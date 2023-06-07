Kate Middleton Supports the Windsor Family Hub in England, Plus Pete Davidson, Jennifer Lopez and More

By People Staff
Published on June 7, 2023 06:00 AM
Royally Good Deed

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, England
Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton spends her day at the Windsor Family Hub on June 6, continuing her mission to raise awareness about the importance of children's services.

In Robot Form

Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" premiere
Pete Davidson.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Pete Davidson attends the N.Y.C. premiere of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts in which he voices robot Mirage, on June 5.

Fashion Icon

Jennifer Lopez looking absolutely fabulous in her Valentino dress
Jennifer Lopez.

BACKGRID

Trendsetter Jennifer Lopez sports a denim Valentino dress while shopping in West Hollywood on June 5.

Smiles on Stage

Ed Sheeran is seen on June 6, 2023 in New York City
Ed Sheeran.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Ed Sheeran looks happy to have a guitar in hand during his Today show performance in New York City on June 6.

Summer of Arts

Stanley Tucci,Felicity Blunt
Stanley Tucci, Felicity Blunt.

Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Stanley Tucci and his wife, Felicity Blunt, spend the day in London, at the Royal Academy of Arts for its Summer Exhibition Preview event on June 6.

Street Style

Jennifer Lawrence walks with a friend in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Looking casually chic in jeans and a tee, Jennifer Lawrence steps out for a stroll in New York City.

Off-Court Reunion

James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green and Robert Horry
James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green, Robert Horry.

MOVI Inc.

Legendary Lakers alumni James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green and Robert Horry pose in front of a new mural paying tribute to the NBA team in L.A.'s Koreatown on June 5. They spent the day celebrating the first ever Lakers Town community event hosted in collaboration with bibigo foods.

Green Queen

Melissa Joan Hart is seen leaving on June 06, 2023 in New York City
Melissa Joan Hart.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Melissa Joan Hart stands out in a bright green dress in N.Y.C. on June 6.

City Sleek

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on June 05, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Gotham/GC Images

Keeping cool in a sheer black skirt and matching top, Emily Ratajkowski struts down the N.Y.C. streets on June 5.

Fit and Flirty

*EXCLUSIVE* -Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse rock their post-workout look as they exit a gym in New york City
Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson step out in athletic attire after a gym date in N.Y.C. on June 5.

Hit Maker

Ice Spice performs during Hot 97 Summer Jam
Ice Spice.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Ice Spice poses with her framed record during the Hot 97 Summer Jam at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on June 4.

All That Glitters

Adam Lambert performs at the Royal Albert Hall
Adam Lambert.

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Matching his sparkly makeup to his jacket, Adam Lambert performs at Royal Albert Hall on June 5 in London.

Guitar in Hand

Niall Horan performs songs from his upcoming album "The Show" as he visits SiriusXM
Niall Horan.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Niall Horan belts out songs from his upcoming album, The Show, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 5.

Big Smile

Michael Bolton - Press Conference
Michael Bolton.

Victor Chavez/Shutterstock

Michael Bolton shows off his pearly whites during a press conference at Mexico City's Hotel Presidente Intercontinental on June 5.

Hand in Hand

Sharon Lee and Greta Lee A24's PAST LIVES special screening
Sharon Lee, Greta Lee.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Sharon Lee and Greta Lee link up in purple and pink attire at a special L.A. screening of A24's new film Past Lives on June 5.

Lasting Impression

Eric McCormack and Debra Messing attend The Impact Of "Will & Grace": 25 Years Later at Paley Museum
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Former costars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing reunite at the Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. to attend The Impact of Will & Grace: 25 Years Later on June 5.

Rocking Out

OMAR APOLLO PERFORMING AT BUCHANAN'S PINEAPPLE SUMMER KICK OFF PARTY IN MIAMI
Omar Apollo.

Loamis Rodriguez

Looking like a true rockstar, Omar Apollo takes the mic at Buchanan's Pineapple Summer Kick Off party in Miami on June 2.

Creamy Shades

Kerry Washington Hulu's 'UnPrisoned' film FYC event
Kerry Washington.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television/Shutterstock 

UnPrisoned star Kerry Washington glows in neutral tones at an FYC event for the Hulu series in Los Angeles on June 5.

June Begins

Shaman Durek and actress Cynthia Bailey join Pride opening night hosts actress Tara Reid and creative Director Derek Warburton. Held in downtown Los Angeles
Shaman Durek Verrett, Cynthia Bailey, Tara Reid, Derek Warburton.

