Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Match Outfits at the Louis Vuitton Show in Paris, Plus Lizzo, Pink, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated on June 21, 2023 02:21PM EDT
01 of 80

Mom & Dad

*EXCLUSIVE* - A$AP Rocky gives Rihanna a big kiss after attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna.

BACKGRID

In their matching denim outfits, A$AP Rocky shows some love for pregnant girlfriend Rihanna at the June 20 Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.

02 of 80

High Note

Lizzo performs during a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Lions Festival
Lizzo.

Adam Berry/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Lizzo belts out her hits during a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink as a part of Cannes Lions Festival on June 20.

03 of 80

Pop of Color

Alecia Beth Moore Hart aka Pink (P!nk) performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena
Pink.

ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images

Wearing a bright, glittery ensemble to match her name, Pink lights up the stage at the Paris La Defense Arena on June 20.

04 of 80

Smiles in the Sun

*EXCLUSIVE* - Billie Eilish shares a smile with a fellow gym goer as she leaves the gym after a sweaty workout.
Billie Eilish.

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Billie Eilish leaves her L.A. gym in Spice Girls merch and a baseball cap on June 20.

05 of 80

Out to Sea

Tiffany Haddish and will.i.am (R) attend the VaynerX Rose Reception on the VaynerX Yacht
Tiffany Haddish, will.i.am.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Vayner

Tiffany Haddish and will.i.am enjoy the waters of the French Riviera at the VaynerX Yacht Rose Reception on June 20 in Cannes, France.

06 of 80

Off to the Races

King Charles III attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles swaps his crown for a top hat at the 2023 Royal Ascot horse race event on June 20.

07 of 80

Wine & Dine

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis attend the Haute Living Dinner With Kristin Davis
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

And Just Like That... star Cynthia Nixon supports her pal Kristin Davis at the Haute Living dinner hosted by Davis at N.Y.C. restaurant Avra Madison Estiatorio on June 20.

08 of 80

Waving to the Crowd

Russell Crowe performs in Teatro Politeama during Magna Grecia Film Festival
Russell Crowe.

Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Russell Crowe makes an on-stage appearance at the Magna Grecia Film Festival in Catanzaro, Italy, on June 20.

09 of 80

Southern Sun

*EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Matthew McConaughey is spotted filming scenes for 'Rivals of Amziah King' at a honey bottling plant in Bessemer, Alabama
Matthew McConaughey.

BACKGRID

Matthew McConaughey gets into character on the set of his upcoming thriller Rivals of Amziah King in Bessemer, Alabama, on June 20.

10 of 80

Stage Lights

Ellie Kemper makes her broadway debut guest starring in "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" on Broadway
Ellie Kemper.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

With a bright, red-lipped smile, Ellie Kemper makes her Broadway debut on June 20 as a guest star in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

11 of 80

Power Couple

Jay-Z and BeyoncÃÂ© arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Jay- Z and Beyoncé.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Jay-Z and Beyoncé arrive hand-in-hand at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on June 20, where Jay later took the stage with Pharrell Williams, men's creative director at the brand.

12 of 80

Strike a Pose

Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024
Kim Kardashian.

Victor Boyko/Getty

Kim Kardashian also attends the June 20 Louis Vuitton event in Paris, sporting a midriff-baring ensemble.

13 of 80

Fashion Icon

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France
Zendaya.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Zendaya dazzles as she takes her seat inside the Louis Vuitton event on June 20.

14 of 80

Across the Pond

Gwen Stefani at 1 Warwick members club promoting GXVE Beauty on June 20, 2023 in London, Englan
Gwen Stefani.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Gwen Stefani stops by 1 Warwick member's club in London while promoting GXVE Beauty on June 20.

15 of 80

Milestone Moment

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS MARKS HIS 50TH BIRTHDAY AT PARADISE CLUB
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

KRISTA SCHUELTER

Neil Patrick Harris celebrates his 50th birthday with husband, David Burtka, at the Paradise Club in N.Y.C.

16 of 80

Summertime Smile

Kristin Davis is seen on June 20, 2023 in New York City
Kristin Davis.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristin Davis is ready for summer in a green full-length dress while out and about in New York City on June 20.

17 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Nina Dobrev is seen outside "CBS Studio" on June 20, 2023 in New York City
Nina Dobrev.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nina Dobrev sports a pink pantsuit at CBS Studios in New York City on on June 20.

18 of 80

Back to Vegas

Carrie resumes her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency tomorrow night (June 21)
Carrie Underwood.

Jeff Johnson

Carrie Underwood rocks a silver jumpsuit as she gears up to resume REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre on June 21.

19 of 80

Day in Paris

Christina Milian stuns in a green sleeveless top and miniskirt after leaving lunch in Paris, France.
Christina Milian.

Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Christina Milian steps out in Paris wearing a metallic skirt and tank top paired with statement sunglasses.

20 of 80

Raise a Glass

Sophia Bush talks about investing in women's sports with Johnnie Walker at Cannes Liones 2023
Sophia Bush.

Johnnie Walker

Sophia Bush, who is an investor of Angel City Football Club, discusses investing in women's sports at a Johnnie Walker event during Cannes Liones 2023 in France.

21 of 80

New York Minute

Adam DeVine
Adam DeVine.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Adam DeVine flashes a smile as he stops by CBS Studios in New York City on June 19.

22 of 80

Party People

Woody and Lala Anthony
La La and Woody McClain.

World Red Eye

La La Anthony and Woody McClain pose together at LIV nightclub in Miami on June 18.

23 of 80

Power Duo

Nelly and Chloe Bailey perform onstage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Nelly and Chloe Bailey.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Nelly and Chloe Bailey take the stage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom at The Greek Theatre in L.A. on June 19.

24 of 80

Sparkle and Shine

Sabrina Carpenter performs at Eventim Apollo
Sabrina Carpenter.

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Sabrina Carpenter sparkles on stage at the Eventim Apollo in London on June 19.

25 of 80

Sing It Out

Patti LaBelle performs at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas
Patti LaBelle.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Patti LaBelle is a vision in blue while performing at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas, on June 19.

26 of 80

Eyes Up

Adam Lambert is seen on June 19, 2023 in New York City
Adam Lambert.

Gotham/GC Images

Adam Lambert flashes a wave while out in New York City on June 19.

27 of 80

Royal Visit

Catherine, Princess of Wales leaving the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery
Kate Middleton.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate Middleton attends the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20 in London, following its three-year refurbishment. The Princess of Wales is a patron of the organization.

28 of 80

Under the Radar

*EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Rock keeps it low profile while he shops in New York
Chris Rock.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Chris Rock sports a baseball hat and sunglasses while out shopping in New York City on June 19.

29 of 80

Coastal Celebration

Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah attend Spotify's intimate evening of music and culture during Cannes Lions 2023
Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah.

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah pose together at a Spotify hosted event during Cannes Lions 2023 at Villa Golda in France on June 19.

30 of 80

All Smiles

Rebel Wilson is seen on June 19, 2023 in Los Angeles
Rebel Wilson.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rebel Wilson smiles while out and about in Los Angeles on June 19.

31 of 80

Fun and Games

*EXCLUSIVE* - Singer and dancer Paula Abdul is all smiles while winning a Tweedy Bird plush toy while playing somecarnival games at Six Flags Magic Mountain today in Valencia
Paula Abdul.

WCP / BACKGRID

Paula Abdul wins a Tweety Bird stuffed animal during a visit to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, on June 19.

32 of 80

Bathing in Blue

Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill.

Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

Ms. Lauryn Hill glows under mood lighting during her set at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, on June 17.

33 of 80

Fabulous in France

Halle Berry speaks at Cannes Lions Press Preview at Palais de Festival on June 19, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Halle Berry.

Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Halle Berry dons black and white to speak at the Palais de Festival for the Cannes Lions Festival on June 19.

34 of 80

All About the Action

Tom Cruise poses on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023
Tom Cruise.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One star Tom Cruise smiles ahead of his film's premiere in Rome on June 19.

35 of 80

Royal Debut

Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Prince William, Prince of Wales
Kate Middleton, Prince William.

Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty

Smiling from a horse-drawn carriage in Windsor, England, Kate Middleton supports her husband, Prince William, after his first Order Of The Garter Service as Prince of Wales on June 19.

36 of 80

Girl Power

Emma Roberts is seen on the set of 'American Horror Story' on June 19, 2023 in New York City
Emma Roberts.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Roberts leads a pack of ladies on the N.Y.C. set of American Horror Story's upcoming installment on June 19.

37 of 80

Under the Sun

Jennifer Lawrence is seen in SoHo on June 19, 2023 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence.

Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Lawrence struts through New York City's SoHo neighborhood in a long pink skirt and blazer on June 19

38 of 80

Simply Stylish

Chris Pine is seen on the front row at the Zegna Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show
Chris Pine.

Victor Boyko/Getty

Keeping casual in a brown tee and jeans, Chris Pine sits front row at Milan Fashion Week for the Zegna spring/summer 2024 fashion show on June 19.

39 of 80

Red All Over

Kylie Minogue arrives in a red leather jumpsuit at Watch What Happens Live in New York City
Kylie Minogue.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Kylie Minogue arrives in crimson leather style at Watch What Happens Live in N.Y.C. on June 19.

40 of 80

Global Seansation

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyonce.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to Amsterdam on June 18.

