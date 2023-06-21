01 of 80 Mom & Dad A$AP Rocky, Rihanna. BACKGRID In their matching denim outfits, A$AP Rocky shows some love for pregnant girlfriend Rihanna at the June 20 Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.



02 of 80 High Note Lizzo. Adam Berry/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Lizzo belts out her hits during a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink as a part of Cannes Lions Festival on June 20.

03 of 80 Pop of Color Pink. ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images Wearing a bright, glittery ensemble to match her name, Pink lights up the stage at the Paris La Defense Arena on June 20.

04 of 80 Smiles in the Sun Billie Eilish. CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID Billie Eilish leaves her L.A. gym in Spice Girls merch and a baseball cap on June 20.

05 of 80 Out to Sea Tiffany Haddish, will.i.am. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Vayner Tiffany Haddish and will.i.am enjoy the waters of the French Riviera at the VaynerX Yacht Rose Reception on June 20 in Cannes, France.

06 of 80 Off to the Races King Charles. Samir Hussein/WireImage King Charles swaps his crown for a top hat at the 2023 Royal Ascot horse race event on June 20.

07 of 80 Wine & Dine Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living And Just Like That... star Cynthia Nixon supports her pal Kristin Davis at the Haute Living dinner hosted by Davis at N.Y.C. restaurant Avra Madison Estiatorio on June 20.

08 of 80 Waving to the Crowd Russell Crowe. Ivan Romano/Getty Images Russell Crowe makes an on-stage appearance at the Magna Grecia Film Festival in Catanzaro, Italy, on June 20.

09 of 80 Southern Sun Matthew McConaughey. BACKGRID Matthew McConaughey gets into character on the set of his upcoming thriller Rivals of Amziah King in Bessemer, Alabama, on June 20.

10 of 80 Stage Lights Ellie Kemper. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images With a bright, red-lipped smile, Ellie Kemper makes her Broadway debut on June 20 as a guest star in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

11 of 80 Power Couple Jay- Z and Beyoncé. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Jay-Z and Beyoncé arrive hand-in-hand at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on June 20, where Jay later took the stage with Pharrell Williams, men's creative director at the brand.

12 of 80 Strike a Pose Kim Kardashian. Victor Boyko/Getty Kim Kardashian also attends the June 20 Louis Vuitton event in Paris, sporting a midriff-baring ensemble.

13 of 80 Fashion Icon Zendaya. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Zendaya dazzles as she takes her seat inside the Louis Vuitton event on June 20.

14 of 80 Across the Pond Gwen Stefani. Neil Mockford/GC Images Gwen Stefani stops by 1 Warwick member's club in London while promoting GXVE Beauty on June 20.

15 of 80 Milestone Moment Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. KRISTA SCHUELTER Neil Patrick Harris celebrates his 50th birthday with husband, David Burtka, at the Paradise Club in N.Y.C.

16 of 80 Summertime Smile Kristin Davis. Raymond Hall/GC Images Kristin Davis is ready for summer in a green full-length dress while out and about in New York City on June 20.

17 of 80 Pretty in Pink Nina Dobrev. Raymond Hall/GC Images Nina Dobrev sports a pink pantsuit at CBS Studios in New York City on on June 20.

18 of 80 Back to Vegas Carrie Underwood. Jeff Johnson Carrie Underwood rocks a silver jumpsuit as she gears up to resume REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre on June 21.

19 of 80 Day in Paris Christina Milian. Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Christina Milian steps out in Paris wearing a metallic skirt and tank top paired with statement sunglasses.

20 of 80 Raise a Glass Sophia Bush. Johnnie Walker Sophia Bush, who is an investor of Angel City Football Club, discusses investing in women's sports at a Johnnie Walker event during Cannes Liones 2023 in France.

21 of 80 New York Minute Adam DeVine. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Adam DeVine flashes a smile as he stops by CBS Studios in New York City on June 19.

22 of 80 Party People La La and Woody McClain. World Red Eye La La Anthony and Woody McClain pose together at LIV nightclub in Miami on June 18.

23 of 80 Power Duo Nelly and Chloe Bailey. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Nelly and Chloe Bailey take the stage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom at The Greek Theatre in L.A. on June 19.

24 of 80 Sparkle and Shine Sabrina Carpenter. Burak Cingi/Redferns Sabrina Carpenter sparkles on stage at the Eventim Apollo in London on June 19.

25 of 80 Sing It Out Patti LaBelle. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images Patti LaBelle is a vision in blue while performing at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas, on June 19.