Andrew Cunningham

Shaman Durek Verrett and TV personality Cynthia Bailey spend the first night of Pride with Tara Reid and Derek Warburton at a special party sponsored by Vintage Distilling. Proceeds from the L.A. event – which doubled as a celebration of Reid's new Mr. Warburton Magazine cover – went towards GLSEN, an anti-bullying foundation supporting LGBTQ+ education in schools.

Off-Screen Soccer Star

Brendan Hunt, a character in the Apple TV Ted Lasso series, encourages the fans during the second leg match of the Concacaf Champions League 2023 final between Los Angeles FC and Leon at BMO Stadium
Brendan Hunt.

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt hypes up the crowd in L.A. at the Concacaf Champions League 2023 final between Los Angeles Football Club and Club León on June 4.

Old Friends

Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox.

Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Michael J. Fox attends a Back to the Future Q&A panel with his former costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson at Fan Expo in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Model Behavior

Gisele Bundchen Participates in the Vtex event
Gisele Bündchen.

SplashNews.com

Gisele Bündchen takes part in a discussion during Vtex day in São Paulo, Brazil, on June 5.

Pretty in Pink

Helen Mirren attends the Ora! Film Festival as a member of the cast of the tv series 1923
Helen Mirren.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Helen Mirren stuns in a sparkling, hot pink dress at the Ora! Film Festival in Monopoli, Italy, on June 3.

Red Hot

Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia
Usher.

Kayla Oaddams/Getty

Dressed in a red ensemble, Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on June 4.

Mellow Yellow

Addison Rae shows off her fit physique as she steps out in Los Angeles
Addison Rae.

TheImageDirect.com

Addison Rae is spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing an oversized T-shirt and carrying a bright yellow purse.

On Set

Cara Delevingne and two other cast members arrive on the set of American Horror Story in New York City
Cara Delevingne.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Cara Delevingne is spotted on set of the upcoming American Horror Story season in New York City.

New York Minute

La La Anthony is seen leaving the "Today" show on June 05, 2023 in New York City
La La Anthony.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

La La Anthony is all smiles as she leaves the Today show on June 5 in New York City.

On the Mic

Shaggy performs onstage as TLC & Shaggy's Hot Summer Nights Tour
Shaggy.

Jason Koerner/Getty

Shaggy takes the stage at Miami's FPL Solar Amphitheater while on the road with TLC for their Hot Summer Nights Tour on June 3.

Pit Stop

Shakira watches the action during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain
Shakira.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Shakira keeps her eye on the action at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track on June 4.

Colorful Ally

Melissa McCarthy attends the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade
Melissa McCarthy.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy is all smiles and rainbows at the West Hollywood Pride Parade on June 4.

Rocking Out

Machine Gun Kelly performs live on stage during day 3 of Rock Am Ring 2023
Machine Gun Kelly.

Gina Wetzler/Redferns

With his hair styled in spikes, Machine Gun Kelly performs during day 3 of Germany's Rock Am Ring music festival on June 4.

Seasonal Dress Code

Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley, Emma Stone Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns to NYC
Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley, Emma Stone.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley and Emma Stone wear their summer best to attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on June 3.

TV Powerhouses

Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Williams attend the Multi-Title FYC Emmy brunch and panel of the Apple TV+ series' "Ted Lasso", "The Last Thing He Told Me", "Dear Edward", "Shrinking" and "Schmigadoon!" at Ross House
Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Williams.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Williams rally in support of their shows Schmigadoon!,Ted Lasso, Dear Edward, The Last Thing He Told Me and Shrinking at a multi-title Emmy FYC brunch in Los Angeles on June 3.

Ice Breaker

Adult Swim's 'The Eric Andre Show' Sexy Season Six Launch Event
Eric Andre.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Eric André launches his Adult Swim show's sixth season with a smash in N.Y.C. on June 2.

Rooting for the Home Team

Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup share a laugh at The Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium
Jason Bateman, Billy Crudup.

Jerritt Clark/GC Images

Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup enjoy the ball game at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium on June 2.

Main Event

Kelly Rowland headlines the main stage at the Mighty Hoopla Festival 2023
Kelly Rowland.

Gus Stewart/Redferns

Weekend headliner Kelly Rowland rocks the main stage at the Mighty Hoopla Festival 2023 in London on June 3.

Play Ball

LL Cool J attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium
LL Cool J.

Jerritt Clark/GC Images

LL Cool J watches the L.A. Dodgers game on June 3.

