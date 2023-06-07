01 of 80 Royally Good Deed Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Kate Middleton spends her day at the Windsor Family Hub on June 6, continuing her mission to raise awareness about the importance of children's services.

02 of 80 In Robot Form Pete Davidson. Theo Wargo/Getty Pete Davidson attends the N.Y.C. premiere of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts in which he voices robot Mirage, on June 5.

03 of 80 Fashion Icon Jennifer Lopez. BACKGRID Trendsetter Jennifer Lopez sports a denim Valentino dress while shopping in West Hollywood on June 5.



04 of 80 Smiles on Stage Ed Sheeran. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images Ed Sheeran looks happy to have a guitar in hand during his Today show performance in New York City on June 6.

05 of 80 Summer of Arts Stanley Tucci, Felicity Blunt. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Stanley Tucci and his wife, Felicity Blunt, spend the day in London, at the Royal Academy of Arts for its Summer Exhibition Preview event on June 6.

06 of 80 Street Style Jennifer Lawrence. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Looking casually chic in jeans and a tee, Jennifer Lawrence steps out for a stroll in New York City.

07 of 80 Off-Court Reunion James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green, Robert Horry. MOVI Inc. Legendary Lakers alumni James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green and Robert Horry pose in front of a new mural paying tribute to the NBA team in L.A.'s Koreatown on June 5. They spent the day celebrating the first ever Lakers Town community event hosted in collaboration with bibigo foods.

08 of 80 Green Queen Melissa Joan Hart. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Melissa Joan Hart stands out in a bright green dress in N.Y.C. on June 6.

09 of 80 City Sleek Emily Ratajkowski. Gotham/GC Images Keeping cool in a sheer black skirt and matching top, Emily Ratajkowski struts down the N.Y.C. streets on June 5.

10 of 80 Fit and Flirty Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson. JosiahW / BACKGRID Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson step out in athletic attire after a gym date in N.Y.C. on June 5.

11 of 80 Hit Maker Ice Spice. Johnny Nunez/WireImage Ice Spice poses with her framed record during the Hot 97 Summer Jam at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on June 4.



12 of 80 All That Glitters Adam Lambert. Matthew Baker/Getty Images Matching his sparkly makeup to his jacket, Adam Lambert performs at Royal Albert Hall on June 5 in London.

13 of 80 Guitar in Hand Niall Horan. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Niall Horan belts out songs from his upcoming album, The Show, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 5.

14 of 80 Big Smile Michael Bolton. Victor Chavez/Shutterstock Michael Bolton shows off his pearly whites during a press conference at Mexico City's Hotel Presidente Intercontinental on June 5.

15 of 80 Hand in Hand Sharon Lee, Greta Lee. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Sharon Lee and Greta Lee link up in purple and pink attire at a special L.A. screening of A24's new film Past Lives on June 5.

16 of 80 Lasting Impression Eric McCormack, Debra Messing. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Former costars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing reunite at the Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. to attend The Impact of Will & Grace: 25 Years Later on June 5.

17 of 80 Rocking Out Omar Apollo. Loamis Rodriguez Looking like a true rockstar, Omar Apollo takes the mic at Buchanan's Pineapple Summer Kick Off party in Miami on June 2.



18 of 80 Creamy Shades Kerry Washington. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television/Shutterstock UnPrisoned star Kerry Washington glows in neutral tones at an FYC event for the Hulu series in Los Angeles on June 5.

19 of 80 June Begins Shaman Durek Verrett, Cynthia Bailey, Tara Reid, Derek Warburton. Andrew Cunningham Shaman Durek Verrett and TV personality Cynthia Bailey spend the first night of Pride with Tara Reid and Derek Warburton at a special party sponsored by Vintage Distilling. Proceeds from the L.A. event – which doubled as a celebration of Reid's new Mr. Warburton Magazine cover – went towards GLSEN, an anti-bullying foundation supporting LGBTQ+ education in schools.

20 of 80 Off-Screen Soccer Star Brendan Hunt. Shaun Clark/Getty Images Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt hypes up the crowd in L.A. at the Concacaf Champions League 2023 final between Los Angeles Football Club and Club León on June 4.

21 of 80 Old Friends Michael J. Fox. Ouzounova / SplashNews.com Michael J. Fox attends a Back to the Future Q&A panel with his former costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson at Fan Expo in Philadelphia over the weekend.

22 of 80 Model Behavior Gisele Bündchen. SplashNews.com Gisele Bündchen takes part in a discussion during Vtex day in São Paulo, Brazil, on June 5.

23 of 80 Pretty in Pink Helen Mirren. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Helen Mirren stuns in a sparkling, hot pink dress at the Ora! Film Festival in Monopoli, Italy, on June 3.

24 of 80 Red Hot Usher. Kayla Oaddams/Getty Dressed in a red ensemble, Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on June 4.