26 of 80 Eyes Up Adam Lambert. Gotham/GC Images Adam Lambert flashes a wave while out in New York City on June 19.

27 of 80 Royal Visit Kate Middleton. Neil Mockford/GC Images Kate Middleton attends the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20 in London, following its three-year refurbishment. The Princess of Wales is a patron of the organization.

28 of 80 Under the Radar Chris Rock. JosiahW / BACKGRID Chris Rock sports a baseball hat and sunglasses while out shopping in New York City on June 19.

29 of 80 Coastal Celebration Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah. David M. Benett/Getty Images for Spotify Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah pose together at a Spotify hosted event during Cannes Lions 2023 at Villa Golda in France on June 19.

30 of 80 All Smiles Rebel Wilson. BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rebel Wilson smiles while out and about in Los Angeles on June 19.

31 of 80 Fun and Games Paula Abdul. WCP / BACKGRID Paula Abdul wins a Tweety Bird stuffed animal during a visit to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, on June 19.

32 of 80 Bathing in Blue Lauryn Hill. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival Ms. Lauryn Hill glows under mood lighting during her set at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, on June 17.

33 of 80 Fabulous in France Halle Berry. Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com Halle Berry dons black and white to speak at the Palais de Festival for the Cannes Lions Festival on June 19.

34 of 80 All About the Action Tom Cruise. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One star Tom Cruise smiles ahead of his film's premiere in Rome on June 19.

35 of 80 Royal Debut Kate Middleton, Prince William. Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Smiling from a horse-drawn carriage in Windsor, England, Kate Middleton supports her husband, Prince William, after his first Order Of The Garter Service as Prince of Wales on June 19.

36 of 80 Girl Power Emma Roberts. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Emma Roberts leads a pack of ladies on the N.Y.C. set of American Horror Story's upcoming installment on June 19.

37 of 80 Under the Sun Jennifer Lawrence. Gotham/GC Images Jennifer Lawrence struts through New York City's SoHo neighborhood in a long pink skirt and blazer on June 19

38 of 80 Simply Stylish Chris Pine. Victor Boyko/Getty Keeping casual in a brown tee and jeans, Chris Pine sits front row at Milan Fashion Week for the Zegna spring/summer 2024 fashion show on June 19.



39 of 80 Red All Over Kylie Minogue. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Kylie Minogue arrives in crimson leather style at Watch What Happens Live in N.Y.C. on June 19.

40 of 80 Global Seansation Beyonce. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to Amsterdam on June 18.

41 of 80 Longtime Date Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Susan Downey supports her husband, Robert Downey Jr., during the L.A. premiere of his MAX Original series Downey's Dream Cars on June 16 at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

42 of 80 Sunglasses at Night Lizzo. Shotgetter / BACKGRID In a top by her brand YITTY, Lizzo steps out on June 17 for dinner at famed West Hollywood restaurant Craig's.



43 of 80 Juice Bar Joey King. Prime Team / BACKGRID After getting her workout on in Santa Monica, Joey King makes a quick smoothie run on June 16.

44 of 80 Fashion Forward Brendan Fraser. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Arriving in an all white, double-breasted suit, Brendan Fraser makes a statement at the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on June 19.

45 of 80 Collector's Item Jay Leno. APEX / MEGA Jay Leno cruises through Beverly Hills in his vintage Bentley during the Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance on June 18.

46 of 80 Balcony Views Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William stand with their kids Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to watch the Royal Air Force fly past Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour festivities on June 17.

47 of 80 Creative Spirit Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson. Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson cuddle up at the opening of Bernie Taupin's art exhibition "Reflections" at Choice Contemporary art gallery in L.A. on June 17.

48 of 80 Bloodsucking Bandmates Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper. Didier Messens/Redferns Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper perform as their collaborative supergroup Hollywood Vampires during the Netherlands' Pinkpop Festival on June 17.

49 of 80 Tech Savvy Elon Musk. ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/Shutterstock Elon Musk holds court in Paris at Viva Technology's 2023 celebration of startups and innovation on June 16.

50 of 80 Gal Pals Prince Williams/WireImage Cardi B and Latto pose backstage at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2023 at the State Farm Arena on June 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

51 of 80 Commanding the Stage Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé performs at the Johan Cruyff Arena on June 17 in Amsterdam.

52 of 80 Black and White Jacopo Raule/Getty Regé-Jean Page attends the Santoni presentation during Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 18 in Italy.

53 of 80 Date Night David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow attend the Gala Performance of Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical in support of Comic Relief at the Shaftesbury Theatre on June 18 in London.