The Show Must Go On

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and Lin-Manuel Miranda pose backstage during a broadway show mash up with the casts of "Into The Woods", "&Juliet", "Goodnight, Oscar", "Ain't No Mo" and "New York, New York" special edition of "Ham4Ham" hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan at The Richard Rodgers Theatre
Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and Lin-Manuel Miranda share a backstage moment during a Broadway show mashup for Miranda's Ham4Ham concert series on June 1. The special N.Y.C. performance event featured the casts of Into The Woods, &Juliet, Goodnight, Oscar, Ain't No Mo and New York, New York.

Design Buffs

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi attend the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi attend the unveiling of RH England, the brand's first international design and hospitality hub, on June 3 in Banbury, England.

'Gold Minds' Think Alike

Kevin Hart and DJ Khaled pose after the live taping of SiriusXM's "Gold Minds With Kevin Hart" at the SirusXM Miami studio
Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Kevin Hart and DJ Khaled pair up in similar colors after the live taping of SiriusXM's Gold Minds with Kevin Hart in Miami on June 3.

Rock Star Status

Sheryl Crow performs on the first day of the 2023 Railbird Music Festival

Erika Goldring/WireImage

42 of 80

N.Y.C. Gal

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC

Emily Ratajkowski walks the streets of New York City in a colorful pair of pants on June 3.

Stage Presence

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic

 Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

Lauryn Hill performs during the 2023 Roots Picnic event at The Mann on June 3 in Philadelphia.

Strike a Pose

Christina Ricci

Phillip Faraone/IndieWire via Getty 

Christina Ricci attends IndieWire's Consider This Event: Television 2023 at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 3 in California.

Cute Costars

Jennifer Garner and Ken Marino

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

Jennifer Garner and Ken Marino attend Party Down FYC event at the Hollywood Athletic Club on June 3 in California.

On Set

Cara Delevingne

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC 

Cara Delevingne hits the set of American Horror Story's 12th season in New York City on June 2. 

Date Night

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker

BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker enjoy a date night in Malibu, California, on June 2.

Best Buds

Justin Bieber Jaden Smith

BACKGRID 

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith celebrate Harry Hudson's birthday in Los Angeles on June 2.

Planning Her Next Move

Ava Phillippe

BACKGRID

Ava Phillippe is seen in Bel Air, California, having a coffee date with a friend on June 2.

Dazzling Diva

Taylor Swift

Joshua Mellin 

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 2.

Twinning!

Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd
Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd wear matching merchandise to represent the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City on June 2.

Shady Lady

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Looking suave in black sunglasses, Amanda Seyfried arrives at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Modern Art for the premiere of her new drama-thriller The Crowded Room on June 1.

Lines on Lines

Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Neil Patrick Harris pairs a black striped T-shirt with a pinstriped suit outside of Good Morning America on June 2 in New York City.

Nice Day

Camila Cabello keeps things casual in a white t-shirt paired with baggy blue jeans
Camila Cabello.

BACKGRID

On a sunny day in N.Y.C. on June 2, Camila Cabello reminds the world to be kind with her graphic tee and bright smile.

Legacy Lives On

The Cameron Boyce Foundation's 2nd Annual Gala, Dove Cameron,Boo Boo Stewart,Sofia Carson,Adam Sandler
Dove Cameron, Boo Boo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Adam Sandler.

AdMedia / SplashNews.com

Dove Cameron, Boo Boo Stewart, Sofia Carson and Adam Sandler honor their late costar, Cameron Boyce, at the 2nd annual Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on June 1. Cameron, Stewart and Carson starred with Boyce in Disney's Descendants franchise, while Sandler played his dad in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

True Friends

Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina
Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina.

Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty

Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina celebrate the premiere of their series Based on a True Story at famed L.A. hotspot Chateau Marmont on June 1.

Smiles in the Sunshine State

Daddy Yankee, Busta Rhymes
Daddy Yankee, Busta Rhymes.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Daddy Yankee and Busta Rhymes hang out at Miami nightclub LIV on June 2.

Smooch Sandwich

'Never Have I Ever' TV Series premiere, Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet
Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gets some love from her Never Have I Ever costars Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet at the L.A. premiere of their show's fourth season on June 1.

High Fashion

Kristen Stewart Chanel-Dakar photocall, Tokyo
Kristen Stewart.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart, a longtime Chanel ambassador, wears a take on the brand's classic tweed look at the fashion house's show in Tokyo on June 1.

Costar Smiles

Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland Premiere of the Apple TV+ limited series 'The Crowded Room' at MoMA
Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/startraksphoto.com

Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland pose together at the premiere of their series, The Crowded Room, at MoMA in New York City on June 1.

A Good Cause

Jane Fonda speaks onstage during An Evening with Jane Fonda, a fundraiser for Jane Fonda Climate PAC
Jane Fonda.

