at Her Legendary Career in Debut Book (Exclusive)
Chrishell Stause & G Flip Wedding
Chrishell Stause Grabbed Her $530 Wedding Gown from Her Own Closet: 'I Felt Really Confident'
Natalie Portman, STAR WARS: EPISODE I - THE PHANTOM MENACE
Natalie Portman Says She's 'Open' to Reprising 'Star Wars' Role: 'No One's Ever Asked Me to Return'
summer beauty
7 Beauty Trends to Get You Summer-Ready
Elle Fanning in Paco Rabanne. courtesy of Paco Rabanne
Elle Fanning Twinkles in Tinsel-Like Dress at Cannes Film Festival: See the Incredible Look
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods Wears Same Jean Paul Gaultier Dress Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Wore in Campaign for Brand
Jenner Lopez Makeup
Jennifer Lopez Shares the Secret to Her Signature Glow in a Fascinating Instagram Reel