25 of 80 Mellow Yellow Addison Rae. TheImageDirect.com Addison Rae is spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing an oversized T-shirt and carrying a bright yellow purse.

26 of 80 On Set Cara Delevingne. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Cara Delevingne is spotted on set of the upcoming American Horror Story season in New York City.

27 of 80 New York Minute La La Anthony. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images La La Anthony is all smiles as she leaves the Today show on June 5 in New York City.

28 of 80 On the Mic Shaggy. Jason Koerner/Getty Shaggy takes the stage at Miami's FPL Solar Amphitheater while on the road with TLC for their Hot Summer Nights Tour on June 3.

29 of 80 Pit Stop Shakira. David Ramos/Getty Images Shakira keeps her eye on the action at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track on June 4.

30 of 80 Colorful Ally Melissa McCarthy. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Melissa McCarthy is all smiles and rainbows at the West Hollywood Pride Parade on June 4.

31 of 80 Rocking Out Machine Gun Kelly. Gina Wetzler/Redferns With his hair styled in spikes, Machine Gun Kelly performs during day 3 of Germany's Rock Am Ring music festival on June 4.

32 of 80 Seasonal Dress Code Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley, Emma Stone. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley and Emma Stone wear their summer best to attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on June 3.

33 of 80 TV Powerhouses Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Williams. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Williams rally in support of their shows Schmigadoon!,Ted Lasso, Dear Edward, The Last Thing He Told Me and Shrinking at a multi-title Emmy FYC brunch in Los Angeles on June 3.

34 of 80 Ice Breaker Eric Andre. John Nacion/Shutterstock Eric André launches his Adult Swim show's sixth season with a smash in N.Y.C. on June 2.

35 of 80 Rooting for the Home Team Jason Bateman, Billy Crudup. Jerritt Clark/GC Images Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup enjoy the ball game at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium on June 2.

36 of 80 Main Event Kelly Rowland. Gus Stewart/Redferns Weekend headliner Kelly Rowland rocks the main stage at the Mighty Hoopla Festival 2023 in London on June 3.

37 of 80 Play Ball LL Cool J. Jerritt Clark/GC Images LL Cool J watches the L.A. Dodgers game on June 3.

38 of 80 The Show Must Go On Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and Lin-Manuel Miranda share a backstage moment during a Broadway show mashup for Miranda's Ham4Ham concert series on June 1. The special N.Y.C. performance event featured the casts of Into The Woods, &Juliet, Goodnight, Oscar, Ain't No Mo and New York, New York.

39 of 80 Design Buffs Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi. Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi attend the unveiling of RH England, the brand's first international design and hospitality hub, on June 3 in Banbury, England.

40 of 80 'Gold Minds' Think Alike Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for SiriusXM Kevin Hart and DJ Khaled pair up in similar colors after the live taping of SiriusXM's Gold Minds with Kevin Hart in Miami on June 3.

41 of 80 Rock Star Status Erika Goldring/WireImage Sheryl Crow performs on the first day of the 2023 Railbird Music Festival at The Infield at Red Mile on June 3 in Lexington, Kentucky.

42 of 80 N.Y.C. Gal Gotham/GC Emily Ratajkowski walks the streets of New York City in a colorful pair of pants on June 3.

43 of 80 Stage Presence Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban Lauryn Hill performs during the 2023 Roots Picnic event at The Mann on June 3 in Philadelphia.

44 of 80 Strike a Pose Phillip Faraone/IndieWire via Getty Christina Ricci attends IndieWire's Consider This Event: Television 2023 at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 3 in California.

45 of 80 Cute Costars Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ Jennifer Garner and Ken Marino attend Party Down FYC event at the Hollywood Athletic Club on June 3 in California.

46 of 80 On Set Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Cara Delevingne hits the set of American Horror Story's 12th season in New York City on June 2.

47 of 80 Date Night BACKGRID Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker enjoy a date night in Malibu, California, on June 2.

48 of 80 Best Buds BACKGRID Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith celebrate Harry Hudson's birthday in Los Angeles on June 2.

49 of 80 Planning Her Next Move BACKGRID Ava Phillippe is seen in Bel Air, California, having a coffee date with a friend on June 2.

50 of 80 Dazzling Diva Joshua Mellin Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 2.

51 of 80 Twinning! Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd wear matching merchandise to represent the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City on June 2.

52 of 80 Shady Lady Amanda Seyfried. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Looking suave in black sunglasses, Amanda Seyfried arrives at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Modern Art for the premiere of her new drama-thriller The Crowded Room on June 1.

53 of 80 Lines on Lines Neil Patrick Harris. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Neil Patrick Harris pairs a black striped T-shirt with a pinstriped suit outside of Good Morning America on June 2 in New York City.