54 of 80 Bridgerton Babe Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for NETFLIX Nicola Coughlan attends Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event on June 17 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

55 of 80 Dapper Dude DESI / BACKGRID Chris Hemsworth appears at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil on June 17.

56 of 80 Feast for Fieri C2 Photography / FOOD & WINE Guy Fieri appears at the 40th anniversary of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, on June 16.

57 of 80 Germany Gal Franziska Krug/Getty for Medical Inn Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn Grand Opening and Charity Event at Medical Inn on June 16 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

58 of 80 Cute Couple Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Casamigos Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson celebrate the launch of Dating App FLUID with Casamigos Cristalino at Funke on June 15 in Los Angeles.

59 of 80 New York Minute Jason Mendez/Getty Bryan Cranston attends the Asteroid City: Bryan Cranston in conversation with Josh Horowitz event at 92NY on June 16 in New York City.

60 of 80 Hot Mama Keke Palmer. Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Keke Palmer gives a smoldering smize while attending the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on June 15.

61 of 80 For the Love of Mental Health Taraji P. Henson. Mireya Acierto/Getty Taraji P. Henson strikes a pose as she arrives for a discussion entitled "Your Mental Health: Why it Matters More Than Ever" during the 2023 American Black Film Festival at New World Center in Miami Beach on June 16.

62 of 80 Stylish Arrival Jacob Elordi. Manuele Mangiarotti/ipa-agency/Shutterstock Jacob Elordi looks cool while arriving at the Valentino show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on June 16.

63 of 80 Simple Elegance Diane Kruger. Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Diane Kruger shines bright while out and about in New York City on June 15.

64 of 80 Black Excellence Ryan Cooler and Chris Rock. Averie Cole Ryan Coogler and Chris Rock pose for photographers while at the Anthem premiere afterparty sponsored by Moët Hennessy U.S.A during the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C. on June 15.

65 of 80 Undercover Star Mary-Kate Olsen. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Mary-Kate Olsen is spotted strolling the streets of New York City after having lunch at Sant Ambroeus Madison on June 14.

66 of 80 Peace and Love Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Tristan Fewings/Getty Leigh-Anne Pinnock is all smiles while visiting Hits Radio with Sam Thompson at 1 Golden Square in London on June 16.

67 of 80 Summertime Fun Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Josh Ortiz/Universal Studios Hollywood Getting ahead on their summer, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher spend some family time at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on June 16.

68 of 80 The Champ Is Here Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes shows off his new bling during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring reveal and ceremony held at Union Station in Missouri on June 15.

69 of 80 Solo Star Solange Knowles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Crown Royal Solange Knowles grabs a drink during the screening of A House Is Not a Home as her company, Saint Heron, also unveils its glassware collection with Crown Royal Golden Apple on June 14 in New York City.

70 of 80 Big Hugs Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence. People Picture/Raymond/Shutterstock Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence go in for a big hug while at the Berlin premiere of No Hard Feelings on June 15.

71 of 80 Double Burkes Brooke Burke and Cheryl Burke. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Dancing with the Stars alumni Brooke Burke and Cheryl Burke are all glammed up while getting ready to do a Twitter live in Malibu, California, on June 13.

72 of 80 Taking the Stage Suki Waterhouse. Erika Goldring/Getty Images Suki Waterhouse shows off her killer abs while performing during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 15.

73 of 80 Family's Night Out Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Judd Apatow. David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow attend an afterparty celebrating the new cast of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club on June 15 in London.

74 of 80 Discussing Film Tom Hanks and Richard E. Grant. Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for ABA Tom Hanks speaks with Richard E. Grant during "An Evening With Tom Hanks" to celebrate the publication of his debut novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece at Westminster Central Hall on June 15 in London.

75 of 80 Loud and Proud Trixie Mattel and George Takei. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Trixie Mattel and George Takei attend the Los Angeles Magazine PRIDE Brunch held at The Abbey in West Hollywood on June 15.

76 of 80 Sparkle & Shine Kim Catrall. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival A cheerful Kim Cattrall attends the Happy Clothes: A Flim About Patricia Field premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 15 in New York City.

77 of 80 Terrific Trio Kaia Gerber, Bel Powley and Elle Fanning. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Kaia Gerber, Bel Powley and Elle Fanning are all smiles while at the screening of A Small Light held at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on June 15.

78 of 80 Peace Out Post Malone. John Lamparski/WireImage Post Malone shows off his bejeweled smile while attending the 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15.

79 of 80 On the Mic Matt Healy. Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Matty Healy performs with The 1975 at the Picnic In The Park Festival at Sofienberg Park in Oslo, Norway, on June 15.