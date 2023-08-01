‘Star Wars’ Actor Billy Dee Williams Reveals Cover of 'Riveting, Inspiring' New Memoir (Exclusive)

Billy Dee Williams is getting candid.



The esteemed actor, 86, shared the cover of his forthcoming memoir, What Have We Here?, with PEOPLE in an exclusive reveal. The book, publishing next year from Knopf, features Williams on the cover, branding a cape as Lando Calrissian, his iconic Star Wars character.



“Billy Dee Williams has had a fascinating life and career,” the book’s editor, Victoria Wilson, shares in a statement. “The book he writes is fun and, like Billy, hard to resist and draws you in.”

Williams channels his iconic character, Lando, on the cover of his forthcoming memoir. Courtesy of Knopf/Photograph Courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC/Jacket Design by Jenny Carrow

Williams will tell the story of his nearly eight decade-long career, which was “unchecked by the racism and typecasting so rife in the mostly all-white industry in which he triumphed,” according to Knopf. In addition, Williams writes of his love of painting and his life as a husband, father and grandfather.



“I saw how absurd my life has been at times. And how fortunate it's been,” Williams tells PEOPLE about the writing process. “I had fun reliving those memories. I hope it brings back memories for readers, too.”

Born in 1937 in Harlem, Williams began acting on Broadway as a child. His early years were also spent as a talented visual artist. He studied painting at The High School of Music & Art (which later became the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts) and was nominated for a Guggenheim Fellowship as a teenager. He continued his studies at the National Academy of Fine Arts and Design before pursuing acting full-time.

Billy Dee Williams. Albert L. Ortega

The stage eventually led to the screen, with Williams landing his first film role in Paul Muni’s The Last Angry Man. It was Muni who told him he could be any character he wanted, “no matter the way you look or the color of your skin.”



“I saw how many times throughout my life I wanted to go right and some force in the universe caused me to turn left instead, and things worked out,” Williams says.



What Have We Here? will touch upon a number of Williams’ celebrated roles, including his part in the acclaimed 1971 film Brian’s Song. The film depicted the friendship between Chicago Bears players Brian Piccolo (James Caan) and Gale Sayer (Williams) throughout Piccolo's battle with terminal cancer. Brian’s Song reached over fifty million viewers and was the year’s most-watched television film. Williams was nominated for an Emmy for his performance.

Williams played Lando Calrissan, the first Black character in the "Star Wars" franchise. Maximum Film/Alamy

The book will also share insight into Williams’ role as Lando Calrissan, the first Black character in the Star Wars franchise. Williams played Calrissan in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, and would reprise the role in 1983’s The Return of the Jedi and 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. The role was additionally played by Donald Glover in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Glover recently announced that he is developing a Lando spin-off series with his brother Stephen (the deal was reached prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.)



Wilson calls the memoir “a riveting, inspiring portrait of a spirit unlocked, a portrait of an actor who loves life."



“So many people over the years have let me into their life,” Williams states. “Now it’s my turn to let people into [mine.]”



What Have We Here? will be published on February 13, 2024.