54 of 80 Nice Day Camila Cabello. BACKGRID On a sunny day in N.Y.C. on June 2, Camila Cabello reminds the world to be kind with her graphic tee and bright smile.



55 of 80 Legacy Lives On Dove Cameron, Boo Boo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Adam Sandler. AdMedia / SplashNews.com Dove Cameron, Boo Boo Stewart, Sofia Carson and Adam Sandler honor their late costar, Cameron Boyce, at the 2nd annual Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on June 1. Cameron, Stewart and Carson starred with Boyce in Disney's Descendants franchise, while Sandler played his dad in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

56 of 80 True Friends Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina. Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina celebrate the premiere of their series Based on a True Story at famed L.A. hotspot Chateau Marmont on June 1.

57 of 80 Smiles in the Sunshine State Daddy Yankee, Busta Rhymes. Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Daddy Yankee and Busta Rhymes hang out at Miami nightclub LIV on June 2.

58 of 80 Smooch Sandwich Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gets some love from her Never Have I Ever costars Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet at the L.A. premiere of their show's fourth season on June 1.

59 of 80 High Fashion Kristen Stewart. Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock Kristen Stewart, a longtime Chanel ambassador, wears a take on the brand's classic tweed look at the fashion house's show in Tokyo on June 1.

60 of 80 Costar Smiles Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland. Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/startraksphoto.com Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland pose together at the premiere of their series, The Crowded Room, at MoMA in New York City on June 1.

61 of 80 A Good Cause Jane Fonda. Dana Jacobs/Getty Images Jane Fonda takes the mic during a fundraiser for the Jane Fonda Climate PAC at The Castro Theatre in San Francisco on June 1.

62 of 80 Big Day Chris Pratt. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Chris Pratt cuts the ribbon at the opening of the Panerai store in New York City on June 1.

63 of 80 Selfie Time Kim Petras. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Motorola Kim Petras assumes a selfie position at a launch event for the Motorola razr+ with Cirque du Soleil at The Weylin in Brooklyn on June 1.

64 of 80 Workout Down Under Rita Ora. KHAPBM / BACKGRID Rita Ora has a chat with her sister in Sydney, Australia ahead of a workout class on June 1.

65 of 80 Much to Celebrate Dave Benett/Getty Images for House of Suntory Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola attend The House of Suntory 100 year anniversary celebration and U.K. premiere of Coppola's "Suntory Time" in London on June 1.

66 of 80 Star of the Show Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Joshua Mellin Karen O takes the stage with her band, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on June 1.

67 of 80 Who You Gonna Call? Dan Aykroyd. Photos / SplashNews.com Dan Aykroyd flashes a smile as he leaves the Global radio studios in London.

68 of 80 Out of This World Ronda Rousey. CraSH/Shutterstock Ronda Rousey poses with a robo companion at a press preview for Fox's upcoming series, Stars on Mars, on June 1 in L.A.

69 of 80 Bottoms Up Avril Lavigne. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Avril Lavigne shows off her red-bottomed shoes at a Christian Louboutin event on May 31. The L.A. party – which was hosted by actress Rossy De Palma – celebrated the fashion label's Flamencaba collection.



70 of 80 Beaming Brooke Brooke Shields. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Just one day after her 58th birthday, Brooke Shields wears a bright smile while on her way to Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City on June 1.

71 of 80 Tanning on the Move Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert. TheImageDirect.com A shirtless Derek Hough walks his dogs under the Los Angeles sun on May 31.



72 of 80 Smiling Sisters Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell. David Livingston/Getty 7th Heaven alumni Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell reunite at the season 2 premiere of Biel's Freeform series Cruel Summer in L.A. on May 31.

73 of 80 Happy Meal Mariah Carey. BACKGRID Mariah Carey leaves dinner in Beverly Hills with a grin on her face on May 31.



74 of 80 Across the Pond Hailee Steinfeld. David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/WireImage Hailee Steinfeld looks elegant in a form-fitting gray dress as she attends the U.K. Gala screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 1.

75 of 80 Peace Out Offset. Robin Marshall/Shutterstock Offset shows off his pearly whites at the launch of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV video game in Los Angeles on May 31.

76 of 80 Kid on the Go Kid Laroi. MEGA Grammy nominated Australian rapper The Kid Laroi heads out of Bar Pitti restaurant in N.Y.C. on June 1.

77 of 80 Out to Lunch Kendall Jenner. TheImageDirect.com Kendall Jenner rocks a camouflage sweatshirt on her way to lunch with friends at Beverly Hills restaurant Il Pastaio on May 31.

78 of 80 Bright Show Chris Martin. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage In vivid attire, Chris Martin and Coldplay put on a brilliant performance in Manchester, England, on May 31.



79 of 80 Crowd Pleaser Martin Scorsese. ALESSANDRO DI MEO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Martin Scorsese looks excited to be at the Rome Film Festival for the Carta Bianca event on May 30.