01 of 80 Stylish Duo Harris Reed and Florence Pugh. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Florence Pugh shows off her spiky blonde 'do alongside Harris Reed while attending the Elle Style Awards at the Old Sessions House in London on September 5.

02 of 80 Flower Power Heidi Klum. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum steps out in a floral coat on September 5 in L.A.

03 of 80 Coordinated Couple Bella Thorne and Mark Emms. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage Bella Thorne looks up at her fiancé Mark Emms as they walk the red carpet for Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival on September 4.

04 of 80 Big Night Gemma Chan. Dave Benett/Getty Gemma Chan attends the Elle Style Awards, where she is the recipient of the Changemaker Award, at The Old Sessions House in London on September 5.

05 of 80 City Gal Emily Ratajkowski. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews Emily Ratajkowski opts for a sheer grey maxi-dress while out and about in N.Y.C on September 5.

06 of 80 Fashion Forward Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Gotham/GC Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sport sunglasses as they step out in New York City on September 5.

07 of 80 Funny Girl Kathy Griffin. Kelly Lee Barrett Kathy Griffin stops by the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a screening of The Devil Wears Prada on September 2 hosted by Cinespia.

08 of 80 Girls' Night Lele Pons, Anitta. World Red Eye Lele Pons and Anitta look ready for a night out at LIV Miami on September 3.

09 of 80 Bow Down Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are among the star-studded attendees at Beyoncé's Sept. 4 concert on the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

10 of 80 Movie Star Jacob Elordi. Franco Origlia/Getty Images Jacob Elordi rocks a classic black suit — featuring a subtle butterfly pinned to his lapel — on the red carpet for Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4.

11 of 80 All Together Sheryl Lee Ralph. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Sheryl Lee Ralph is all smiles as she joins the the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO's 36th annual Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia on Sept. 4.

12 of 80 Red Hot Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews Megan Fox shows off a new red 'do while stepping out with Machine Gun Kelly on Sept. 4 in New York City.

13 of 80 On the Court Tina Fey. Gotham/GC Images Tina Fey keeps it casual as attends the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships in N.Y.C. on Sept. 4.

14 of 80 Listen Up Natalie Portman. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images Natalie Portman sports a tweed outfit onstage at the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility as part of the IAA MOBILITY 2023 at Trade Fair Center Messe München on Sept. 5 in Munich, Germany.

15 of 80 Peace Out Lizzo and Chris Rock. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Lizzo throws up a peace sign as she poses with Chris Rock at the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 4.

16 of 80 Double Date Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino. Billy Rosewood / SplashNews Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino walk hand in hand as the step out for a double date with Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin (not pictured) in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3.

17 of 80 City Walk Rita Ora. SplashNews Rita Ora rocks a jungle-inspired ensemble in Rome while promoting her new album, You & I, on Sept. 5.

18 of 80 Game Time Naomi Campbell. Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews Naomi Campbell catches Carlos Alcaraz's match during the US Open in N.Y.C on Sept. 4.

19 of 80 Concert Kiss Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai. Presley Ann/Getty Images Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai share a sweet moment at SoFi's pre-party for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at The Shay in L.A. on Sept. 4.

20 of 80 Backstage Pass Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Billie Jean King, Joe Moeller, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Brandon Antonio and Justin David Sullivan. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Billie Jean King poses backstage with Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Joe Moeller, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Brandon Antonio and Justin David Sullivan at & Juliet on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in N.Y.C on Sept. 2.

21 of 80 Show Time Bruno Mars. Splashnews A bandana-clad Bruno Mars performs at São Paulo's The Town festival in Brazil on Sept. 3.



22 of 80 Shimmer & Shine Lady Gaga. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas Lady Gaga leans into retro style for her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Aug. 31.

23 of 80 Eyes on the Game Spike Lee. Gotham/GC Images Spike Lee zones in on the court at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.

24 of 80 Sparkling Star Leona Lewis. Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR Leona Lewis wows in a glitzy silver gown at the amfAR Venezia gala on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

25 of 80 Highland Style King Charles Queen Camilla. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Wearing a kilt in his official tartan pattern, King Charles sits with Queen Camilla at the 2023 Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland on Sept. 2.