Dana Jacobs/Getty Images

Jane Fonda takes the mic during a fundraiser for the Jane Fonda Climate PAC at The Castro Theatre in San Francisco on June 1.

Big Day

Chris Pratt attends the Panerai Store Opening
Chris Pratt.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chris Pratt cuts the ribbon at the opening of the Panerai store in New York City on June 1.

Selfie Time

Kim Petras attends the Motorola razr+ launch event with Cirque du Soleil at The Weylin
Kim Petras.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Motorola

Kim Petras assumes a selfie position at a launch event for the Motorola razr+ with Cirque du Soleil at The Weylin in Brooklyn on June 1.

Workout Down Under

*EXCLUSIVE* - Rita Ora is pictured with her sister having a very long conversation before going for a Body Burning session
Rita Ora.

KHAPBM / BACKGRID

Rita Ora has a chat with her sister in Sydney, Australia ahead of a workout class on June 1.

Much to Celebrate

Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola attend The House Of Suntory 100 year anniversary event & "Suntory Time" Tribute UK Premiere directed By Sofia Coppola featuring Keanu Reeves

Dave Benett/Getty Images for House of Suntory

Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola attend The House of Suntory 100 year anniversary celebration and U.K. premiere of Coppola's "Suntory Time" in London on June 1.

Star of the Show

Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago
Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Joshua Mellin

Karen O takes the stage with her band, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on June 1.

Who You Gonna Call?

Dan Aykroyd pictured leaving the Global radio studios London
Dan Aykroyd.

Photos / SplashNews.com

Dan Aykroyd flashes a smile as he leaves the Global radio studios in London.

Out of This World

Ronda Rousey FOX's Stars on Mars 'The Mars Bar' VIP Red Carpet Press Preview
Ronda Rousey.

CraSH/Shutterstock

Ronda Rousey poses with a robo companion at a press preview for Fox's upcoming series, Stars on Mars, on June 1 in L.A.

Bottoms Up

Avril Lavigne poses as Christian Louboutin
Avril Lavigne.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Avril Lavigne shows off her red-bottomed shoes at a Christian Louboutin event on May 31. The L.A. party – which was hosted by actress Rossy De Palma – celebrated the fashion label's Flamencaba collection.

Beaming Brooke

Brooke Shields is all smiles the day after her 58th birthday as she heads to Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City
Brooke Shields.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Just one day after her 58th birthday, Brooke Shields wears a bright smile while on her way to Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City on June 1.

Tanning on the Move

Derek Hough and his fiance Hayley Erbert are seen on a dog walk in Los Angeles
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert.

TheImageDirect.com

A shirtless Derek Hough walks his dogs under the Los Angeles sun on May 31.

Smiling Sisters

Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell attend the premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer", 7th heaven reunion
Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell.

David Livingston/Getty

7th Heaven alumni Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell reunite at the season 2 premiere of Biel's Freeform series Cruel Summer in L.A. on May 31.

Happy Meal

Mariah Carey was in a great spirit as she left the dinner date with Kenya Barris in Beverly Hills.
Mariah Carey.

BACKGRID

Mariah Carey leaves dinner in Beverly Hills with a grin on her face on May 31.

Across the Pond

Hailee Steinfeld attends the UK Gala Screening of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Hailee Steinfeld.

David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld looks elegant in a form-fitting gray dress as she attends the U.K. Gala screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 1.

Peace Out

Offset
Offset.

Robin Marshall/Shutterstock

Offset shows off his pearly whites at the launch of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV video game in Los Angeles on May 31.

Kid on the Go

Kid Laroi and Katarina Deme are seen leaving the Bar Pitti restaurant in New York. 01 Jun 2023
Kid Laroi.

MEGA

Grammy nominated Australian rapper The Kid Laroi heads out of Bar Pitti restaurant in N.Y.C. on June 1.

Out to Lunch

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner heads to lunch with friends at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills
Kendall Jenner.

TheImageDirect.com

Kendall Jenner rocks a camouflage sweatshirt on her way to lunch with friends at Beverly Hills restaurant Il Pastaio on May 31.

Bright Show

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Etihad Stadium
Chris Martin.

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

In vivid attire, Chris Martin and Coldplay put on a brilliant performance in Manchester, England, on May 31.

Crowd Pleaser

Martin Scorsese attends the 'Carta bianca' evening, an event of the Rome Film Festival
Martin Scorsese.

ALESSANDRO DI MEO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

Martin Scorsese looks excited to be at the Rome Film Festival for the Carta Bianca event on May 30.

Colorful Friends

Martha Stewart attends Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street
Martha Stewart.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Martha Stewart meets up with some puppet pals while at Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 31 in New York City.