41 of 80

Longtime Date

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend MAX Original Series "Downey's Dream Cars" Los Angeles Premiere
Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Susan Downey supports her husband, Robert Downey Jr., during the L.A. premiere of his MAX Original series Downey's Dream Cars on June 16 at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

42 of 80

Sunglasses at Night

Lizzo exudes sheer confidence in her YITTY as she graces Craig's for a late-night dinner in West Hollywood.
Lizzo.

Shotgetter / BACKGRID

In a top by her brand YITTY, Lizzo steps out on June 17 for dinner at famed West Hollywood restaurant Craig's.

43 of 80

Juice Bar

*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Joey King dons a red tank tee and black shorts as she stops by a juice place after her daily sweaty session in Sta. Monica
Joey King.

Prime Team / BACKGRID

After getting her workout on in Santa Monica, Joey King makes a quick smoothie run on June 16.

44 of 80

Fashion Forward

Brendan Fraser is seen arriving at the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week
Brendan Fraser.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Arriving in an all white, double-breasted suit, Brendan Fraser makes a statement at the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on June 19.

45 of 80

Collector's Item

Jay Leno seen driving his vintage Bentley out of Rodeo Drive Concourse D"Elegance having recovered fully from his burn accident he is back in the saddle and on proud display with one of his prized cars from his collection
Jay Leno.

APEX / MEGA

Jay Leno cruises through Beverly Hills in his vintage Bentley during the Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance on June 18.

46 of 80

Balcony Views

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour
Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince William.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William stand with their kids Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to watch the Royal Air Force fly past Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour festivities on June 17.

47 of 80

Creative Spirit

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson attend the opening of Bernie Taupin's art exhibit "Reflections" at Choice Contemporary
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson.

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson cuddle up at the opening of Bernie Taupin's art exhibition "Reflections" at Choice Contemporary art gallery in L.A. on June 17.

48 of 80

Bloodsucking Bandmates

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper from Holllywood Vampires perform at the Pinkpop festival
Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper.

Didier Messens/Redferns

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper perform as their collaborative supergroup Hollywood Vampires during the Netherlands' Pinkpop Festival on June 17.

49 of 80

Tech Savvy

Conference by Elon Musk at Viva technology startups and innovation fair 2023
Elon Musk.

ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/Shutterstock 

Elon Musk holds court in Paris at Viva Technology's 2023 celebration of startups and innovation on June 16.

50 of 80

Gal Pals

Prince Williams/WireImage

Prince Williams/WireImage

Cardi B and Latto pose backstage at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2023 at the State Farm Arena on June 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

51 of 80

Commanding the Stage

Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé performs at the Johan Cruyff Arena on June 17 in Amsterdam.

52 of 80

Black and White

Rege-Jean Page

Jacopo Raule/Getty 

Regé-Jean Page attends the Santoni presentation during Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 18 in Italy.

53 of 80

Date Night

Leslie Mann (L) and Judd Apatow attend the Gala Performance of "Mrs. Doubtfire:

David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow attend the Gala Performance of Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical in support of Comic Relief at the Shaftesbury Theatre on June 18 in London. 

54 of 80

Bridgerton Babe

Nicola Coughlan

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for NETFLIX

Nicola Coughlan attends Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event on June 17 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 

55 of 80

Dapper Dude

Chris Hemsworth

DESI / BACKGRID

Chris Hemsworth appears at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil on June 17.

56 of 80

Feast for Fieri

FOOD & WINE Guy Fieri

C2 Photography / FOOD & WINE

Guy Fieri appears at the 40th anniversary of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, on June 16.

57 of 80

Germany Gal

Megan Fox

Franziska Krug/Getty for Medical Inn

Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn Grand Opening and Charity Event at Medical Inn on June 16 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

58 of 80

Cute Couple

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Casamigos

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson celebrate the launch of Dating App FLUID with Casamigos Cristalino at Funke on June 15 in Los Angeles. 

59 of 80

New York Minute

Bryan Cranston

Jason Mendez/Getty

Bryan Cranston attends the Asteroid City: Bryan Cranston in conversation with Josh Horowitz event at 92NY on June 16 in New York City.

60 of 80

Hot Mama

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer.

Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Keke Palmer gives a smoldering smize while attending the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on June 15.

61 of 80

For the Love of Mental Health

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2023 American Black Film Festival
Taraji P. Henson.

Mireya Acierto/Getty

Taraji P. Henson strikes a pose as she arrives for a discussion entitled "Your Mental Health: Why it Matters More Than Ever" during the 2023 American Black Film Festival at New World Center in Miami Beach on June 16.

62 of 80

Stylish Arrival

Jacob Elordi Valentino show, Arrivals
Jacob Elordi.