26 of 80 Hot Couple Taika Waititi Rita Ora. Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty Images Taika Waititi and Rita Ora spend date night at the amfAR Venezia gala, presented by Mastercard and Red Sea International Film Festival, on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

27 of 80 Movie Goer Priscilla Presley. Dominique Charriau/WireImage Priscilla Presley visits Italy for the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4.

28 of 80 Father-Daughter Dinner Ethan Hawke and Maya Thurman Hawke. Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Ethan Hawke shares a moment with his daughter Maya Hawke at IFC Films' The Taste of Things dinner in Telluride, Colorado, on Sept. 3.

29 of 80 Long Island Time Grier Henchy Brook Shield. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Brooke Shields brings her daughter Grier Henchy as her date to the 2023 Hampton Classic Horse Show on Sept. 3 in Bridgehampton, New York.

30 of 80 Glam Girl Adriana Lima. Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Adriana Lima sparkles in a night sky-inspired gown during the Venice International Film Festival premiere of The Killer on Sept. 3.

31 of 80 Winning Smile Emilia Clarke. Francois G. Durand/Getty Images A proud Emilia Clarke holds her Nouvel Hollywood award for her role in The Pod Generation at the 49th Deauville American Film Festival in France on Sept. 3.

32 of 80 Gold Trim Kate Beckinsale. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival Kate Beckinsale brings high fashion to the amfAR Venezia gala on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

33 of 80 Royal Cheer Prince Harry. Harry How/Getty Images Prince Harry looks excited to catch the on-field action as Inter Miami CF plays home team Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 3.

34 of 80 Team Spirit David Beckham. Carlos Piaggio/Shutterstock Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham greets his soccer players at BMO Stadium in L.A., where the team played Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 3.

35 of 80 Sports Fan Selena Gomez. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images Selena Gomez reacts to the second-half action of the Los Angeles Football Club vs. Inter Miami CF game at BMO Stadium in L.A. on Sept. 3.



36 of 80 Fashionable Friends Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney lock eyes at a photo call for MiuMiu Women's Tales during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

37 of 80 Commanding the Carpet Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Maggie Gyllenhaal attends a photo call for MiuMiu Women's Tales during the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

38 of 80 Love Abroad Bella Thorne Mark Emms. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Fiancés Bella Thorne and Mark Emms cozy up at the amfAR Venezia gala during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

39 of 80 South of the Border Will Smith. Medios y Media/Getty Images Will Smith makes an appearance in Mexico City for the Mexico Siglo XX1 "Lo Haces Tu" event on Sept. 1.

40 of 80 Sweet Sydney Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Sydney Sweeney is seen arriving at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

41 of 80 Blue Dude Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Jesse Williams attends Giorgio Armani's One Night In Venice on Sept. 2 in Italy.

42 of 80 Dazzling Diva Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Kerry Washington attends Giorgio Armani's One Night In Venice on Sept. 2 in Italy.

43 of 80 Sing It! Lisa Lake/Getty Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia.

44 of 80 Feeling Fit Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Olivia Wilde is seen after a workout on Sept. 1 in Los Angeles.

45 of 80 Dapper Dude Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Mads Mikkelsen attends a red carpet for the movie Bastarden (The Promised Land) at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1.

46 of 80 Gorgeous Gal Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Lily Allen is seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in The Pillowman on Sept. 1 in London.

47 of 80 Queen Bey Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1 in Inglewood, California.

48 of 80 Rap Buds Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled and Wiz Khalifa pose backstage during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1 in Inglewood, California.

49 of 80 Girl Power Paris Hilton and Katy Perry. Kevin Ostajewski Paris Hilton sports one of her go-to glittery ensembles while Katy Perry opts for red look topped off with a mushroom hat in Las Vegas on Aug. 31.

50 of 80 Model Behavior Barbara Palvin. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Newlywed Barbara Palvin steps out at the Venice Film Festival on the red carpet for Poor Things on Sept. 1.

51 of 80 Making Moves Diggzy/Shutterstock Cardi B is easy, breezy and beautiful in shades of brown as she heads to a rehearsal studio in L.A. on Aug. 31.

52 of 80 Center Stage Sam Smith. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Sam Smith takes the stage at the Kia Forum in L.A. as part of GLORIA the tour on Aug. 31.

