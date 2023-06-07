Disney+ Announces 'Ahsoka' Premiere Date

The Rosario Dawson-led series is set to pick up where 'Star Wars Rebels' left off

By
Published on June 7, 2023
Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka Tano
Photo: Disney+

Ahsoka has a premiere date!

The highly anticipated fantasy series starring Rosario Dawson is set to debut Aug. 23 on Disney+.

Dawson, 43, has previously appeared as the rebel Jedi in The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, but this time, she's front and center — and warning those around her of a dark threat she can "sense" is on its way to wreak havoc.

A teaser trailer of the latest story in the Star Wars galaxy was released last month, and it gave a glimpse into the plot and characters of the new show.

"I started hearing whispers," Ahsoka Tano said in the trailer, "about Thrawn's return as heir to the empire."

Later she added, "The Jedi fell a long time ago. There aren't many left."

This go-round, Ahsoka is on a mission to find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who was lost in distant space during a previous battle. There's danger along the way, as she'll be forced to battle her way to the lost rebel. The Empire is still intact enough to trail Ahsoka through the galaxy on her quest to bring her friend home.

Ahsoka won't be alone, as Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) will be beside her on the journey. We know Darth Vader will play a role, too, as Hayden Christensen has signed on to reprise the legendary role.

The series takes place, however, in the time period after Darth Vader's death, about five years after the events of 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

The Child and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season two.
Disney+

In a guest spot on Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast last month, director Dave Filoni revealed that the new series dovetails with season 4 of Star Wars Rebels, sharing many of the same characters and plot threads.

"I suppose that's one way of looking at it, because of the epilogue that I did in Rebels," he said. "Definitely all signs are indicating that there's a continuation.

He added, "For me, when I'm telling those stories, I don't limit things like, 'Oh, well, I did it an animation, so I would do it distinctly different in live action.' There's just the story that it is, and I was telling it in one medium."