Manuele Mangiarotti/ipa-agency/Shutterstock

Jacob Elordi looks cool while arriving at the Valentino show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on June 16.

63 of 80

Simple Elegance

Diane Kruger is seen on June 15, 2023 in New York City
Diane Kruger.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Diane Kruger shines bright while out and about in New York City on June 15.

64 of 80

Black Excellence

Ryan Coogler x Chris Rock
Ryan Cooler and Chris Rock.

Averie Cole

Ryan Coogler and Chris Rock pose for photographers while at the Anthem premiere afterparty sponsored by Moët Hennessy U.S.A during the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C. on June 15.

65 of 80

Undercover Star

Mary-Kate Olsen and Pc Valmorbida spotted walking together after having lunch at Sant Ambroeus Madison
Mary-Kate Olsen.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Mary-Kate Olsen is spotted strolling the streets of New York City after having lunch at Sant Ambroeus Madison on June 14.

66 of 80

Peace and Love

Leigh-Anne Pinnock visits Hits Radio with Sam Thompson at 1 Golden Square on June 16, 2023
Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Tristan Fewings/Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is all smiles while visiting Hits Radio with Sam Thompson at 1 Golden Square in London on June 16. 

67 of 80

Summertime Fun

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher spend some family time at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Josh Ortiz/Universal Studios Hollywood

Getting ahead on their summer, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher spend some family time at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on June 16.

68 of 80

The Champ Is Here

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring reveal and ceremony
Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes shows off his new bling during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring reveal and ceremony held at Union Station in Missouri on June 15.

69 of 80

Solo Star

Solange Knowles attends as Saint Heron unveils its glassware collection with Crown Royal Golden Apple
Solange Knowles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Crown Royal

Solange Knowles grabs a drink during the screening of A House Is Not a Home as her company, Saint Heron, also unveils its glassware collection with Crown Royal Golden Apple on June 14 in New York City. 

70 of 80

Big Hugs

Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence 'No Hard Feelings' premiere, Berlin
Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence.

People Picture/Raymond/Shutterstock

Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence go in for a big hug while at the Berlin premiere of No Hard Feelings on June 15.

71 of 80

Double Burkes

Brooke Burke and Cheryl Burke getting ready to do a Twitter live
Brooke Burke and Cheryl Burke.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Dancing with the Stars alumni Brooke Burke and Cheryl Burke are all glammed up while getting ready to do a Twitter live in Malibu, California, on June 13.

72 of 80

Taking the Stage

Suki Waterhouse performs during 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Suki Waterhouse.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse shows off her killer abs while performing during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 15.

73 of 80

Family's Night Out

Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow attend an after party celebrating the new cast of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club"
Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Judd Apatow.

David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow attend an afterparty celebrating the new cast of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club on June 15 in London.

74 of 80

Discussing Film

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Tom Hanks speaks with Richard E. Grant during An Evening With Tom Hanks to celebrate the publication of his debut novel "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece"
Tom Hanks and Richard E. Grant.

Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for ABA

Tom Hanks speaks with Richard E. Grant during "An Evening With Tom Hanks" to celebrate the publication of his debut novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece at Westminster Central Hall on June 15 in London.

75 of 80

Loud and Proud

Trixie Mattel and George Takei attend LA Mag PRIDE Brunch at The Abbey
Trixie Mattel and George Takei.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Trixie Mattel and George Takei attend the Los Angeles Magazine PRIDE Brunch held at The Abbey in West Hollywood on June 15.

76 of 80

Sparkle & Shine

Kim Cattrall attends "Happy Clothes: A flim About Patricia Field" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre
Kim Catrall.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

A cheerful Kim Cattrall attends the Happy Clothes: A Flim About Patricia Field premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 15 in New York City.

77 of 80

Terrific Trio

Kaia Gerber, Bel Powley, and Elle Fanning at the "A Small Light" screening and cocktails held at the San Vicente Bungalows
Kaia Gerber, Bel Powley and Elle Fanning.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber, Bel Powley and Elle Fanning are all smiles while at the screening of A Small Light held at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on June 15.

78 of 80

Peace Out

Post Malone attends 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Post Malone.

John Lamparski/WireImage

Post Malone shows off his bejeweled smile while attending the 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15.

79 of 80

On the Mic

Matty Healy performs with The 1975 at the Picnic In The Park Festival 2023
Matt Healy.

Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Matty Healy performs with The 1975 at the Picnic In The Park Festival at Sofienberg Park in Oslo, Norway, on June 15.

80 of 80

Life's a Beach

Gabrielle Union looks amazing in a white bikini as she hits the beach in Miami. 15 Jun 2023
Gabrielle Union.

MEGA

Looking athletic as ever in a white bikini, Gabrielle Union enjoys the Miami sun during a June 15 beach day.