53 of 80 Costar Reunion Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morga. TheImageDirect.com Former The Walking Dead costars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus spend some time together in N.Y.C. on Sept. 1.

54 of 80 Concert Smiles Jamie Dornan. Shutterstock Jamie Dornan is all smiles while catching Haim's show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Aug. 31 in London.

55 of 80 Going Glam Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl step out on the red carpet for Finalmente L'Alba at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1.

56 of 80 Sealed with a Kiss Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes share a sweet moment at the Variety and Golden Globes party at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31.

57 of 80 Leading Man Adam Driver. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images Adam Driver gives a wave to the crowd while walking the red carpet for his film, Ferrari, at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31.

58 of 80 All That Glitters Georgia May Jagger. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Georgia May Jagger walks the Ferrari red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a sparkling gown on Aug. 31.

59 of 80 Love on Top Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko cool down with an iced beverage at the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

60 of 80 Side by Side Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews George and Amal Clooney are spotted in Venice on Sept. 1 following her honor at the DVF Awards the day prior.

61 of 80 Coordinated Couple Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are as dapper as ever at the Variety and Golden Globes party at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31.

62 of 80 Top of the Morning Darius Rucker. Darius Rucker takes the stage on Sept. 1 in N.Y.C. as part of the Today show's Citi Concert Series.

63 of 80 Off the Track Lewis Hamilton. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton is spotted ahead of the first practice session on Sept. 1 for the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit.

64 of 80 Soft Smiles Nicky Hilton. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Nicky Hilton opts for a green dress at the Genesis House x Monse dinner on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

65 of 80 Across the Pond Kylie Minogue. Raw Image LTD/MEGA Kylie Minogue rocks a black-and-white ensemble as she stops by BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on Sept. 1.

66 of 80 Night Out Karolina Kurkova and Diane Kruger. Gisela Schober/Getty Images Karolina Kurkova and Diane Kruger attend the Marc Cain 50th anniversary fashion show event on Aug. 31 in Bodelshausen, Germany.

67 of 80 On the Mic Mickey Guyton. Noam Galai/Getty Images Singer Mickey Guyton stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

68 of 80 Golden Hour George Clooney and Amal Clooney. Franco Origlia/GC Images George and Amal Clooney make for a stunning couple under the glow of the Italian sun while spending time in Venice on Aug. 31.

69 of 80 Dreamy as Ever Patrick Dempsey. Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty All dressed up in a crisp tuxedo, Patrick Dempsey wows on the red carpet for the premiere of Ferrari at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31.

70 of 80 Summer in the Hamptons Andy Cohen. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews Andy Cohen stands out in bubblegum pink while stopping in East Hampton, New York, on Aug. 30.



71 of 80 Batter Up Teresa Giudice. Jackie Brown / SplashNews Teresa Giudice takes the field to play in a charity softball game on Aug. 30 in Brooklyn, New York.

72 of 80 Glowing Bright Rita Ora. Franco Origlia/GC Images Rita Ora's all-black outfit stands out against the blue waters of Venice, Italy, on Aug. 31.

73 of 80 Meet and Greet Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon. Catherine Powell Reese Witherspoon pals around with funnywoman Leanne Morgan at the latter's comedy show in Nashville on Aug. 28.



74 of 80 Paradise Found Amanza Smith. Cupshe Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith wears a sheer tiger-striped dress at the Cupshe x Isle of Paradise Beach House event on Aug. 30 in Los Angeles.



75 of 80 Off-Stage Stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. Bruce Glikas/Getty Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad smile together on a press day for their new Broadway show Gutenberg! The Musical! at the Alvin Ailey NYC Rehearsal Studios on Aug. 30.

76 of 80 On Air Selena Gomez. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM Selena Gomez tunes in at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on Aug. 30.

77 of 80 Visiting Italy Patrick Dempsey. Daniele Cifala/Mega Patrick Dempsey wears pinstripes at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where he smiles at a photo call for his upcoming flick Ferrari on Aug. 31.

78 of 80 Street Strut Rita Ora. Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic Rita Ora looks sleek and stylish in glossy black pants and a lace top in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 31.

79 of 80 Neon Trio Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images America's Got Talent judges and host Heidi Klum, Terry Crews and Sofia Vergara snap a selfie during an episode of their show on Aug. 30.